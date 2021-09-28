Life Time Group Aims For U.S. IPO To Pay Down Debt
Summary
- Life Time Group Holdings has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be significantly higher.
- The firm operates a network of premium fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada.
- LTH was severely affected by mandated closures during the 2020 pandemic period and is seeking to rebound as the pandemic wanes.
Quick Take
Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm operates athletic facilities throughout the United States and in Canada.
LTH looks to be rebounding from a contracting 2020 pandemic period but still has a significant way to go to equal its 2019 results.
When we learn management’s assumptions about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company
Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Life Time was founded to develop, acquire and operate premium athletic health and wellness locations via a recurring membership subscription business model.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously co-founder and EVP of U.S. Swim & Fitness Corporation.
The company was taken private in 2015 by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and TPG.
Life Time has received at least $1.48 billion in equity investment from investors including Leonard Green & Partners, TPG, LNK Investors, MSD Investors (Michael Dell), LifeCo LLC.
Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks customers via an omnichannel approach, involving both online and offline media.
LTH says it also is focusing on delivering 'live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support and curated award-winning health content and wellness data monitoring on the go.'
G&A and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:
|
G&A and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
14.3%
|
2020
|
15.8%
|
2019
|
12.0%
(Source)
The G&A and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A and Marketing spend, swung to a positive 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
G&A and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
1.0
|
2020
|
-6.4
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global health and fitness club market was an estimated $81 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.21% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the benefit of health awareness and increasing incidence of obesity leading medical caregivers and governments to encourage exercise as a regular feature of individual habits.
Also, the North American region will continue to dominate the health and fitness center market in the coming years.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Equinox
The Bay Club Company and Club Corp
LA Fitness International
24 Hour Fitness Worldwide
YMCA
Anytime Fitness
Snap Fitness
Planet Fitness
Orange Theory
Barre3
Others & Independents
Financial Performance
Life Time’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Rebounding top line revenue after a sharp pandemic-driven contraction in 2020
Increasing gross profit in 2021
Lowered gross margin
Reduced operating loss
Lowered cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 572,485,000
|
17.1%
|
2020
|
$ 948,379,000
|
-50.1%
|
2019
|
$ 1,900,371,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 179,159,000
|
28.8%
|
2020
|
$ 288,333,000
|
-66.4%
|
2019
|
$ 859,238,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
31.29%
|
2020
|
30.40%
|
2019
|
45.21%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (139,364,000)
|
-24.3%
|
2020
|
$ (359,149,000)
|
-37.9%
|
2019
|
$ 168,279,000
|
8.9%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (229,157,000)
|
2020
|
$ (360,192,000)
|
2019
|
$ 30,025,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (13,039,000)
|
2020
|
$ (95,981,000)
|
2019
|
$ 358,718,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Life Time had $104 million in cash and $4.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($284 million).
IPO Details
Life Time intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be higher.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering [i] to repay [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] of borrowings under our Term Loan Facility, including the 1% prepayment penalty, [ii] to pay offering fees and expenses and [iii] for working capital and general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm filed a claim against Zurich American Insurance Company in 2020 related to its assertion that Zurich did not pay claims related to mandatory closures of facilities due to government mandates. The outcome of the proceeding is not predictable by management. Management says the company is not a party to any other litigation that would have a material impact on its financial condition or operations.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and numerous other investment banks.
Commentary
Life Time is seeking to go public to reduce its debt and for its general corporate purposes.
The firm’s financials have shown the sharply negative effects of the global pandemic on its operations as many locations were forced to close by government direction during 2020 and early 2021.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($284 million).
G&A and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has varied greatly over the past two years; its G&A and Marketing efficiency rate swung back into positive territory in the first half of 2021.
The market opportunity for providing fitness services is large and likely undergoing material change as a result of the pandemic likely pushing more individuals to seek exercise options in their homes and reducing their exposure to fitness club locations, at least in the short term.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 34.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the continuing effects of the pandemic and its variant strains and tepid interest by consumers to re-enter fitness center facilities.
To that end, the company has made efforts to enhance its virtual/remote offerings as a diversification and response to changing consumer habits.
LTH looks to be rebounding from a contracting 2020 pandemic period but still has a significant way to go to equal its 2019 results.
When we learn management’s assumptions about pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.