The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) shares represent one of the most intriguing opportunities in the Consumer Staples sector today. The company has a demonstrated track record of earnings growth far exceeding the sector average and, unlike sector stalwarts such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Pepsi (PEP) or Coca-Cola (KO), the stock possesses defensive characteristics while also offering outsize share price returns in lieu of relatively stagnant share prices and a healthy dividend payout.

With that said, it is no exaggeration to say that SAM shares have been in freefall since mid-April, and it is entirely possible that momentum will continue to carry the day and pull prices to even further oversold levels. However, as always occurs when selloffs such as these occur, typically due to an overreaction to a negative catalyst (in this case underwhelming hard seltzer sales results and guidance), taking a step back and examining the core business prospects with fresh eyes can help to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Crashing Back to Reality

As the extremely short COVID-19 bear market came and went from early to late 2020, shares of Boston Beer Company succeeded as a defensive ballast for portfolios by bottoming out at merely ~20% lower than its pre-COVID price levels and swiftly rocketing upwards above and beyond pre-COVID levels by mid-April 2020. It was truly a blink-and-you-miss-it bear market for the stock and many of its Consumer Staples counterparts as traders realized that, if anything, being confined at home for months at a time would serve as a massive tailwind for products consumers used on a daily basis in the home.

Unfortunately, similar to other Consumer Staples stocks such as Clorox (CLX), this pandemic trade was at times a bit overenthusiastic and, when combined with enthusiasm for the earnings potential of new product line launches such as the Truly brand of hard seltzer, caused SAM stock to peak at a frothy ~75x P/E multiple by early April 2021. With the business priced essentially for perfect execution for years to come, it was only a matter of time before the other shoe dropped, and it did exactly that soon afterward when the market realized:

Truly Hard Seltzer was only a bit player in an extremely overcrowded niche beverage fad market, having established only penetrated ~4,000 out of a market of ~262,000 domestic beverage accounts (~1.5%).

This underperformance and excessive costs related to outsourcing production to some third-party breweries wrought havoc on earnings, leading management to revise annual earnings guidance downward to $18-$22 per share from previous estimates of $22-$26 per share.

The impact on SAM's share price was swift and brutal, and the reverberations from these revisions continue to chip away at the share price even today.

Source: FAST Graphs

A Silver Lining

With the stock price substantially de-risked, SAM is once again worth a look. While it is true that the Truly Hard Seltzer brand appears to be an underperformer relative to previous growth initiatives, it can hardly be characterized as a failure entirely due to management's execution. Instead, by all accounts, it seems that hard seltzer as a product line, in general, is incredibly crowded and difficult to differentiate, which has created a growth bottleneck for all entrants into the space. If management misfired in any way, it was likely in an excessive investment of marketing dollars attempting to force the issue rather than letting the product sink or swim on its own merits.

Naturally, the flip side of this is that as marketing spend is tailed back from the $61.3 million year-over-year increase realized in Q2 2021, net earnings should recover somewhat and allow established brands such as Sam Adams and Angry Orchard to continue to shine as leaders in their respective categories. Additionally, management has an excellent historical track record of orienting growth priorities to mirror the opportunities available in the market, and it has already set its eye on cannabis-based beverages as a possible new market to penetrate. All-in-all, the growth story for SAM is nowhere near dead - it is just temporarily on hold, which historically typically represents the best opportunity for buyers to acquire growth at a reasonable price.

This has begun to become evident in the valuation metrics, as while SAM's P/E multiple seems high at first glance, its GAAP and Non-GAAP PEG ratios have returned to levels that compare very favorably to the sector medians. With that said, I've decided not to include a FAST Graphs forecast for SAM shares, as the momentum is so unpredictable at this time that it is difficult to predict whether volatility will continue to drag the price further down to more reasonable P/E levels (~18x-22x) or if the market will decide that the growth opportunities available continue to be worth a substantial premium. In this way, I consider SAM a high-risk, high-reward stock that is a great choice for beginning to dollar-cost-average in preparation for a continuation of downward momentum if it materializes.

Source: Seeking Alpha Value Grades for Boston Beer Company

Risks

As mentioned previously, while the possible rewards of an investment at today's prices may be handsome, the risks are substantial and must be carefully weighed before any purchasing decision is made. In the near term, the biggest risk is the upcoming negative catalyst of the Q3 2021 earnings report, for which management has withdrawn guidance. This is surely a sign of bad news to come, and may be a warning sign that sharp selloffs will continue. Beyond the near term, the biggest risk is that management will be unable to find a new growth engine capable of continuing SAM's streak of revenue and earnings growth. In the absence of continued impressive growth and product penetration, SAM is not worth anywhere near the current valuation.

Conclusion

Boston Beer Company stock is truly one that embodies the phrase "fortune favors the bold", as depending upon the lens one uses the current selloff may be only the beginning or a generational buying opportunity. Compelling arguments can be made on either side, and it is truly up to any given individual to draw their own conclusions based on the information available. For my part, I rate SAM a HOLD at current prices and would advise prospective investors to proceed with caution by dollar-cost-averaging purchases slowly until convincing signs of a true turnaround become apparent.