Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

Investors are challenged today with how to build a portfolio of companies that will do well in a heightened inflationary environment. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is one such company that has historically outperformed the broader market, while also growing its businesses much faster than inflation. As many investors overlook this Dividend Aristocrat due to its size and long history, these factors actually contribute to the company's ability to perform in challenging times. For these reasons, it may be prudent for investors to add this star performer to their portfolio as inflation reaches levels not seen in 30 years.

Introduction

One of the biggest concerns facing investors and consumers today is inflation. While inflation has been an ever present concern for investors, it has the potential to become a real issue today as we are starting to experience levels of inflation not seen in nearly 30 years. Although the debate continues about how much of the current inflation today is transitory versus permanent, it is important for investors to factor a company's ability to navigate higher inflationary environments.

One company that is exceptionally well positioned to manage a higher inflationary environment (or any economic environment) is Procter & Gamble. This is thanks to the company's rock solid foundation and impressive balance sheet. Adding in management's experience in handling all types of crises, and Procter & Gamble is a great addition to one's portfolio.

Inflation in the United States Measured by Core Consumer Price Index (Year Over Year Rates Since the 1950's)

Data by YCharts

The Big Three

Procter & Gamble is a valuable position in any portfolio thanks to its strong foundation. To put it succinctly, it comes down to the company's impressive positioning in "The Big Three":

Products that Customers Want Diverse Portfolio of Products Global Footprint

Portfolio of Billion Dollar Brands

First and foremost, it is essential for a company's products to meet the needs/desires of their customers. This sounds fairly rudimentary, but many companies miss the mark. This leads to customers that are less than enthused with their purchases and more likely to change if a marginally better product becomes available. This is especially important in a higher inflation environment as "marginally better" could be as simple as a modestly lower price for the exact same item.

Procter & Gamble exhibits this trait exceptionally well with more than 20 brands that each contribute $1+ billion in annual sales. The sheer size of this portfolio is one of the main factors contributing to the company's strong balance sheet. Additionally, management is not content to just reap the benefits of their current portfolio, but is also looking to add to the "Billion Dollar Club". This has come over the years through both acquisition as well as successful organic growth of existing brands.

Procter & Gamble's Impressive Portfolio of Brands

Source: P&G's Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 9, 2021.

In addition to the impressive revenues associated with these brands, Procter & Gamble is also a market leader in nearly all the categories that it operates. In an inflationary environment, this can be very important as there tends to be a little less price sensitivity to award winning/market leading products. While this will not make Procter & Gamble immune to the impact of inflation, the company should have greater flexibility to raise prices in conjunction with prices in order to maintain healthy margins.

Broad Range Within Most Categories

Secondly, having a diverse set of products is also key. Again, this seems fairly straightforward on the surface, but is worth a bit more detail. Being concentrated in only a few products creates a high risk of catastrophe if the company is not able to adapt within a market with rising prices. Additionally, having a range of products that spans the gambit from premium/high cost to economy/low cost can help customers stick with the company, even if the specific products becomes too expensive.

In this area as well Procter & Gamble excels. The company's product sets tend to have many layers of solutions/brands for their customers. This allows consumers to easily move within a range of products (for example in skin care) that meet their budget. This is especially important in an inflationary environment as cost increases may force consumers to move to another company with a lower cost product if Procter & Gamble does not have a sufficient alternative. Considering the cost of customer acquisition, Procter & Gamble is well positioned to "educate" consumers on the range of brands within a product line than risk lower cost competitors picking off their customers.

Depth of Options Within A Category: Skin Care Example

Source: P&G's Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 9, 2021.

Truly Global Company

Third, having a global footprint can provide greater flexibility. While the world is becoming increasingly more interconnected, many economies still tend to beat to their own drum. This means that inflation and consumer habits tend to be more localized than global. In an inflationary environment, this can create a lot of comfort for a company as not all regions may be under the same pricing pressure from customers. Additionally, with a global footprint, these companies may be able to shift some of their operations to lower cost regions in an effort to defray rising costs.

Again, Procter & Gamble does well in this area. Although nearly half of their sales are in the United States and Canada (North America), there is a strong footprint in Europe and Asia as well. Additionally, when accounting for sales growth, Europe and Asia represent a larger portion of Procter & Gamble's revenues. This can be a great asset to the company, as they are better positioned than most to leverage their footprint to keep costs down and be more discerning on which regions see larger price increases.

Procter & Gamble's Global Footprint

Source: 2021 Annual Report. (North America includes the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico)

Strong Growth in the Face of Economic Challenges

One of the important factors to consider is that a higher inflationary environment in the United States, and for that matter the majority of the developed world, is something people haven't seen in decades. Given the monumental change this can have in the general business environment, it is also important for a company to be well prepared for the ensuing uncertainty.

Fortunately for investors in Procter & Gamble, they are getting a seasoned management team. First, the company came under the scrutiny of billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz. While many of his team's suggestions lead to significant value being unlocked for shareholders, it also hardened an already experienced management team. Next, the company was faced with the maddening challenges that all businesses faced with the Global Pandemic.

Looking back on these periods, the company not only successfully navigated through these tough times, but actually thrived. As recent as the past three fiscal years (see below) the company delivered impressive growth. More importantly, this growth was not due to merely price increases, but also from volume growth. This showcases just how well Procter & Gamble can do in a challenging environment. In our opinion, this is also an important characteristic for a company to do well in a higher inflationary period.

It is important to note that there have been a few shifts recently in the leadership team for Procter & Gamble, but it is more akin to shifting chairs on a cruise ship. For the most part, executive leadership continues to be a group of seasoned P&G veterans who have worked together for years.

Compelling Growth During the Pandemic

Source: P&G's Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 9, 2021.

Another key point to note when looking at Procter & Gamble's performance over the past three fiscal years is that the company has successfully grown at rates considerably higher than the rate of inflation. This is another important consideration for the company, as their ability to grow the business faster than inflation should also help the stock do well. Considering that most large, well established consumer staples companies tend to grow marginally better than the rate of inflation during good times, the continuation of this performance should help Procter & Gamble outperform its peers.

Compounding Stock Price Growth

In addition to the company's compelling financial performance, the markets have also taken note. The result for shareholders was exceptional performance over the past decade, with the stock handily outperforming the broader stock market.

Procter & Gamble's Stock's Strong Performance Over the Past Decade

Data by YCharts

As with many investments, it can often be frustrating to see a company that continues to outperform from a financial standpoint, only to have the market not reward shareholders. Historically, this has not been the case as the market was quick to reward (and punish) Procter & Gamble's stock based on execution and outlook. Our base case is that this level of outperformance will continue as the company's management team executes on their growth plans.

Impressive Dividend Growth

Lastly, as dividend focused investors, Procter & Gamble's impressive dividend history makes this a great stock to own in any portfolio. At a high level, Procter & Gamble's dividend is remarkable:

65 consecutive years of dividend growth, making it one of the top Dividend Aristocrats

131 years of consecutive dividend payments

5.1% CAGR over the past decade

The third point in Procter & Gamble's dividend history - the 5%+ annual growth rate over the past decade - is also important for inflation wary investors. Procter & Gamble produces a stable cash flow that has historically grown at significantly higher rates than inflation. This strong cash flow can be a great source of income that is fairly well insulated from the impact of inflation thanks to its compelling annual growth.

As for the dividend itself, while the current yield of 2.4%, may not seem like much compared to historical yields, compared to the S&P 500 (1.3%) and many bond portfolios yielding less than 2%, it is quite attractive. This creates an opportunity today as income-oriented investors are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios.

This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis.

Creating Value for Generations

Source: FY 4Q 2021 Earnings Release Presentation.

Risks

Given the broad nature of P&G's business, there are a number of risks that one should consider when investing in the company. The primary risks that concern us are broken down into three main categories:

Recall: With the size of P&G's product portfolio, even with good production management, recalls are an inevitable part of the business. With good controls and management, this should have only a minor impact on the business. Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict where, when, or the magnitude of any recall. As such, this is one area of risk that we watch closely.

With the size of P&G's product portfolio, even with good production management, recalls are an inevitable part of the business. With good controls and management, this should have only a minor impact on the business. Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict where, when, or the magnitude of any recall. As such, this is one area of risk that we watch closely. Change in Consumer Preferences: P&G benefits from a portfolio of brands that many consumers prefer. Even in this quarter's release the shift towards the company's more premium products has been a boon for the company. These preferences can always change, and the result can be a loss in enterprise value for the company.

P&G benefits from a portfolio of brands that many consumers prefer. Even in this quarter's release the shift towards the company's more premium products has been a boon for the company. These preferences can always change, and the result can be a loss in enterprise value for the company. Shifting Global Relations: P&G sells products across the globe. While their global trade pacts are in good order and little has impacted the company's ability to serve consumers in the local markets, a change here could negatively impact investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble is well positioned for a period of heightened inflation. It's impressive lineup of products and strong management team should give confidence to investors in the company's ability to keep costs reigned in as best as possible, while continuing to deliver real growth for shareholders. Adding in the power of the company's 65+ years of consecutive dividend growth, and the company is also well positioned to provide a cash flow that grows faster than inflation. Lastly, the company's strong track record of outperforming the markets makes this a great stock to own in uncertain times.