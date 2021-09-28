peterspiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Clear Channel Outdoor Overview

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is a global out-of-home advertising (OOH) specialist that owns over 500,000 advertising displays across 31 countries. CCO generates business by selling advertising space on displays that they own or operate; these displays come in various forms, ranging from billboards, street furniture, transit displays, airport displays, spectaculars, and wallscapes.

CCO currently appears to be an intriguing option for those looking to dabble in the world of penny stocks. In this article, I will cover some of the notable factors, for and against, a potential investment in CCO.

Factors for CCO

Industry prospects are looking up whilst the dynamics around digital OOH look enticing

As a post-pandemic, mid-cycle play, this is an industry that still has a lot of legs, given the inherently discretionary texture of advertising. It goes without saying that this is an industry whose prospects are closely tied to the cyclical progress of the global economy. I wouldn’t want to jump the gun, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable to state that whilst we’ve probably seen the worst, the global economy is still a long way from peaking. It is under conditions such as these where the advertising industry typically flourishes, More so, the outdoor advertising (OOH) segment, which was still holding its ground pre-pandemic (quite unlike traditional media which was losing market share) even in the face of widescale online content migration. A lot of advertising-heavy industries have bounced back but there's still ample scope for the likes of public transportation, air traffic, outdoor live events, etc. to normalize and this should aid the prospects of OOH.

A study by Scarborough Research showed that OOH advertising (via billboards, transit displays, and street furniture) has the broadest reach amongst all forms of media, touching more US adults on a weekly basis than radio, TV, and internet. Currently, OOH advertising only accounts for a small portion of the huge advertising market- 4% of the US advertising market and 6% of the Western Europe advertising market (source: Magna Global), so there’s clearly ample runway for this share to grow, particularly as digital OOH (DOOH) picks up.

The flexibility and economics tied to digital OOH are rather compelling. Via digital displays, advertisers and providers get the same wide reach of traditional OOH, but they also get the added bonus of tailoring and changing the campaign or the messaging, based on the time of the day, or the geography, or other ad-hoc needs of the advertisers. Besides, multiple outdoor advertisements can also be run on a single screen, something that static ads don’t offer.

Service providers such as CCO also get more bang for their buck; instead of peddling static space of traditional OOH media to a single advertiser, they can rather choose to sell time-based slots on the digital display to multiple advertisers. In effect, the cost of production is generally lower as these advertisements don't have to be manually charged but are altered digitally via a centralized computer network (thus also leading to lower downtime).

Last year, the global OOH segment saw revenue drop by 13% to $51.6bn YoY. In 2021, revenues won’t quite hit the 2019 mark of $60bn with an expected figure of $55bn (implying ~6.6% annual growth), but this is expected to pick up over the next four years with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2025. Unsurprisingly, the DOOH sub-segment is expected to grow at a much quicker pace of 12.2% CAGR, hitting $25bn in ad spend by 2025 and thus accounting for 34% of all OOH ad spend. Another study by Magna Global expects DOOH spending to grow by 13.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2025.

The UK market is one of OOH’s largest global markets and it’s worth noting that Q2 OOH ad revenue in that market recently grew by 277% YoY, a record high! For the whole year, OOH ad spend in the UK is expected to come in at 29%, higher than the total UK ad spend growth of 18%.

CCO is well placed to participate in this attractive growth journey

CCO is one of the principal names in the global OOH industry and is also one of the players that is rapidly transitioning its ad inventory to the digital sphere. At the end of FY20, the company had more than 19,000 digital displays with digital OOH contributing 31% of group revenue, better than the 29% figure seen in FY19. Currently, much of CCO's CAPEX is devoted towards increasingly digitizing their assets (expected CAPEX spend for FY21 is between $165-$175m or ~8% of FY21 expected revenue), and the nature of contracts that they're winning too suggests a shift towards this medium. There’s no doubt as long as they keep this up, their EBITDA margin profile should continue to expand.

CCO is also making a lot of investments in its data analytics-driven offering -RADAR, which uses mobile data insights to offer advertisers a more insightful and relevant route to engage with their desired audiences via OOH advertising. RADAR was launched in the UK and Spain last year and there are plans to roll it out in other markets this year.

Barriers to entry in the OOH business are quite high as it calls for long-standing relationships with municipal authorities, transport agencies, public transit authorities, and landlords (site lease terms extend to 20 years). One needs to be a well-established and well-connected player to flourish in this industry. It is also heavily regulated which benefits larger established players more than the smaller players, as they’d likely struggle to cope with the elevated cost of regulation.

Also consider CCO’s well-diversified presence across the globe, with 53% of its revenue coming from the Americas, 43% of revenue coming from Europe and Singapore, and around 4% from the Latam Region. Exposure to different regions helps reduce the operational risk.

I’m digressing here, but from a cost-economics point of view, it would make more sense for CCO to grow its portfolio of services in the Americas or indulge in more M&A in the Latam region as these are more lucrative areas than the European region (I wouldn’t be averse to stake sales in some of their European markets). Pre-pandemic (the average of FY18 and FY19) the European region's EBITDA margins were around 12.8%; for Americas, it was 40% and for the Latam area it was 30%. Much of this variance is due to the number of displays that need to be serviced. Even though one can't strictly compare CCO's display count in the Americas and Europe (as most of the European displays include multiple display faces on a single structure) do note the wide disparity; in the Americas, CCO manages ~71,000 displays and generates revenue of $977m; contrast this with the European region where they manage over 430,000 displays and only generate revenue of ~$800m. Also note that as per H1-21, the Americas region has already reached its normalized margin threshold hitting 39.6%, but Europe is still floundering with an operational loss (some of this is due to higher compensation expenses and restructuring-related expenses).

Regardless, CCO is well positioned to flourish in the medium term. We’re now on the cusp of hitting the traditionally strongest quarter for the OOH industry (Q4), and YCharts EBITDA forecasts for FY22 point to a very sturdy growth improvement of 57% annually (CCO’s increased digitization footprint should help abet this).

The technicals suggest there is potential for further upside in CCO stock

Granted, the risk-reward on CCO's stock isn’t as attractive as it was at the start of the year, more so when you consider that the stock has expanded by nearly 4x, from its March-2020 lows. Yet still, I’d like to believe there’s still ample fuel left in the tank.

If we look at the long-term monthly chart, we can see that the stock has been trending lower in the shape of a descending triangle pattern. After forming a prolonged base from March to October 2020, it then started an uptrend and has now reached the pre-pandemic zone. I believe the stock still has the potential to test the upper boundary of this triangle around the $4 levels.

Source: Investing

This opportunity can be better explained by the price imprints on the weekly chart. We can see the stock trending up in the form of an ascending channel and in April it then reached the pre-pandemic zone and has spent some time oscillating in this range. It now looks set to break out from here and I don’t see any major hindrances until the $3.60-$4.00 levels which represents the next congestion zone and also coincides with the upper boundary of the ascending channel. Based on your risk appetite, you can consider exiting at those levels.

Source: TradingView

To supplement the standalone chart analysis, one can also look at how CCO is positioned relative to its other small-cap peers, and even in this case I see decent value on offer.

Since the GFC, the relative strength ratio of CCO and the Russell 2000 has tended to oscillate between 0.02 to 0.055. Currently that ratio is well below that at lowly levels of 0.013. Even if you think 0.055 remains a stretch, there's still some way for this ratio to hit the downward sloping resistance close to 0.025. All in all, CCO appears to be a good option for those investors looking to rotate within the small-cap space.

Source: Stockcharts

Factors against CCO

Heightened indebtedness

One of the biggest risks tied to CCO's stock is its heightened level of indebtedness, although the management has taken some steps to change the duration of its debt and reduce the associated interest costs.

Source: YCharts

Currently, the total debt stands at close to $5.7bn and the financial debt to equity ratio at 4.5x is well above the 2017-2020 norm of less than 3x (although in fairness this is better than the double-digit levels seen last year)

Source: YCharts

The impact of the debt is so high that CCO is unable to generate ample EBIT to cover its interest expense.

Source: YCharts

That said, the company did well in H1 by issuing two separate tranches of senior notes due in 2028 (at 7.75%) and in 2029 (at 7.5%), and using the proceeds of that to redeem its 9.25% Senior secured notes worth $1.9bn, that were due in FY24. This will effectively bring down CCO’s weighted average interest cost by 50bps from 6.1% to 5.6% and should provide some respite to the interest coverage ratio, even as operating trends improve.

CCO stock valuations are not cheap anymore

CCO’s valuations are no longer cheap; on a forward price/sales basis the stock trades at 0.62x, a 51% premium to its long-term average. On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, the stock trades at 24.4x, a 6% premium over its long-term average.

Source: YCharts

Closing thoughts

CCO is a stock for investors with an aggressive risk appetite. If you’re prepared to overlook the elevated financial leverage, sub-standard interest coverage, and the not-so-ideal valuation picture, CCO appears to be a suitable small-cap stock that still has further room to run. Conditions in the OOH advertising space are yet to meaningfully normalize, and the company’s digitization impetus should help drive an expansion in margins.