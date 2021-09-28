Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is an impressive long-term revenue growth story with strong growth drivers. The company’s audio products and new category products will drive its long-term revenue growth. The company has a strong product pipeline which will support revenue growth in the coming years. I expect the company’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of mid-single digits in the next five years. Long-term investors can buy the company’s shares around the current price to maximize their profit.

Cirrus Logic is a fabless semiconductor company which primarily develops technologically advanced low-power and high-precision audio products for mobile and consumer applications. The company also develops semiconductor products for other applications (beyond audio). The company’s hardware and software solutions are used to build new generations of devices by leading device makers. The company’s aim is delivering top‑class end‑user experience. The company targets growing markets to sell its advanced mixed-signal semiconductor products.

Growth Drivers

Audio Products

Cirrus Logic’s audio product family is its primary growth driver. The company’s audio products are used in a wide array of applications, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, and consumer electronics, which ensures the products will have stable demand in the market. The company makes audio components which run on low-power, and the components have low-latency features as well. The company’s codec and smart codec products are highly advanced and capable of delivering high-precision audio with the help of the company’s SoundClear software technology. This integrated system supports multiple concurrent audio functions, which include noise reduction, acoustic echo cancellation, speaker protection, voice capture, hearing augmentation, word detection and speech enhancement. These are the reasons why the company’s audio products outcompete competitor products and enjoy increasing demand. These products will continue to drive the company’s revenue growth.

New Category Products

Cirrus Logic’s other growth driver is its new category products, which include high-performance mixed-signal ICs and sensors, camera controllers and power-related products. The company has developed these products capitalizing on its mixed-signal design and low-power processing expertise. These products have the ability to deliver better user experience compared to competitor products driven by their advanced technology and their potential to generate more immersive computing experience. The company also develops ICs for the energy sector, which enjoys strong demand due to their very low price. Overall, the new category products have the potential to drive the company’s revenue growth significantly.

Competition

The markets in which Cirrus Logic operates are highly competitive. The company’s primary competitors include Analog Devices (ADI), Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF), DSP Group (DSPG), Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), STMicroelectronics (STM), Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), and Texas Instruments (TXN). The company competes on the basis of product quality, advanced audio technology, and technical support to customers.

Cirrus Logic’s primary competitive advantage is that it develops highly differentiated audio and other products by building strong engineering relationships with its customers’ product teams. This approach helps the company address its customers’ technical and price requirements, which in turn drives the company’s revenue growth. The company’s other competitive advantage is that it focuses on driving product diversification by investing in high-performance mixed-signal products. Building product diversification helps the company expand its product offerings which results in generating sustainable revenue growth.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Cirrus Logic delivered first quarter FY22 revenue of $277.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 14.3%, compared to revenue of $242.6 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.54, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 50.6%, compared to 52.6% in the year-ago period.

The company’s first quarter FY22 results were impressive with significant revenue growth driven by increased penetration of the Android market and product delivery to a leading laptop OEM. The company’s bottom-line remained flat due to increased operating expenses. However, the company remained focused on delivering revenue growth with new product launches, which are coming up in the rest of the current year and early next year.

Cirrus Logic is developing a number of new components which will drive its future revenue growth. The company has made significant investments in power-related products which will result in expanded addressable market and future revenue growth. The company has a strong pipeline of audio and mixed-signal products which will drive revenue growth as well in the coming years.

Valuation

The company’s most relevant competitors are Analog Devices, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, Synaptics and Texas Instruments. Cirrus Logic’s non-GAAP forward P/E multiple is 16.98x, compared to Analog Devices’ 27.80x, Qualcomm’s 16.23x, STMicroelectronics’ 23.90x, Synaptics’ 18.53x, and Texas Instruments’ 25.12x. Cirrus Logic’s trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 3.53x, compared to Analog Devices’ 10.13x, Qualcomm’s 4.65x, STMicroelectronics’ 3.50x, Synaptics’ 4.87x, and Texas Instruments’ 11.02x. Cirrus Logic’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 15.33x, compared to Analog Devices’ 38.89x, Qualcomm’s 13.48x, STMicroelectronics’ 16.86x, Synaptics’ 22.98x, and Texas Instruments’ 24.57x (Data Source: Seeking Alpha).

Cirrus Logic is attractively valued compared to its peers. It has a strong balance sheet consisting of $445.63 million of cash and $141.10 million of debt. The company’s shares are attractively valued because the company’s revenue has not grown in the last five years. Most market participants are not confident about the company’s future revenue growth. However, in the last three years the company achieved positive revenue growth, and I believe the company’s revenue will continue to grow in the next five years driven by its strategy to grow its business beyond the audio domain (audio will continue to remain a strong factor contributing to revenue growth). I believe the company has significant growth opportunities in adjacent product areas. The company’s mixed-signal design and low-power processing expertise will help it grow its business by taking advantage of this opportunity. I am bullish on the company around the current price and I believe its shares have significant upside in the long term.

In the last three years Cirrus Logic’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.80%, and I expect the company’s revenue will continue to grow at such rate in the next five years. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $1,403.90 million, and at a CAGR of 5.80% its end-2026 revenue will be $1,861.00 million, or $32.31 per share. In the last five years Cirrus Logic’s shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 1.5x and 4.5x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 4.5x on the company’s end-2026 revenue per share, I get $145 as the company’s end-2026 share price.

Risks

The company lacks diversification in its revenue and customer base, which increases the risk of investment in the company’s shares. Historically the company’s growth initiative is focused on a limited number of customers and business opportunities. However, the company is trying to change this scenario, and trying to expand its customer and revenue base. If the company fails to do so, its revenue growth and results of operations could be negatively impacted.

The company determines the prices of its products based on average selling prices which generally decline over time. In order to remain profitable, the company must maintain the prices of its existing products which follow average selling prices, and launch new products with prices higher than average selling prices. In addition, the company may have to increase volumes or reduce costs. If the company fails to ensure these things, its operating results could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

In the high-performance mixed-signal category Cirrus Logic is progressing well. The company invested a large sum of money in this product line and the largest single opportunity here remains power. The company recently acquired Lion Semiconductor to broaden its power portfolio. I believe power will gradually become the company’s key growth driver after audio. Long-term investors can buy the company’s shares around the current price.