Entering A Lost Decade For The S&P 500 - How To Trade It

Thesis

A good number of market pundits are calling for a new "Lost Decade" in the S&P 500 (SPY), citing the 1999-2009 cycle that saw a flat performance in the index. High P/E ratios, historic low interest rates and the "Buffett indicator" are a few of the metrics that are pointed at when expecting a flat performance going forward. The article takes a look at each of these metrics and assesses their standing. While market timing is a notoriously difficult feat to achieve, we analyze an available option for a savvy investor to utilize in the instance where the S&P 500 index does indeed tread water for the next decade. Specifically, we look at a "buy-write" fund that employs a short volatility strategy via systematic written call options. The overall short volatility strategy, in our view, is an appropriate tool for an investor to undertake when expecting a range bound but choppy market. We show how an investor can almost double his cash in the next decade by utilizing this strategy, even if the S&P 500 does not experience any price gains.

The Lost Decade

From December 1999 to December 2009 the S&P 500 lost 9.1%, and that time period has been dubbed by the financial media as the "Lost Decade".

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The term stemmed from a general surprise at the lack of returns for one the leading US indices during a period of time when underlying economic growth was strong (as measured by GDP) and technological innovations became mainstream, bringing about substantial improvements in everybody's daily life (think iPhone 1 - released in June 2007).

Current S&P 500 Metrics to Consider

A) Price to Earnings ratio

Source: www.multpl.com

When looking at the current S&P 500 trailing 12-month Price/Earnings ratio we can see it is stretched toward historic highs. The graph shows that any period of time when the ratio goes above 30 is followed by a decrease. When analyzing the historical drivers of the P/E normalization moves we find that they are represented by lower SPY prices rather than a substantial increase in earnings (i.e. the numerator of the P/E ratio changes downwards). Given currently observed highs in the P/E ratio, history points towards an index price decrease, or in the best scenario, a prolonged period of flat prices and rising earnings which would normalize the ratio.

B) Rates are historically very low

An environment of low interest rates coupled with average or better economic output is conducive for higher stock prices. In a nutshell, low interest rates make bonds unappealing, thus creating tailwinds for equity prices, while a non-recessionary economic environment provides the backdrop for a healthy macroeconomic ecosystem and hence higher corporate profits.

Source: Goldman Sachs

We can see from the above chart that due to the central banks' Covid triggered policy actions, we are currently in an unprecedented low interest rate environment. As central banks start normalizing their rates policies, with the Fed expected to taper and raise rates as well, one can argue that higher rates might become a headwind for any future equity gains.

C) Stock Market Capitalization to GDP

The stock market capitalization to GDP ratio, also called the "Buffett Indicator", is a metric that looks at the value of the entire stock market versus the gross domestic product of the country. The thought process here is that the stock market grows in lockstep with the country's economic output, and substantial divergences cannot hold for too long.

Source: Data Driven US Stock Market Valuation and Analysis

Currently this indicator is flashing red, with the ratio being very much above its historical trendline. One school of thought is that the normalization of this ratio will mean that the S&P 500 market value will stay more or less constant while the US GDP posts increases throughout the next decade.

Introducing The Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)

EOI is a closed end fund that has current income as a primary investment objective. EOI invests in a portfolio of equity securities with a sector allocation very similar to the S&P 500 and writes call options on the individual stocks to generate dividends from the option premium. In essence EOI takes advantage of an option's implied volatility to generate dividend income. This strategy gives up most of the upside of a stock portfolio, but produces very robust results in range-bound markets.

Fund Metrics

This section details some fund specific metrics:

Yield: 7.05%

mid range for equity buy-write funds

Leverage Ratio: 0%

the fund does not employ leverage

Expense Ratio: 1.11%

on the low side for the CEF space, due to lack of leverage

Manager: Eaton Vance

premier international asset manager with a solid track record

Premium / Z-stat: -1.17% discount, 0.69 1-year Z-statistic

the fund is trading at a discount but not a very high one when compared to historical discount figures

Call Options Written: 48%

the fund writes calls on approximately half of the portfolio

the calls have a 4.2% out of the money strike on average

calls are written on individual securities

Holdings: similar to S&P 500 but with less names held

the fund has a very similar industry distribution as the S&P 500

instead of holding a portfolio of 500 stocks, in order to minimize management fees, the fund holds only the ones with a higher weighting in the index

the fund has 61 stock holdings

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk: 1.01 Sharpe ratio (5Y) and 13.38 standard deviation

very robust Sharpe ratio

relatively shallow maximum drawdown of 22.42% during the 2020 Covid market sell-off

Past performance

Source: Author

The EOI CEF has shown a very robust performance in the past decade, with a low number of months with negative total returns and a loss producing year only in 2018.

How to gain a decade

If you believe the next decade is going to be characterized by a choppy up and down market that ultimately is going to result in a flat S&P 500 performance, then sell volatility via covered calls. Purchasing a "buy-write" CEF that constantly sells underlying stocks volatility via written call options is a good way to generate dividends from an otherwise range-bound market.

Let us have a look at a theoretical example, where for the next decade the S&P 500 price performance is essentially flat year-on-year (i.e. no price gains any year):

Source: Author

We can see from the above example that $10,000 invested in both the S&P 500 and EOI at the beginning of this theoretical decade yield very different results:

i) On one hand, the money invested in the S&P 500 only gains the SPY dividend yield each year and ends up producing a decade gain of $1,435.

ii) On the other hand, an investor almost doubles the money put into EOI by virtue of the high dividend and the compounding that occurs during the decade, with the gain standing at $9,672.

Conclusion

We have seen a "Lost Decade" in the S&P 500 in the past, with the period from 1999 to 2009 producing a quasi flat performance in the index. Selling volatility is a very powerful tool to take advantage of in choppy but range-bound markets, where it can generate substantial and repeatable dividend income. If you feel the S&P 500 index might currently be overvalued and we might see a future performance that will fail to inspire as the index P/E ratio normalizes, you can take advantage of this range-bound market view through a "buy-write" closed end fund such as EOI. The fund sells volatility via call options and distributes the obtained premium as dividend yield. The article shows that even in an environment where the SPY price gain remains null for the next decade, a savvy investor can obtain a 90%+ total return by purchasing a fund such as EOI which engages in systematic covered call trading.