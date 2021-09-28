Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

The Second Step On a Long Road

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is working on a long-term project — an augmented reality metaverse. We’ll talk about what that jumble of words means in a moment. There are several companies who overlap them here, but no one else is working on precisely what Facebook is.

Facebook took the first step on this road in 2014 with the acquisition of VR headset maker Oculus, and they are three generations into commercial versions of that. The latest is the Oculus Quest 2, the first mass market VR headset that did not have to be tethered to another device like a PC or gaming console.

VR remains a niche product for gaming, and besides the price, there are other barriers to adoption even in gaming. But that is not Facebook’s endgame. Their endgame is something that Apple (AAPL) is also working on — a pair of AR glasses, as light and fashionable as Ray-Ban Wayfarers (OTCPK:ESLOF), that will replace the touchscreen smartphone as people’s main device by the end of the decade.

Facebook is coming at this project from three directions

The Oculus headset, which is big and bulky, and is about as powerful as a top end Android smartphone. The new Facebook/Ray-Ban Stories glasses. These are much more light and fashionable, but have few features, and are a smartphone accessory. On the software side, Facebook has begun previewing their version of the metaverse, first for CBS This Morning in August.

The end goal is a device that brings that all together, dispensing with the compromises of the two current devices, creating a new experience, and the first entirely new user interface since the graphical user interface was invented in the 1970s.

Defining Our Terms

VR, or virtual reality, is a system that feeds the user an entirely computer-generated environment via a headset and usually a glove or other handset for control. Everything the user sees and hears is computer-generated. The best current example is Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 headset.

AR, or augmented reality, mixes computer-generated elements with the real world. This can be a heads-up display, or computer-generated objects that are situated in a real world environment and move with it. The example that many will be familiar with is Pokemon Go.

You will also hear of “mixed reality” or, tortuously, “augmented virtuality,” but they are offshoots of these two main categories.

You can think of the metaverse as a massively multiplayer game, except it includes all social activities: meetings, conferences, education, live events, and of course gaming. As such it subsumes gaming, webcasts, video meetings, distance learning, and just about any activity where two or more people are together virtually.

Facebook and Ray-Ban Stories

These “smart glasses” are a pricey smartphone accessory, but it is best to think of them as a transitional device. They have camera, speakers and microphone, along with a touch interface on one of the arms for limited control. More control comes via Facebook Assistant voice control, which will be a key part of the eventual interface. Facebook’s aim here is too get people used to the idea of wearing a computer on their faces, and learn about use-cases.

The glasses are primarily Ray-Ban branded. I think this is a recognition of two hurdles here for Facebook.

For a device worn on the face, fashion is crucial, and Ray-Ban is the fashion brand. Facebook has lost a lot of trust regrading privacy, and that is one of the key hurdles to adoption.

On the user end of privacy, Facebook is taking a relatively hands-off stance. You need a Facebook account to use them, but it collects a fraction of the data that the Facebook app does, and the data it does collect by default is entirely related to operation of the device. Users can choose to send more data, but again it is not the usual Facebook highly invasive stuff; it is more general data about how customers are using the device. This is a transitional device that is more about Facebook learning about how users want to use a face computer.

Trickier than user privacy is the privacy of everyone around the user. The Facebook page on Stories privacy highlights the challenge:

Facebook screenshot.

Are there going to be some ugly headlines coming out of this? Yes there will. Relying on users for 100% compliance is a losing bet.

But Facebook has seen years of ugly headlines, including a week of relentlessly promoted “Facebook Files” articles in the Wall Street Journal just recently. They have very thick skins at this point, and they have a very big fish to fry here — the future of computing.

The Future of Computing

Facebook and Apple are the two primary companies working on this in my mind. There are others playing in this space for sure, but those two companies have the clearest idea of what the end product looks like, something we will not see in stores for years.

The device is a pair of AR glasses that many believe will eventually replace the touchscreen smartphone as people’s main device.

Each computing platform becomes more ubiquitously accessible and natural for us to interact with. While I expect phones to still be our primary devices through most of this decade, at some point in the 2020s, we will get breakthrough augmented reality glasses that will redefine our relationship with technology... Even though some of the early devices seem clunky, I think these will be the most human and social technology platforms anyone has built yet. -Mark Zuckerberg, January 9, 2020

The big idea here is that we spend all this time looking at two-dimensional screens as a representation of reality, which dissociates us from the world around us. AR combines the real world with computer-generated elements and brings the virtual world of our phones and the real world together.

So this is not just a new device, but a new human interface, the first invented since the graphical user interface was invented in the late 1970s. Multitouch replaced the mouse with a finger, but the 2D representation of a desktop has remained. A key part of the new interface will be using voice control to replace the mouse or finger.

The big challenge is miniaturization.

In augmented reality, you're going to really need a pair of glasses that look like normal looking glasses in order for that to hit a mainstream acceptance. And that, I think, is going to be one of the hardest technical challenges of the decade. It's basically fitting a supercomputer in the frame of glasses. -Mark Zuckerberg, April 28, 2021

So on the hardware side, Facebook is now coming at it from two directions. The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone device built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform, as most Android smartphones are. It has limited AR features, more geared towards letting developers play around with it. It’s successor, which we should see within a few months, will have more AR features, now for end users.

The problem with the Quest is that it still looks like this:

Oculus promotional image.

The Quest 2 weighs about a pound, and any vigorous use will make your face sweat because of the light seal. They look awkward, and cannot be used for long periods. It is primarily a niche product for gaming.

The other direction is the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, with far less hardware and features, but look like this:

Ray-Ban promotional image.

They look very much like a regular pair of classic Wayfarers, except with camera hardware where the hinge rivets usually go. The strategy here is twofold. In the first place, Facebook loves data, and as I alluded to, the important data they are getting off these devices is not personal — it is usage data. They want to learn how people use these devices so they can tailor future development around that. The Quest has an installed base of about two million. This is a relatively small user base, but a very large test group.

Secondly, they want to meet in the middle, dispensing with the problems with both devices. The product they envision will look like Ray-Ban Stories, and also be a far more featured version of the Quest — less a niche VR device and more geared towards being an all day device that displaces the touchscreen smartphone sometime towards the end of the decade.

This is more or less where Facebook and Apple split in their approach. Facebook’s ambitions here are even broader than Apple’s because they are also building a metaverse. Apple is looking to transition the iPhone experience to a new device and interface. This will involve a lot of metaverse-like features, such as the soon-to-be-released SharePlay shared-experience interface. But they are not working on a full-blown virtual world like Facebook and others.

The Facebook Metaverse

CBS video screenshot

Both the real and a virtual Mark Zuckerberg recently appeared on CBS This Morning to promote Facebook’s first public version of their metaverse. This is Facebook Workplace Horizons, a substitute for video conferencing. I doubt Facebook actually believes that people are going to sit through long meetings with an Oculus on their face and two controllers in their hands, but it provides a public demonstration of what a meeting might look like years from now when the hardware is sufficiently miniaturized.

But Facebook imagines this will be a much broader thing than just meetings, and that Facebook, the service we now know, will be entirely subsumed by the metaverse.

That is a 2013 ad for the HTC First with Facebook Home, AKA the Facebook Phone. That ad better explains what Facebook is working than anything I can say, so I encourage you to spend 60 seconds watching it. The phone put updates from your Facebook feed front-and-center on the home screen. Like they did with that failed project, Facebook imagines that your social network and interests on Facebook will be at the center of the metaverse experience, presumably with a lot of ads paying for all of it. This ad is essentially what Facebook imagines the metaverse to be, a mixture of your real world setting and the virtual Facebook world with your friends and interests.

So Facebook has been clearly thinking about this since 2013, and 2014 when they bought Oculus. Seven years later, they are not even halfway there:

The metaverse… won’t be built overnight. Many of these products will only be fully realized in the next 10-15 years. While that’s frustrating for those of us eager to dive right in, it gives us time to ask the difficult questions about how they should be built. -Andrew Bosworth, VP, Facebook Reality Labs and Nick Clegg, VP, Global Affairs, September 27, 2021

Facebook realizes that there are a lot of scary dystopian elements to this, and in combination with all that lost trust, this can derail the whole thing. They have recently allocated $50 million to research ways in which to alleviate these issues.

We’ll work with experts in government, industry and academia to think through issues and opportunities in the metaverse… Here are a few key areas where we’ll work with others to anticipate the risks and get it right: Economic opportunity : how we can give people more choice, encourage competition and maintain a thriving digital economy

: how we can give people more choice, encourage competition and maintain a thriving digital economy Privacy : how we can minimize the amount of data that’s used, build technology to enable privacy-protective data uses and give people transparency and control over their data

: how we can minimize the amount of data that’s used, build technology to enable privacy-protective data uses and give people transparency and control over their data Safety and integrity : how we can keep people safe online and give them tools to take action or get help if they see something they’re not comfortable with

: how we can keep people safe online and give them tools to take action or get help if they see something they’re not comfortable with Equity and inclusion: how we can make sure these technologies are designed inclusively and in a way that’s accessible -Andrew Bosworth, VP, Facebook Reality Labs and Nick Clegg, VP, Global Affairs, September 27, 2021

They didn’t announce many initial grants, and researchers are now a little loathe to work with Facebook, because they have also lost trust with them. They have a very long road here, but they have a very clear idea of what they are trying to build.

Unlike on the hardware side, where their primary competition is the world’s largest company, in the metaverse, Facebook primarily faces competition from much smaller gaming companies like Roblox (RBLX) and Epic. Everyone understands how long this project will take to bring to fruition.

Facebook Versus The Competition: The Early Scorecard

It is very early in this game, but it’s never too early to keep score and size up where everyone stands in relation to each other. Let’s start with Apple and hardware.

Facebook comes at this with one primary advantage, which is the Oculus. They are now three commercial versions into it, and along the way are learning a lot about how to design these things, and how people use them. Apple looks to have a competing headset about a year from now. Now they will be getting usage data from the smart glasses as well.

But the rest of the ledger all belongs to Apple. Their advantages:

Many decades of experience in hardware design and miniaturization.

Custom chip design.

Operating systems.

User experience design.

Sensors.

On-device voice control, AKA Siri.

A variety of services like music, video, gaming and fitness to plug right into the experience.

User trust.

Facebook has a long road to catch up, but there is a lot of time, and they have plenty of capital and cash flow. One thing that money can’t solve is trust, and regaining trust may be the hardest part in the end.

In the metaverse, Facebook has scale and the Oculus over their gaming competitors and that is a considerable advantage. They can invest as much as everyone else combined in building out their metaverse. But the advantage the gaming companies have is a social one.

They have large user bases, though far smaller than Facebook’s. But these are users who are accustomed to being in virtual worlds and interacting with friends and strangers in them. In 2030, Roblox will have 24 years worth of users, mostly children when they began on the platform, now adults. It is a very easy hop from the virtual worlds of gaming to these other virtual worlds of the metaverse, and we already see it happening in what are known as “vibe games” on the platform.

Facebook seems to recognize that the gaming companies may have the early advantage. The first thing they mention in that recent press release in the “How We’re Building Responsibly” section is this:

For instance, its success depends on building robust interoperability across services, so different companies’ experiences can work together. -Andrew Bosworth, VP, Facebook Reality Labs and Nick Clegg, VP, Global Affairs, September 27, 2021

If they felt like they had the lead here, they would not be talking about interoperability. I think they imagine that early adopters will still be on gaming platforms, and they will have to poach some to get off the ground.

As I keep emphasizing, there is a long road ahead. We won’t see full featured standalone AR glasses until 2025 at the earliest. Facebook is looking at the metaverse as a 10-15 year project. Many things will happen in the meanwhile that will change the playing field and the rules of the game. I will be back frequently to discuss developments

The neutral rating reflects the narrow focus and very long term framing of this article, not my general take on Facebook, which is mildly bearish on regulatory threats to data collection and digital ads.

