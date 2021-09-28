onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The energy sector is breaking out as we speak. The good news is there are some good-quality stocks paying high dividends that have not made their run yet. One such company is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) hereby referred to as Plains American Pipeline.

Plains All American operates more than 1,800 miles of pipeline.

Below is a clip of a map showing the footprint of Plains.

Source: Plains All American website

On July 13, the company announced an all non-cash merger of 65%/35% with Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC ("Oryx"), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

Both companies have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their respective assets, operations and commercial activities within the Permian Basin into a newly-formed strategic joint venture, Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC ("Plains Oryx Permian Basin" or the "JV").

The transaction will include all of Oryx's Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains' long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains' assets located within the Permian Basin.

This merger is expected to close in the 4th quarter and be accretive to earnings and free cash flow going forward.

Dividends

Plains All American is currently paying a dividend of around 7.1% as of 9/27.

Upward earnings revisions

Earnings are the fuel that drives stock price increases. Plains All American is increasing its outlook for free cash flow after dividend distribution.

On Aug. 3, the company reported earnings. Here are a few highlights.

Asset sales create a non-cash impairment loss of $475M

Nothing comes easy in the energy market. A clip from last earnings.

So this is a common theme for energy companies during the last several years. Selling off assets and taking huge non-cash impairment charges. This is what happens at long-term bottoms of many markets. The key here is not in the headline, it's in the underlying structure of the business.

Free cash flow is rising as debt is being paid down and buybacks are being implemented. Slowly things are turning around. However, the recent rise of more than $72 in crude prices and natural gas over $5 creates a huge catalyst for drilling which flows to pipeline companies moving more oil products.

Energy stocks consolidate over summer

Energy stocks sold off across the board since July. The market chose to focus on COVID and the slowdown fears of the global economy as Delta variant concerns cast clouds on the horizon.

The consolidation and price decline created buying opportunities in many stocks, that's what I believe we're seeing now. Chevron (CVX) recently traded at $94, now over $100 and still a good buy. Timing is everything in the market and Mr. Market is telling you something - buy energy now.

Downside risks

COVID-19, Delta variants and headline news still pose a significant risk to energy demand. While the possibility of a complete global shutdown seems remote, it's still possible.

Governments around the world have reacted differently to this pandemic. Some have implemented draconian shutdowns. Should this happen again, then it will negatively impact prices.

A look at the charts

Above is a simple two-year chart going back pre-COVID. As you can see, the stock was trading around $20 before COVID. The stock plunged to a capitulation low of $3 in the panic sell. Within three months, it recovered to $12 followed by a selloff to the $5.50 range. The stock more than doubled before this last consolidation. In my opinion, the stock is ready to reclaim the $12.50 level and then make a move back towards $20 as the market recovers and we get through this pandemic.

Conclusion

Energy companies have been under tremendous pressure over the last several years with ultra-low natural gas and oil prices. That scenario has changed for the better. Demand is increasing with forecasts to see energy demand back to 2019 levels by next spring. The story is still unwritten and there will be fits and starts but I see a big rally in energy right now.

As always, do your own research, read an earnings report and make your own decisions. Remember it's important to have an exit strategy in place before buying any single stock. It can help keep you grounded in times of high volatility.