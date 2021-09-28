Alex Potemkin/E+ via Getty Images

We wrote about Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) in December of last year when we assessed the strength of the company´s dividend. The dividend was incidentally cut in half in early 2020 and the new quarterly pay-out has remained at $0.065 for six straight quarters now. As we can see from the technical chart however, the dividend cut didn't end up being a fatal blow as shares finally bottomed-out close to $6 a share in October of last year. From this point, they went on a really aggressive rally which eventually topped out in April this year close to $17 a share. Although shares have lost close to 30% of their value over the past five months, we look to have a potential bottom in play here as the MACD technical indicator looks poised to deliver a buy signal (crossover) shortly.

If indeed Mercer shares are about to go on a multi-month long-rally, we should be seeing ample evidence of this in how the company´s fundamentals have been trending. The three-pronged approach of studying trends in Mercer´s profitability metrics, its dividend, as well as the company´s valuation usually is sound practice when ascertaining future price-direction.

In the recent second quarter Mercer reported net profit of $21 million which was a solid performance compared to the loss of $8 million in the same quarter of 12 months prior. Strong lumber and pulp prices drove the earnings forward for the company which would actually have come in significantly higher but for the multiple weeks of downtime taken by the company for capex and maintenance initiatives.

Going forward Mercer must focus on areas where it has control. If indeed for example, trading conditions continue to be favorable and pricing remains strong which will keep demand elevated for its line of products, then Mercer should do extremely well. Although Mercer´s businesses require plenty of heavy lifting with respect to maintenance of equipment, etc., we see strong growth ahead as long as trading conditions continue to co-operate. Top-line sales for example are expected to increase by roughly 25% over fiscal 2020 so this trend should continue to drive earnings northward.

The risks lie in either Covid entering one of its mills, which could adversely affect production, or product demand falling off once more which would obviously hurt trading volumes. What we like though, from how Mercer´s profitability metrics have been trending, is the amount of cash-flow the firm has been generating. Over the past four quarters, operating cash-flow came in at $159 million which means there is ample cash being invested back into the company's assets. Furthermore, although Mercer's return on invested capital metric comes in at 4% at present over a trailing average, we would be backing the company here due to its track record. We state this because when times were good over the past decade, Mercer managed to report ROIC numbers north of 10% in multiple years. Suffice it to say, the company has proven that it knows where to put its cash to work, so it will be interesting to see when ROIC numbers begin to increase from these below-average levels.

With respect to the dividend, $17 million was allocated to dividend payments over the past four quarters which looks sustainable when compared to free cash-flow of $36 million over the same period. This means the pay-out ratio comes in at just under 50% (TTM) and 22% if we just go by Q2 numbers alone. Although interest expense remains pretty high, the combination of the company´s cash-flow generation prowess along with what is expected to come down the pike with respect to earnings growth, the firm has plenty of flexibility with respect to the dividend pay-out. Earnings per share for example is expected to hit $0.71 in Q3 which again illustrates how affordable the dividend is at present.

From a valuation perspective, shares are trading with a forward book multiple of 1.17 and a forward sales multiple of 0.46. These multiples remain approximately 20% to 25% off the firm´s five-year averages. Suffice it to say, we would expect a reversion to the mean here over the next few months until at least shares become fairly valued once more. Yes, trading conditions need to cooperate but Mercer clearly seems to have the wind in its sails at present.

Therefore, to sum up, Mercer´s bullish weekly swing low on the technical chart definitely seems to have some merit when we delve into the firm´s financials. Profitability is growing, cash-flow is easily covering the dividend, and the company´s assets and sales remain much cheaper from what they have sold for in past times. We look forward to continued coverage.