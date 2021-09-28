franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 22 September.

In this article, we highlight the BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) which is trading at a 8.91% yield, 103% coverage, and attractive valuation of 95% relative to the Q2-NAV. TCPC runs a $1.8bn portfolio across 108 companies with a focus on middle-market and small businesses. The company has generated strong historic returns, has a shareholder-friendly fee structure, strong portfolio credit metrics, and a number of income tailwinds we discuss below.

Big Picture

Before looking at TCPC let's have a peek at what the broader BDC market looks like and how it compares to other corporate credit investment alternatives for income investors.

The median trailing-twelve month yield of our 25 BDC universe is trading not far off historic lows with only a short period in 2011 and the period prior to the GFC registering at lower yields (the chart is clipped at 20% on the y-axis for clarity). Investors will not be surprised by this picture since it echoes pretty much everything else in the credit space.

Source: Systematic Income

We can get a better look if we look at how BDC yields are trading relative to other assets such as 10-year Treasuries or high-yield corporate debt which we can see in the chart below. The takeaway here is more upbeat than the one in the chart above with the message being that, while BDC excess yield relative to 10y Treasuries (orange line) is roughly in the middle of their historic range, the BDC excess yield relative to high-yield corporate bonds (blue line) is actually on the higher end of its historic range suggesting BDCs offer an attractive value proposition relative to public corporate credit.

Source: Systematic Income

To gauge the relative attractiveness of BDCs, we can also look at the valuation of a few credit CEF sectors which also offer leveraged exposure to corporate credit. The chart below shows that the valuation of these sectors is close to the 5-year record and well above their pre-COVID levels.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Investor Tool

BDC valuations, on the other hand, don't look particularly elevated, trading below their previous peaks.

Source: Systematic Income

Overall, this suggests that BDCs are fairly attractive relative to credit CEFs in the current market environment.

A Look at TCPC

In the BDC space, it can be very easy to lose sight of the key issues and get dragged into yields, valuation, dividend coverage, sector allocation, fee structures and more. Not to say these aren't important but they are second order issues. The first order issue in the BDC space for strategic investors is a given company's track record in the broader sector. One company can look great on valuation, yield, coverage, and other metrics but if it has consistently burned through investor capital it makes it difficult to justify an allocation.

This first-order check is captured by the table below and shows 5-year total NAV return on the y-axis and the current price-to-NAV ratio on the x-axis. The upper left quadrant is the most attractive part of the sector according to these two metrics and highlights companies with strong historic NAV returns and decent valuations. Being outside this quadrant doesn't necessarily make a company a poor investment - it just requires additional justification of its either low historic returns or its elevated valuation. TCPC is right inside this desirable quadrant which is good to see.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

TCPC has outperformed the sector in total NAV terms over various time horizons. Its underlying allocations are roughly in line with the sector - with a slightly above average allocation to first-lien loans and a slightly higher than average equity allocation also. The reason that a consideration of allocation is important is that the last 5-10 years have favored equity-focused BDCs which has skewed returns in their favor. This doesn't appear to be the reason for TCPC outperformance.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

In terms of historic valuation, as the left-hand chart below shows, TCPC (green line) used to trade at a higher valuation relative to the sector until recently. The right chart shows the valuation differential of TCPC and the average price / NAV ratio of the sector. TCPC has clearly dipped below the sector average, not far from its historic low relative valuation showing it is trading cheaper to the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

One likely reason for this is the recent dividend cut from $0.36 to $0.30 which has brought TCPC trailing-twelve-month dividend trend a bit below the sector average.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

In our view, the valuation drop as a response to the cut is not deserved for a few reasons. First, the income underperformance is very likely to be temporary due to the company's greater exposure to short-term rates as we discuss below. When short-term rates start rising, TCPC is in position to see its income outperform the rest of the sector.

Secondly, the company's total (regular + special / supplemental) dividend coverage ex-fee waivers are among the highest in the sector and is 16% above the sector average. In other words, it's not that TCPC has under-delivered on income but rather other companies have under-cut their dividends.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Income Dynamics

In our view, it's not enough to only look at a snapshot of current income and dividend coverage but also try to anticipate how income will evolve. Income dynamics can be split into there broad factors: asset-side, liability-side and other.

On the asset side, the key forward-looking indicators to watch are potential interest rate changes, leverage, non-accrual and PIK levels, and their trends. We don't expect changes in short-term rates to be key drivers of income for at least another year as the Fed has not yet kicked off its taper - the first step on the road to an eventual policy rate hike. However, when hikes do start to happen, TCPC stands to benefit relative to the sector owing to its higher than average proportion of floating-rate assets and lower-than-average floating rate debt.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

As is the case with the rest of the sector there is an asymmetric picture of higher versus lower interest rates as the below slide snapshot shows.

Source: TCPC Q2 Presentation

The company's leverage is a bit above the sector average at 1.2x versus 1.0x, however, its regulatory leverage of 1.0x is in line with the sector average. There is probably not a ton of leverage upside from current levels although both GAAP and regulatory leverage were higher as recently as Q1 so it's not out of the question and could provide a source of additional income.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

The company's strong recent NAV trend, outperforming the sector, provides a kind of organic deleveraging, allowing it to add more acquisitions relative to the sector, all else equal.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

TCPC also looks very good on non-accrual and PIK metrics with only 0.3% of non-accrual - well below the 1.7% sector average with a much lower PIK income percentage as well.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

PIK income as a percentage of total investment income has continued to fall for the second quarter in a row which is good to see. Management has commented that PIK income is at the lowest level in more than 3 years.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

A key metric for asset-side income dynamics is net acquisitions or how much additional new investments (and, hence, new income) the company has put in place. The news is good on this front with strong growth over the last two quarters, more than offsetting the net exits of the last three quarters of 2020.

Source: TCPC Q2 Presentation

On the liability side, what matters is primarily the interest rate paid on the debt. There is some good news here as TCPC has amended its credit facility by reducing the interest rate by 0.25%. Though the overall impact won't be enormous as the credit facility makes up less than 10% of its debt stack, the move is in the right direction. It also means that there is a lot of upside in further reductions of debt costs.

Until recently, there were a total of $314m of debt maturities coming up in 2022 (4.625% convertible notes and 4.125% unsecured notes) - about a third of total outstanding debt with interest rates well above the company's average debt cost with the first maturity coming up in Q1 of 2022. The company has issued a redemption notice in August for $175m of the 4.125% 2022 Notes which were due to be redeemed in mid-September. It has also priced $150m of new 2.85% 2026 Notes - a follow-on issuance of the Notes issued earlier in the year. This move alone should improve dividend coverage to about 105% from about 103%.

Though TCPC already boasts below sector-average debt cost, it should be able to solidify this competitive advantage in the medium term.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

In addition, the company received an additional $10m of SBA capacity which is good news because SBA debentures represent the lowest fixed-rate source of financing for the company and should further drive down the weighted-average cost of debt.

Source: TCPC Q2 Presentation

Dividend Trends And Coverage

TCPC is well-positioned in the sector for income generation given above sector median weighted-average yield on debt at 9.3% versus 8.9% as well as higher than average leverage (debt yield is much more skewed than leverage which is why the median metric for the former makes more sense).

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

Dividend coverage came in at 103% in Q2 which was a step-down from the previous two quarters and although management stressed the impact of Libor that impact should have been fully baked in more than a year ago. Another factor mentioned by Management was a relatively low level of prepayments which suggests that we shouldn't expect further strong stepdowns in income. Another driver of lower-income was likely the fall in leverage and the net exits in the portfolio.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

The company's net yield margin or net investment spread i.e. the difference between the income yield on its investments and its debt payments doesn't look great, however, the headwinds of lower Libor, low prepayments, and net portfolio exits have either fully played out or are reversing.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

One thing to watch for is the voluntary deferral of income incentive fees to September of this year and its potential impact on NII so this bears watching.

The company has a shareholder-friendly fee structure as they summarize on their slide with relatively low base fees and a total return hurdle.

Source: Q2 Presentation

This allows the company to keep its operating costs, ex-interest cost, below sector average.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Investor Tool

The portfolio is well-diversified with 108 portfolio companies with less emphasis on cyclical sector like energy and leisure and only 3 companies contributing more than 3% of recurring income.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Takeaways

TCPC offers an attractive combination of above-average historic NAV returns at below-average valuation. The company features a shareholder-friendly structure, diversification, and decent quality judging by performance through the COVID period (a 12% total NAV return vs. a 4% sector average) and metrics such as PIK and non-accrual income levels. Growing acquisitions and a drop in interest cost provide tailwinds to support income growth. Finally, the portfolio is among the best in being positioned for an eventual liftoff in policy rates.