Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is a top video game publisher in the world. Most investors will be familiar with the FIFA soccer franchise or the Madden football franchise.

Recently, the share price has struggled due to some short-term headwinds. However, for longer term investors, the valuation is attractive for a company with strong franchises and predictable earnings.

Short-Term Industry Headwinds

Video game stocks have greatly underperformed in 2021. Firstly, video games were considered a lockdown beneficiary. Now that economies are opening, it is assumed that video games will not enjoy a macro tailwind in 2022.

Secondly, China recently cracked down on gaming amongst their youth. Children in China are restricted to only 3 hours of gaming per week in a campaign to reduce screen time and video game addiction.

Finally, EA shares plunged due to a delay with the release of Battlefield 2042. Last week, EA delayed the launch date of Battlefield 2042, to Nov. 19, 2021. Nonetheless, the company reiterated its net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Forward Guidance

During the last earnings release EA raised its outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Net revenue is expected to be approximately $6.85 billion. The company now sees full-year EPS of $6.40, a slight increase to the previous forecast of $6.25.

Amazingly, the company also raised its forecast for net bookings from $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion. That equates to a stellar 20% growth on top of 2020's pandemic-fueled growth.

Attractive Valuation

Most analysts project that EA will earn $6.63 in FY 2022. The forward PE of 19.3X is slightly lower than industry peers and historical valuations. Historically, EA has traded with a PE of 30-45X depending on whether earnings are at trough or peak levels.

Like most companies in the industry, the balance sheet is clean although the company recently added $1.9 billion of debt.

Operating margins are currently 16% and have averaged 22% over the last five years. EA does not have the operating margins of a company with a strong moat. The industry is too competitive and few companies or franchises have significant pricing power.

I generally prefer to value Electronic Arts using a cash flow multiple. Last year the company generated $1.8 billion of free cash flow for a P/FCF of 20.8X. In years past, I have felt comfortable accumulating shares at a P/FCF multiple less than 20X.

Long-Term Risks

The video game industry is ever changing. First, the way video games are consumed is drastically different in 2021 than in 2001. Globally, mobile is now the largest market yet represents only 13% of EA revenues.

EA acquired Glu Mobile earlier this year to build out its portfolio of mobile games.

“We did this deal because we believe mobile is the fastest-growing platform on the planet” for video games, EA Chief Executive Andrew Wilson said. “The combination of these two companies creates a market leader in lifestyle and sports.”

EA is still largely dependent on console gaming as it represents about ~67% of revenues. Going forward, it is entirely possible that virtual reality headsets, augmented reality or some new type of gaming experience will displace traditional console gaming over the next decade. It remains to be seen whether EA can adapt to the advent of new delivery devices.

The second major risk to EA is competition. There are a lot of video game publishers producing wonderful new content on a yearly basis. Twenty years ago, everyone I knew played FIFA or Madden. Now, all the younger people are playing Fortnite or Roblox (RBLX). It is safe to say that the hit games of 2030 will be new games rather than legacy franchises like FIFA.

Final Thoughts

EA is one of the top video game publishers in the world. Franchises such as FIFA and Madden Football have generated consistent earnings for decades.

Due to some short-term headwinds, the shares of EA have stumbled recently along with the entire video game industry. These headwinds have created an attractive buying opportunity with shares trading at a forward PE of only 19X and a P/FCF of only 20X.