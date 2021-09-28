phillyskater/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In a recent article, I analyzed Herc Holdings (HRI) and found it to be a good opportunity to invest in the infrastructure and housing boom. I kept thinking about ways to capitalize on the nation's construction boom indirectly, as many shares have skyrocketed already.

I believe that The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is another plausible option for dividend growth investors who look for a safe income-producing investment. The company is a consumer discretionary company and thus tends to be somewhat cyclical. However, I believe that within the cyclical realm, the company is one of the most stable ones.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, The Home Depot operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Fundamentals

Revenues have more than doubled in the last decade. That's a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The company's growth is mainly organically even as it opens new stores, and adds to its value proposition additional products and services. According to Seeking Alpha, the consensus of analysts estimate that the top line will grow at mid-single digits in the medium term.

EPS has been growing at a much faster pace, and it is now six times higher than it was just a decade ago. The growth in EPS is attributed to three factors: the top-line growth as described above, the extremely efficient buyback programs executed by the management team, and the improvement in margins. According to Seeking Alpha, the consensus of analysts estimates that the investors shouldn't expect a similar growth rate in the medium term, and the growth rate will be around 8-10% annually.

The dividend has grown extremely fast in the last decade, in line with the growth in the EPS. The latest 10% increase was impressive but not as impressive as the 20% CAGR in the last decade. The company has been increasing the dividend for twelve years in a row and didn't cut it in over 30 years. The reason for the dividend freeze 12 years ago was the financial crisis, and that is why the company is "almost" a dividend aristocrat. The company offers a safe dividend with a payout ratio below 50%, and the current dividend yield is just shy of 2%, almost 50% higher than the dividend yield of the S&P 500.

The number of shares outstanding has been declining steadily over the last decade. In total, the company has bought back almost one-third of its shares during that period. The company has been using the buyback tool very wisely, and it has contributed immensely to the total return. A management team that can combine buybacks with dividends efficiently is always a plus.

Valuation

The company is not cheap at the moment. The shares are trading for a P/E ratio of 23 times 2021 estimates. I do not believe that it makes the shares expensive, yet I do believe that it leaves investors with little margin of safety. The current valuation is supported by an impressive growth rate we have seen in 2020 and 2021, and the company will have to keep performing that well to keep justifying it.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows how the faster growth rate of 2020 and 2021 has caused the share price to skyrocket. The average P/E for Home Depot is 21.4, and the current valuation is 8% higher. It makes sense as the growth rate in the last several years has also been higher than the average growth rate of 12%. Therefore, while the company is not cheap, I don't believe it is extremely overvalued either.

To conclude, Home Depot enjoys amazing fundamentals. The company has strong growth of both its top line and bottom line. This growth rate has fueled a 20% CAGR of the dividend in the past decade and allowed the company to reduce the share count significantly. These great fundamentals awarded the company the current valuation, as expectations are high, and the company has been crushing its goals easily for the last decade.

Opportunities

The current housing boom is the most significant growth opportunity for Home Depot. As home prices are skyrocketing, more houses will be built to fulfill the needs of the American people. Home Depot will be there to supply them with its products and services. An increase in homes built in the nation will have a positive impact.

In addition, as home prices are climbing more and more Americans become wealthier as their home equity is growing. It allows them to finance a home renovation, and that again will support Home Depot sales growth. The combination of new homes being built, and the existing homes being renovated will support the company's growth in the medium term.

Another growth opportunity is the ability to give customers a great experience with improved efficiency. In 2020, sales grew by almost 20%, and in the meantime, the stores used 10% less electricity. This trend keeps supporting margin improvement, and also supports the company's goals of becoming more environmentally friendly and more appealing to its customers.

Risks

Interest rates going up in the next twelve months can pose a risk for Home Depot. While the company itself keeps a very conservative balance sheet, its clients usually rely on loans for home improvement. Whether it's a personal loan or a home equity loan, these loans will become more expensive and will challenge Home Depot's clients.

The second risk is the cyclicality of the business. The company is operating in a cyclical segment with ups and downs. During the 2009 recession, the company froze its dividend as the housing market was extremely weak. At the current valuation, the company is priced for continuous growth in the next 2-3 years, and if that won't be the case there is not much margin of safety.

Inflation is a risk for Home Depot as its business requires intensive investment in labor. The company operates over 2300 stores with over 500,000 employees. If the inflation keeps rising, there will be growing expenses not just in the materials sold, but also in labor cost, and it might hinder the company's ability to grow as fast as it used to.

Conclusion

Home Depot is a very solid company. The company has seen its top line and bottom line soaring. The management proved that it has great capital allocation skills over the last decade, and the company is expected to take advantage of the housing boom in the country.

On the other hand, this great company comes with a valuation that leaves little margin of safety. Moreover, some risks may require some margin of safety. Therefore, my advice for investors who seek exposure is to buy a small position and add gradually. While the management team has proved its abilities, it still makes sense to be conservative.