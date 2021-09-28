Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is a Korean e-commerce company that opened trading on US exchanges this past March at $63.50 per share after Coupang initially priced its shares at $35. After an initial price spike that took shares all the way up to an intra-day high of $69, the stock ended up closing at $49.25 on its very first trading day. However, it has all been downhill from there. As I write this, the stock currently trades at $28.31, which is down 55% from its opening IPO price and trades at a PS ratio of 2.77.

Data by YCharts

Essentially, the main reason for such a precipitous drop in the stock price is that the exuberance over a new exciting high growth IPO stock took the stock to a valuation that was too high in comparison to the many risks inherent in the company.

Since March, investors have had enough time to analyze Coupang and the stock price has slowly drifted down to levels that now compensate investors for the risks being taken on. I believe that Coupang currently trades at a valuation that gives people that invest today a very good risk versus reward scenario. Coupang is a buy at current prices.

Why Buy Coupang?

Source: Coupang S-1

High growth + moat + optionality + good valuation = Buy

The reasons why growth investors should consider buying Coupang today is that the company is among the highest growth ecommerce business in the world, and is well along the path of establishing powerful moats that are unlikely to be breached easily by competitors; the company has also shown optionality by continually creating additional revenue opportunities; and last but not least, the market has dropped the value of the stock to the point where the company is now has a very good value relative to the growth the company is exhibiting.

High Growth

In a report that Deloitte released earlier this year that was titled, Global Powers of Retailing 2021, 250 of the world's top retailers were identified based upon on publicly available data for FY2019 (fiscal years ended through 30 June 2020). In that report Coupang was identified as the fastest-growing company in the Top 250 retailers, with revenues up over 60% YoY, and a FY2014-2019 CAGR of over 100%.

Moat

Competition in e-commerce in Korea is fierce, so it is a must that Coupang establish a moat to protect its customer gains. The moats that Coupang is currently establishing are similar to the ones that Amazon (AMZN) has established for its e-commerce marketplace within the USA and Europe, which are:

Cost advantages - The cost advantage moat is the second most frequent source of economic moat ratings, according to Morningstar. This type of moat occurs when a company is able to produce products or services at lower costs than competitors. A company that establishes a cost advantage moat is often able to sell a product/service at the same price as competitors and either gain a larger profit, or have the option to undercut the competition on price. Coupang's cost advantage is derived from its purchasing power, logistics network, and vertical integration. Network effects - This is one of the most powerful moats and occurs in a marketplace where the addition of more buyers and sellers will attract more buyers and sellers. This establishes a network effect where the value of a product or service grows as the user base of the marketplace expands, with each additional customer increasing the product's or service's value exponentially. Coupang has established strong two-sided network effects in its third-party marketplace and delivery service. Intangible Assets - In general, intangible assets include things like brand recognition, patents and regulatory licenses, that can prevent competitors from duplicating products or allow a company to charge premium pricing. Coupang obtains its intangible asset moat from its brand and the fact that its e-commerce platform uses a proprietary and integrated technology that scales extremely well, as well as owning a nationwide fulfillment and last-mile delivery network.

Optionality

I define optionality as additional revenue opportunities that a company gains by expanding into adjacent areas both within its core business and outside the core business.

Following a very similar path as an Amazon or JD.com (JD), Coupang started off by choosing the more difficult path by establishing a first-party relationship (1P) business first, and later developing a third-party relationship (3P) business, which is in contrast to businesses like eBay (EBAY) and Alibaba (BABA), which are primarily 3P businesses.

Coupang's core business is e-commerce within Korea, which is alone a massive e-commerce market opportunity, projected to exceed $530 billion by 2024 and Coupang is currently number one in the Korea market.

Coupang was founded by current CEO Bom Kim in 2010 and started off as a Groupon-style daily deals business. The full story of Coupang's journey can be read in this CNBC article.

The modern-day version of Coupang developed somewhere in the 2014 timeframe when Rocket services was established as the company's first 1P category.

Rocket services started off with Rocket Delivery, which is Coupang's logistic and package delivery services. Rocket Delivery surpassed 1 billion deliveries only four years after the service first started. Rocket Delivery is aptly named as it is probably the fastest delivery service in the world with items ordered before midnight being delivered the next day in early morning.

In October 2018, Coupang established another Rocket service by launching a subscription service called Rocket Wow club, which offers free delivery of items by 7 a.m. on the next day, in addition to other benefits making the service very similar to the Amazon Prime offering.

It is on the back of the Rocket services that Coupang once again expanded its business by adding sales of 3P consumables and that business has rapidly grown since inception by increasing at an approximately 80% CAGR from 2018 to 2020 to become the company's largest 3P category.

Coupang continues to heavily invest in strengthening their 3P offering and it is showing up in growth. SMEs on Coupang's marketplace grew sales over 87% year-over-year in Q2, which is a remarkable feat, considering that total offline sales for SMEs declined 7% year-over-year in Korea during the same period.

Coupang has also continued branching out with new services both within and outside its core business, similar to the way Amazon continuously creates new profitable businesses. Some of the newer services in which Coupang has added on recently include:

Rocket Fresh - This is an overnight fresh food (grocery) delivery service that is similar to Instacart. When Coupang's management team speaks of making sizable investments in their business during earnings calls, Rocket Fresh is one of the newer initiatives that is being referred to. Currently, Rocket Fresh is fairly early in its lifecycle but currently on the same growth trajectory as Coupang's more mature offerings. Rocket Fresh has such strong demand that Coupang is unable to keep up, which is why such high investment in the opportunity is still required. The really great thing about the Rocket Fresh opportunity is that the business should scale pretty fast because the costs will likely not grow as fast as revenue because Rocket Fresh can leverage the existing Rocket Delivery infrastructure. So, Rocket Fresh should eventually be a source of margin expansion. Rocket Direct - This service allows users to purchase foreign goods through Coupang, which then gets delivered within 3 days. Coupang Eats - This is a food delivery service similar to Uber (UBER) Eats or DoorDash (DASH). Coupang users can order foods from the restaurant and the foods are delivered by a delivery person also known as a Coupangman. Eats is another area that Coupang is making a sizable investment in. Much of the commentary made about Rocket Fresh, also applies to Coupang Eats. Coupang Flex - This is an outsourcing service that provides temporary employment to anyone over 18 years old. Those who have cars can pick up the packages from Coupang's logistic centers and deliver by themselves. Those who do not have cars assist the Coupangman with the car. Coupang Play - This is a South Korean subscription-based video streaming service launched by Coupang in December 2020. Coupang Play is also pursuing a strategy of creating Original Content for the service. International - One of the issues some potential investors of Coupang have with the company is that while the company is growing quickly, the growth is perceived to be limited by the company only dominating within the Korean market. However, in June, Coupang made its first foray outside Korea by entering Japan with a delivery service in Tokyo as a pilot project. Coupang quickly followed that up by entering both Singapore and Taiwan in early July. Other potential future businesses - The company has mentioned in the past that they plan to expand into other areas such as merchant services and Fintech. Coupang management considers one of their main strengths as capital allocation, with the company prioritizing growth in long-term cash flows. Generally, when finding future growth opportunities, Coupang will reinvest cash flows from established offerings to hopefully generate greater cash flows in the future. Coupang uses a strategy of making low initial capital outlays in areas in which they think they can grow, then they will test and iterate, with the majority of their capital investment in the new opportunity coming over time as either the company overcome hurdles and become more confident about future cash flows or the company decides the hurdles are too difficult to overcome and exits the opportunity. Coupang only invests more capital in opportunities that have the best long-term cash flow potential.

Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 9 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Coupang in the last 3 months. The average price target is $45.33 with a high forecast of $61.00 and a low forecast of $39.00. The average price target represents a 37.5% increase from the last price of $28.32.

Data by YCharts

Company Mkt Cap (BIL) Price/Sales Free Cash Flow Margin % EV/Sales Revenue Growth (Y/Y) % Gross Margins % Operating Margins (TTM) % Sea Limited (SE) $186.25B 25.26 5.81 27.16 158.6% 36.90% -19.70% JD.com $117.84B .91 11.38 0.74 38.5% 13.90% .90% MercadoLibre (MELI) $93.43B 16.78 5.88 17.25 94% 41.90% 5.70% Coupang $49.38B 2.78 -3.08 5.54 71% 16.50% -6.90% Jumia (JMIA) $1.89B 10.77 -68.58 7.98 4.6% 68.70% -101%

Based on its revenue growth rates, Coupang is clearly undervalued when compared to other ecommerce companies worldwide.

Risks

Short-Term risks: Coupang pursues a growth strategy known as blitzscaling, which is a method to rapidly building up and grow a company to serve a large market, with the ultimate goal of becoming the first mover at scale. This is essentially the method Amazon used to dominate ecommerce in both the USA and Europe. Blitzscaling is a high risk-high reward strategy in which a company will often forgo short-term financial performance for long-term growth.

Since many investors judge companies on a quarterly basis, a blitzscaling strategy can often cause investors that focus on the short-term to undervalue what the company can potentially do in the longer term because of the extreme difficulty of evaluating the future prospects of investments made in the here and now.

Blitzscaling also carries the actual risk that a company spends beyond its means to attain growth and eventually creates financial problems for itself. Coupang has a history of net losses and if Coupang's investments fail to pay off, the company may not be able to generate or maintain profitability in future earnings periods.

Many times, investors will evaluate the likelihood of a company's investments paying off by judging the track record of the management team. As a foreign company that has only recently IPO'd, market players are still in the process of evaluating Coupang's management team and whether to trust the company's strategy and investment acumen. This also makes it difficult for analysts to judge the company's future prospects and predict the future results of operations.

Long Term Risks: Coupang faces intense competition and could lose market share to competitors in Korea if the company fails to innovate or maintain its lead in areas such as logistics.

Coupang's main competitors in Korea are local companies such as Naver, Gmarket, 11Street, Auction and Interpark. Coupang has only recently beat out Gmarket to become the most used online shopping site in Korea. The areas which helped Coupang's rise to the top of the Korean ecommerce market were its pricing policies, quality of customer service and the logistical capability behind the overnight delivery service.

On another note, among the biggest long-term risks that investors are concerned about is that Coupang's growth will eventually flame out if the company is unable to either expand its business outside of Korea or outside of ecommerce.

A different longer-term risk is the dual class structure of the common stock having the effect of concentrating voting control with CEO Bom Kim. This voting control will limit the ability of shareholders to influence the outcome of important transactions and to influence corporate governance matters. So, people that invest in Coupang will have to trust that the CEO will do the right things on behalf of shareholders.

Last but not least, Coupang's IPO came under a cloud of controversy over allegations of illegal price fixing with the company's subcontractors. Coupang was said to have pushed its suppliers to sell products at the lowest price on its platform, which was recently resolved by Coupang being ordered to pay a fine of around $2.81 Million by the Korean Fair-Trade Commission.

The longer-term risk is that Coupang will continue to run afoul of Korean regulators or Korean politicians. American investors lack of understanding of the Korean market makes this risk hard to assess and could lead to regulatory risk being heavily factored into the valuation long-term.

Coupang Q2 2021 Earnings

Source: Coupang Q2 2021 Earnings Release

Coupang Total Active Customers increased 26% Y/Y to 17 million in Q2. The strong customer growth is an indication of Coupang's strong and growing brand awareness on the part of Korean customers. Korea has over 46 million internet users representing 91.9 percent of the total population. This means Coupang has the potential to more than double the company's customer base over the coming years.

Revenue per Active Customer grew 36% Y/Y, as customers continue to increase purchase frequency across more categories and spend on new offerings. A key driver of Coupang's growth comes from the company increasing the frequency and the level of spend of Active Customers.

Coupang revenues continued to vastly outpace the growth of the Korean e-commerce market in Q2 by growing 71% to $4.47 billion on a reported basis and 57% on a constant-currency basis. This is the 15th consecutive quarter of exceeding 50% constant currency growth. Revenues beat expectations by $50M.

Data by YCharts

Coupang Cost of Sales in Q2 was $3.82 billion. Gross Profit was $658.49 million. Gross profit was affected by a fulfillment center fire that caused an inventory write-off of $158 million in cost of sales. These costs are excluded from the adjusted EBITDA, but the one-time inventory write-off does impact the reported gross profit.

Data by YCharts

The impact of the warehouse fire on reported Gross Profit numbers can be seen in the above chart. Gross profit excluding the impact from fire was up 86% year-over-year to $816 million and gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 18.2%. Over the longer term, management expects continued improved margin expansion.

Data by YCharts

Total Operating, general and administrative expenses was $1.17 billion, of which there was $138 million in assets write-offs and other related costs due to the fire.

Coupang recorded a second quarter operating loss of $514.94 million.

Coupang recorded a second quarter net income loss of $518.60 million with Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 missing estimates by $0.16.

As with many companies operating at a loss, Coupang prefers to measure their progress in non-GAAP numbers like adjusted EBITDA. Coupang second quarter total adjusted EBITDA was a negative $122 million. Currently, Coupang is making very heavy investments in new initiatives and that is where a lot of these losses are coming from.

The adjusted EBITDA includes $120 million in investments to scale fish and meat in the Rocket Fresh opportunity, and the $120 million does not include investments to fund other new initiatives and higher costs due to COVID-related operational headwinds.

Coupang doesn't really give guidance except to say that they will optimize for the long-term over maximizing for short-term results, which essentially means to not expect the company to make moves toward becoming profitable any time soon because the company is still in heavy investment mode.

Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts

Coupang ended Q2 FY22 with $4.29 Billion in cash and short-term investments.

Coupang ended Q2FY22 with $4.54 Billion in current liabilities and Long-Term Debt was $4 Million.

Coupang has a quick ratio of .973. A company with a quick ratio of 1.0 and above can easily pay current liabilities. A company that has a quick ratio of less than 1 may not be able to fully pay off its current liabilities in the short term.

Coupang has a current ratio of 1.33. If a company has a current ratio above 1 then they are capable of paying their short-term obligations. The higher the ratio, the more capable the company.

Coupang had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, which is a measure of the ability to pay long-term liabilities. Companies with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of less than 1.0, means a company tends to use more equity than debt to finance operations which is generally less risky than firms whose Debt-to-Equity ratio is greater than 1.0.

Morningstar has Coupang listed as having an interest coverage of -11.61 as of Jun 29, 2021. Interest Coverage is a ratio that determines how easily a company can pay interest expenses on outstanding debt with profits from operations.

A bad interest coverage ratio is any number below 1, as this means that the company's current EBIT is insufficient to service its outstanding debt. The company would then likely have to either use cash on hand to make up the difference or borrow funds.

Data by YCharts

Considering Coupang has a less than ideal quick ratio and interest coverage, I consider this a yellow flag.

Data by YCharts

Coupang's Cash Flow from Operations for the second quarter was $31 Mil. Coupang's total free cash flow for the second quarter was negative $138 Million. Coupang clearly has a focus on pursuing growth over profitability, which has resulted in outsized spending, worsening its overall balance sheet.

Just last year, pre-IPO, its spending was considered enough of an issue that an article was written about it in The Korean Times, titled Can Coupang survive amid snowballing losses? That article gives an unflattering view of the company's risk management skills. Investors and potential investors in this company should closely monitor the balance sheet for signs of the company being overly aggressive to their detriment.

Korea

Korea has one of the most attractive ecommerce markets in the world. Korea, formerly known as being one of the Asian Tigers during the 2000s, along with Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, now has the fourth largest economy in Asia and the twelfth largest globally based upon GDP as of 2019, with a gross domestic product ("GDP") of $1.6 trillion and GDP per capita of $30,644. Total spend in retail, grocery, consumer foodservice, and travel in Korea was $470 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase to $534 billion in 2024.

Korea is home to one of the largest and fastest growing e-commerce opportunities anywhere in the world. Total e-commerce spend was $128 billion in 2019, which is expected to grow to $206 billion by 2024, implying a CAGR of approximately 10%. Total e-commerce spend for all Internet buyers in Korea is expected to grow from approximately $2,600 in 2019 to approximately $4,300 in 2024 on a per buyer basis.

In addition to the size of the opportunity, there are some other key attributes which have contributed to Korea's high online growth and make it poised for a technology-led retail innovation. These attributes include:

Retail Competitive Landscape.

A Population That Rapidly Adopts Technology.

High Mobile Penetration.

Korea Citizens Have A Unique lifestyle

South Korea citizens have a lifestyle that makes it even more preferable to shop online rather than take the time to shop in a physical store, so the demand for the services Coupang provides is even higher than it is within a western country like the USA.

South Korea is considered by most people to be among the most technologically advanced countries in the world. The country as a whole not only has a lot of technologically innovative companies but because of the smaller size of the country, Korea is almost always among the first countries to achieve mass adoption among their population of the newest technologies.

For instance, Korea is generally acknowledged as being the furthest ahead in making 5G mainstream, as the country's main telecom carriers aim to make 5G ubiquitous across the country by the end of next year.

Coupang has gained a tremendous amount of experience implementing some of the most advanced technologies in the world, in perhaps one of the most competitive ecommerce environments in the world, in which the company worked its way up to being the number one ecommerce company in that environment.

People assessing Coupang should probably consider that this highly aggressive and competitive company could potentially do a lot better in their international ventures than some people might assume.

International Opportunities

Some people perceive that Coupang has little chance of success operating internationally because many areas of the world already have fairly strong competitors that are well along the way to being well entrenched established long-term winners.

However, Coupang has made very savvy choices for its international expansion with the initial countries the company chose to enter having similar attributes as Korea, with two of the countries being former Asian tigers, along with Korea. The three initial countries Coupang is entering is Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

All three countries are ideal for Coupang to attempt entry into, as they all carry a profile similar to Korea which are countries that are relatively affluent, have a somewhat similar lifestyle, have a high mobile penetration, with a tech savvy population, in which it is relatively easy to build out a logistics platform that could reach all areas of these smaller-sized countries.

I believe Coupang has a much higher probability of achieving success internationally than many people believe. Also, it is not necessary for Coupang to be number one in every market they enter. If Coupang is simply able to reach a strong number two status in each market they enter, it will likely be a profitable venture.

Conclusion

The more I look at Coupang, the more I like the company. Coupang is currently primarily a Korean e-commerce company but it might not always be that way as the company evolves into multiple business lines.

Company management has already stated an intent of moving into fintech and business services. I could easily see Coupang eventually evolving into owning a large business that looks eerily like Square (SQ) in multiple Asian countries, similar to how MercadoLibre evolved into being more of a fintech company.

People should also not forget that Coupang has started a video streaming service, so it is clear that this company has a lot of optionality and while it started out as primarily a Korean ecommerce company, within another five or ten years, it could evolve into being primarily something else.

This very aggressive, innovative company is clearly undervalued at current prices. Coupang is a buy for aggressive investors that are looking to provide more international diversification to a heavy US equity-based portfolio.