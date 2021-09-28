alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Highlights

We are neutral on NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NEO) shares, and see a case that is plagued by valuation stressors and significant hurdles that NEO must overcome in order to win the investment debate. We had previously advocated on NEO shares in prior analysis, however, times have changed and theses have adapted. NEO's mantra of becoming a "one-stop oncology shop" seems to have been quelled, for now. Although margins have decompressed substantially YoY, longer-term, they remain contracted throughout the P&L, and its stock price has barely scraped 1% from the broad indices over the last 6 months. Shareholders have given back ~13% this year to date, depending on timing of entry.

Exhibit 1. NEO Single-Year Price Performance

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

NEO's top line growth, which has been absent of late, will see additional headwinds due to the economics of its testing segment, by estimation, which has seen contractions as Covid-19 begins to diminish in the US. However, what is most relevant to NEO's investment debate, is its oncology performance, to which it has seen a sequential and annual growth schedule this quarter. However, taking a longer-term view, we've yet to see NEO's oncology efforts make a meaningful translation to its valuation or share price, as is discussed in this report.

Alas, NEO remains richly valued compared to its peers, and unjustifiably so – FCF conversion has crept way down over the past 2 years, even when considering acquisitions and capital budgeting. At over 200x P/E and ~11x sales, the risk/reward calculus appears to be evenly spread across both measures, by our estimation. We downgrade to neutral from this report.

Inflection points for consideration

Q2 earnings momentum displays expectations for the year -- but don't reverse the wider picture

Q2 earnings came in strong, with revenues up around 40% YoY to ~$122 million, well above consensus. Revenue growth came in strong, however, revenue per test saw headwinds during the quarter. We envision this to continue as US testing dynamics begin to adapt once Covid-19 begins to settle. Sequential revenue growth came in at 40% this quarter versus just 9% in Q1 2021, due to a substantial growth in the company's oncology testing and pharmacology services segments.

Clinical testing revenue contributed ~$101 million ($0.85/share) to the top and grew 41% YoY, whilst Pharma services also grew ~55% on the year to contribute ~$20 million ($0.16/share) to the top. The company's clinical testing segment as a whole exhibited a ~43% year on year growth schedule, backed by a ~700bps tailwind from oncology testing described earlier. The company also booked a recovery in testing volumes this quarter, with the majority of this coming from NGS-based testing. Unfortunately, revenue per test saw a ~110bps sequential decline to $360, down from $364 in the previous quarter. This could be a risk factor for NEO's top line into the coming periods, if the economics of its testing revenue converge to the downside. Of important note, there was no Covid patient testing revenue this quarter, which must be baked in to NEO's valuation as we walk through the coming periods.

Coming down the P&L for Q2, gross margins gained over 1000bps and operating margin was up over 1300bps year on year. Most notably clinical testing gross margins came in at 44.3%, a 1,000bps YoY growth schedule, whereas gross margins at its Pharma Services business came in at just under 43.5%. The resulting overall margins at the top came in well above consensus, and was back by more predictable sample volumes and a return to more normal staffing numbers.

NEO also gained ~170bps leverage to adjusted operating expenses, and an additional ~460bps YoY benefit at the SG&A line. The R&D margin came in that 2.9% of sales, which is a slight 50bps YoY increase, which could be important for NEO's valuation, as discussed later. All in all, it was a relatively successful quarter for NEO, however it may not be enough to alter longer-term trends just yet as discussed below.

Profitability headwinds show macro-outlook for NEO

One notable take out from analysis of NEO's profitability measures over the past 2 years, is that growth has been quite lacklustre over this time in terms of its key earnings measures. For instance, gross profit has climbed from $47 million-$53 million since Q1 2019, however, gross margin has compressed by over 600bps in this time to 43.5%. This is carried throughout the P&L where one observes similar margin compression at the operating level over the past 2 years as well. Whilst net profit has grown substantially over this time, earnings has remained lacklustre at $0.10 per share, whilst FCF currently sits in the red by over $22.5 million on a -18% conversion rate.

Exhibit 2. Key Financials Q1 2019 – Q2 22' -- growth has been flat

Data: NEO SEC Filings; Hummingbird Insights

This appears to be an issue for NEO's growth vision on several fronts. First of all it needs to decompress margins in order to realise free cash conversion at the bottom line. It needs this to fund R&D, expand its testing menu and penetrate end-markets further, even adjacent markets. As it stands, it isn’t doing that, and we are seeing a significant down step in FCFF in recent periods. The exception to this rule is the most recent quarter, where the company recognised $273.8 million in FCFF, as a result of a significant change in working capital from Q1.

Exhibit 3. NEO's FCFF conversion is bottom heavy since Q2 2019

Data: Data: NEO SEC Filings; Hummingbird Insights

Nonetheless, looking deeper into the company's ability to generate economic value added, we see this measure has remained lacklustre over the previous 10/4, most recently reported as an outflow of $171 million. This is despite a company growing its assets by over 255% since Q1 2019.

Exhibit 4. NEO Economic Value Added

Data: Hummingbird Insights

With this in mind, NEO remains a "show me" story at this stage, as profitability has been the major compressor to its stock price this year, by estimation. The market wants to see more of its earnings power, which has yet to be displayed, and investors have punished NEO on the back of this. Profitability is also important for NEO's valuation, as is discusses later, and we've modelled 12% YoY growth at the top for the company in FY21 that sees a net loss of $23 million or $0.20 per share at the bottom. This calls for revenue of $499.7 million ($4.22 per share) and EBITDA of $11 million ($0.09/share) this year.

Fair view of fundamentals

Management could employ more prudent management over the balance sheet by estimation. The interest expense is covered (10.3X), whereas total debt to total capital sits at 34% and as a function of equity is at 51%. As such, the debt ratio currently sits at 31%. The capital structure remains tilted towards equity holders, which does give the company room to expand operations with leverage, without precluding equity holders from access to the balance sheet.

Common equity to total assets is at 60.5%, whereas the company also has 5.7X cover over short-term liabilities from cash. It also has over 7.2X cover over its short-term obligations from its liquid assets, and in the event where it was not able to sell inventory quickly, it still has over 6.8X coverage. As such, the Altman's Z-score for NEO is 5.58, indicating it has a sufficient cash runway to last over the coming 2 years at the current rate. It also has an additional $218 million line of credit which has ~$12 million of liquidity available to draw down on.

Accounts receivable turnover has crept up over the previous 2 years, whereas inventory has come down from 14.9X to 13.1X since Q1 2019. Days inventorying outstanding has increased by around 2.5 days to 27.7 days, whereas accounts payable turnover has remained relatively flat over this time. As such, the cash conversion cycle has come down by around three days for NEO, meaning it has less cash tied up in working capital. Although, comparing to inventory turnover, it stands to reason that cash conversion may have been adjusted due to slowdown in sales turnover in the last 2 year period.

Valuation Drivers

Valuation

Shares are trading at a lofty 262X EBITDA, ~11X sales in just over 5X book value. As it stands NEO is trading at a hefty premium to its peer group, and this doesn’t appear justified given its share price performance and lacklustre earnings growth over the previous quarters. In addition, correlation amongst peers is relatively low, with a number of peers outperforming NEO on both valuation and price action fronts in the past 6 months. Trading at ~11X sales doesn't appear justified on only 5.4% YoY revenue growth and -18% FCFF conversion from the top in Q2. Especially considering Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) trades at just 2X sales and ~3X book value, and comes with $16.8 billion in TTM revenues.

Exhibit 5. Multiples analysis and comps table

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Assessing 4-year normalised values for NEO and the peer group, we see that it trades well above the peer median across key multiples, without delivering on free cash flow yield or free cash flow per share. As such, ROIC over the past 4 years on a normalised basis is -0.2%, well below the median 1.2% return on capital generated for this group. NEO also trades at a 4-year normalised 241x FCF multiple, whilst trading at almost 270x 4-year normalised earnings. Either way, NEO's lofty valuations aren't justified on this basis either, by estimation. It isn't necessarily too different of a company it was 2 years ago, that warrants a separate valuation. Especially as the numbers haven't shown it deserves this premium.

Exhibit 6. Normalised Values Analysis

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Valuation drivers

As a part of our analysis and quest for alpha genesis, we have run several quantitative and statistical models across NEO's financials and market data in order to examine its return and valuation drivers. First we ran a wide panel regression across the peer group to identify the strongest causal relationships as to what is driving company valuation in terms of Enterprise Value ("EV") for this group of names in NEO's substrata.

From the results, it appears that inventory turnover is a statistically significant driver of EV in this group, explaining ~51% of the changes in company valuation. There were 133 names in the sample, each with similar market cap to NEO. Hence, as a result, our analysis indicates that inventory turnover is a key metric to observe in order to assess and/or validate NEO's valuation moving forwards. As it stands, NEO trades on an EV of ~$5.8 billion on an inventory turnover of ~13x. We will use these predictive values to help assign a price target for NEO in the coming sections.

Exhibit 7. Inventory Turnover is a Key Driver to Company Valuation In NEO's Peer Group

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Next we've extended the analysis to identify valuation drivers specific to NEO itself. In our valuation drivers matrix, we see that R&D expenditure and profitability measures are catalysts to NEO's valuation outcomes.

Changes in invested capital as a function of enterprise value, R&D expense and revenue each explain over 50% of the changes NEO's valuation over the previous 2 years. Investors can observe this information on the matrix below, paying close attention to the blue boxes which indicate high correlation and causation between a pair.

Taking the figures on face value we see that EV/EBITDA multiples are highly sensitive across the board, and may not be a reliable measure. Thus, we've opted to leave it out as a measure on valuation for NEO. On a P/Sales and P/E front however, both multiples appear to be heavily influenced by EV/Invested capital. Individually, P/E outcomes appear to correlate more with R&D expense over sales multiples. Instead, short interest and FCFE are more powerful drivers of P/S outcomes by our estimation. Nonetheless, R&D expense, revenue and invested capital are meaningful drivers to NEO's valuation across the board, and should be heavily considered by investors in their own investment reasoning for NEO.

Exhibit 8. R&D Expenditure and Revenue are Key Drivers to NEO's Stock Valuation

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Investors can observe the summation of NEO's valuation drivers on the sensitivity map below, paying close attention to the sections with most area under the curve to understand what blend of factors is fueling NEO's valuation, to make better investment decisions for this name.

Exhibit 9. Valuation Drivers' Matrix Sensitivity Map -- Higher Is Better

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Implied Valuation

We've also run an extensive quantitative analysis that compares NEO's historical multiple averages with its corresponding price action, in order to help derive a price target. Judging on the data from our analysis, NEO currently overvalued based on its 2-year historical average P/S of 9.4x, but trades below the same on a 2-year average of 6.7x book value. This analysis implies that NEO should trade at ~$40 on 2-year P/S figures, and at ~$60 on its 2-year average P/Book. Taking the arithmetic mean of the pair implies NEO should be trading at ~$50 neat. The summation of all multiples across all scenarios in our screen implies a similar result.

Exhibit 10. Implied from Historical Valuation Analysis -- NEO should be trading at the lower end of ~$40-$50.

Data: Hummingbird Insights

Second, is to imply NEO's valuation based on our regression statistics on the peer group's company valuation drivers, discussed earlier. We see NEO trading at ~$6 billion EV on a ~13x inventory turnover. It's incredibly difficult to forecast inventory turnover specifically, as it is a retrospective measure that requires the use of an average value in the denominator. However, we've made some implied assumptions that fit well to build out the model. NEO has held its COGS at a normalised $68.3 million in the past 4 quarters, on an average 40.1% gross margin. Carrying this through to our FY21 revenue and gross margin estimates of ~$500 million and ~42% respectively, we've modelled FY21 COGS to come in at $290.5 million for NEO. It is then appropriate to assume that NEO will hold at least the same inventory valuation it does today of $21.4 million, as has been consistent in the last 2-year period.

Assigning these calculations arrives at an inventory turnover of ~14x, marginally higher than today's value. Hence, from our predictive model, we feel that NEO's EV of ~$6 billion is warranted at the moment at ~12x EV/sales, given the implied assumptions for FY21 in NEO's valuation.

Finally, assigning the peer median NEO's 12x sales multiple to our FY21 sales estimates, we see a value of only $50, a small up potential at last check.

Blending the two outcomes on an equal weighting schedule, we see our implied valuation on NEO shares is $50, indicating the risk/reward calculus is evenly spread across the equation.

As a result of this analysis, we estimate that NEO is trading at about fair value, and see limited upside in valuation unless a significant earnings surprise alters our modelling.

Further Considerations & Risks

On the charts, shares have traded sideways in a narrow channel over the last 8-10 months. There has been significant mean-reversion activity that has been earmarked by slow momentum and no real buying power, as RSI has kept in safe levels basically this entire time.

Exhibit 11. NEO Price Action, Single-Year

Data: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares are once again being tested at the longer term support level indicated on the ichimoku cloud, and could bounce again from this point. The big move to the upside depends largely on the company's next earnings, based on our analysis. Nonetheless investors chasing capital gains in medical technology may wish to look elsewhere, as the expected returns on NEO shares by our estimation is set to be bottom heavy over the coming periods.

Conclusion

NEO has faced profitability headwinds that have ultimately plagued its valuation and stock price over the last 2 years. In previous analysis, we discussed NEO's business and operating model at length, highlighting the strengths and key differentiators to its peers. We like the idea of becoming a one-stop oncology destination, although, the company has far more to go in terms of its own business model before it can lay claim to that title.

We see a price target of $50 based on a blend of 12x EV/sales and our predictive modelling, which indicates a small upside potential on today's trading. With this in mind, and given the likelihood NEO will post a loss this year and the next by our estimation, we shift to a neutral stance on NEO after this analysis. We look forward to providing additional coverage.