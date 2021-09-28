Aleksandr Golubev/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding their past performance and their current portfolio quality.

SDIV strategy and portfolio

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) has been tracking the Solactive Global SuperDividend Index since June 2011. It has 100 holdings, a distribution yield of 7.42%, and a total expense ratio of 0.59%.

As described in the prospectus by GlobalX ETFs, "the Underlying Index tracks the performance of 100 equally-weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world".

The portfolio's annual turnover rate is about 125%, which is quite high for a dividend ETF. It is overweight in real estate, with about 41% of net assets in this sector. Financials and energy are in a 10-15% weight range. Other sectors are at 35% in aggregate weight and below 7% individually.

SDIV sectors weights. Chart: author, with GlobalX data.

Valuation and profitability ratios don't work in real estate and financials like in other sectors. It means 54% of SDIV assets cannot be assessed with usual metrics. If you read somewhere that SDIV is a good deal because it has a cheap P/E, or anything similar, that's a bad reason. It is irrelevant to calculate quantitative factors for SDIV and compare them to other equity ETFs.

The U.S. is number one in country weight with 29%. China and Hong Kong weight 27.7% together. It represents a significant geopolitical and regulatory risk, magnified by the Chinese real estate debt crisis (follow Evergrande news to know more).

SDIV countries weights. Chart: author, with GlobalX data.

The top 15 holdings listed below weight 18% of the portfolio.

Ticker Name Weight % 2380 HK CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL 1.74 NOS PL NOS SGPS 1.51 ECP IT ELECTRA CONSUMER 1.44 TAEE11 BZ TRANSM ALIAN-UNI 1.38 MGNT LI MAGNIT PJSC-SPON 1.28 HSBK LI HALYK SAVING-GDR 1.27 CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 1.24 DTAC-R TB TOTAL ACCESS-NVD 1.22 CML SJ CORONAT 1.20 IRM IRON MOUNTAIN INC 1.20 TRTX TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC 1.20 IMB LN IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 1.19 BWLPG NO BW LPG LTD 1.18 STWD STARWOOD PROPERTY 1.17

30 holdings are listed in the U.S.:

Chimera Investment (CIM), Iron Mountain (IRM), TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX), Starwood Property (STWD), Mobile TeleSystems (MBT), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), Apollo Commercial (ARI), KKR Real Estate (KREF), Ready Capital (RC), Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Annaly Capital (NLY), Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Altria Group (MO), Williams Companies (WMB), Antero Midstream (AM), AGNC Investment (AGNC), Ellington Financial (EFC), Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), Ladder Capital (LADR), PennyMac (PMT), SFL Corp. (SFL), Global Net Lease (GNL), QIWI plc (QIWI), Two Harbors (TWO), American Finance (AFIN), ARMOUR Residential (ARR), Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Office Properties (OPI), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR).

Past performance

Since inception in June 2011, SDIV has lagged the S&P 500 by almost 14 percentage points in annualized total return calculated in the most optimistic way (reinvesting dividends without paying tax on them). Moreover, it shows a much higher risk in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns). The Sharpe ratio of SDIV (risk-adjusted performance) is close to zero.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDIV 1.40% -56.90% 0.15 19.65% SPY 15.20% -33.72% 1.07 13.45%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in SDIV and SPY since SDIV inception, reinvesting dividends. In 10 years, total returns are 15% and 329%, respectively.

Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123

The share price chart below is even more concerning. It shows SDIV has suffered a total capital decay of about 48% in a decade: that's more than six years of the current distribution yield.

Chart by TradingView on Seeking Alpha

I wrote last year that the set of stocks with dividend yields above 6% had an average annualized capital decay about 2% in two decades. SDIV has done even worse. Keep in mind the yield doesn't go up to offset capital decay, so the picture for an income-seeking investor is not pretty, with a decreasing income stream getting even worse in inflation-adjusted value.

SDIV vs. VIG and PXF

I calculated the total return since SDIV inception of a 30/70 mix of two dividend ETFs in US and ex-US equities with a long-enough history: the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF).

Annual Return SDIV 1.40% 30% VIG + 70% PXF 7.57%

For an income investor, VIG and PXF dividend yields are too low (below 2%), but completing with a 5% annual capital withdrawal would have done a better job than SDIV yield. It would have preserved the capital and it is more tax-efficient. This is just an example, not a recommendation. I would prefer to mix DGRW, DGRO, DNL, VIGI, which have a shorter history.

Conclusion

SDIV holds 100 high dividend stocks from around the world. Its monthly distribution and its valuation ratios look attractive, but it is a high-yield mirage. It has a bad track record in a strong bull market, and it is likely to do worse in a less supportive market and an inflationary environment. It has many red flags: capital decay, total return, volatility, sector concentration risk, China risks. SDIV may be used as an instrument for swing trading or tactical allocation, but it is not suitable for a sustainable income plan. This is true for a number of high-yield ETFs, not only SDIV. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.