Alexey_Lesik/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:GLBS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, small, Greece-based dry bulk shipping company Globus Maritime reported second quarter and H1/2021 results which missed the single analyst estimate by a wide margin on both the top- and bottom line due to the vast majority of the fleet still operating under painfully weak legacy charter rates.

In addition, recently acquired Kamsarmax vessels "Diamond Globe" and "Power Globe" were delivered in late Q2 and early Q3 respectively thus having no real impact on H1 results.

Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate ("TCE") for the second quarter of 2021 was $11,781, well below numbers reported by much larger peers Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE - $21,580) and Safe Bulkers (SB - $21,098).

Nevertheless the company managed to generate $2.1 million in cash flow from operations for the first half of the year, while adjusted EBITDA calculated to $4.4 million.

During Q2, Globus Maritime continued to dilute common shareholders by raising additional capital at a fraction of net asset value ("NAV") per share.

In aggregate, the company raised $108.3 million in gross proceeds from four registered direct offerings between December 2020 and June 2021.

Since the company's 1:100 reverse stock split almost twelve months ago, outstanding common shares have increased by more than 10,000% to approximately 20.6 million.

The offerings also included large numbers of warrant sweeteners with potential to further dilute common equityholders:

Source: Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings

Management has been using the funds to expand the company's fleet from five to eight vessels over the past twelve months. On Monday, Globus Maritime announced an agreement to acquire an additional 2015-built Kamsarmax vessel for $28.4 million with delivery expected in Q4.

Source: Company SEC-Filings, Compass Maritime

The repeated capital raises at deeply discounted prices have resulted in NAV per share to decrease from $28.50 twelve months ago to an estimated $9.33 as of today.

Source: Company SEC-Filings, Compass Maritime

With shares changing hands just slightly above $3 in after hours, the 65%+ discount to estimated NAV is eye-catching but understandable given ongoing dilution for common equityholders.

Much larger peer Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is currently trading at an even steeper discount to estimated NAV after the company diluted common unitholders at a fraction of net asset value to bail out ailing sister company Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA). With former parent Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) also in dire financial straits, investors remain wary of potential further dilutive actions by management.

That said, I do not expect Globus Maritime to raise additional cash anytime soon given the company's strong balance sheet and expectations for substantially positive cash flow in H2.

Even when considering approximately $43 million in cash payments for previously announced vessel acquisitions in the second half of the year, I would expect the company to finish 2021 with cash on hand between $40 million and $50 million and this does not even account for potential debt financings with regards to the newly acquired vessels.

Over the past couple of months, the company has announced new charter agreements for a number of vessels with rates almost tripling from previous levels:

Source: Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings

With the remaining legacy charters about to expire and contributions from two additional vessels, the second half and particularly Q4 should be very strong which isn't yet reflected in the single analyst estimate.

At this point, I would expect the company to beat the H2 estimate by a wide margin and literally crush the current Q4 projection, which currently sits below the analysts' Q3 expectation of $12.3 million in revenues and earnings per share of $0.16:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Apparently, this doesn't make much sense as Q4 will be the first quarter with the entire fleet operating near current charter rate levels. In addition, the company is expected to take delivery of the newly acquired Kamsarmax vessel in Q4.

With another near-term offering currently unlikely, trading the shares might have become somewhat less risky, but I still do not expect the large discount to NAV to narrow without a major catalyst.

Bottom Line

While I expect Globus Maritime and the entire industry to post strong results for the remainder of the year, trading action in dry bulk shipping shares will be largely dependent on near-term charter rate developments and with the first quarter traditionally weak, investors need to keep a close eye on charter rates and forward freight agreements ("FFAs") to remain ahead of the curve.

Personally, I decided to take advantage of today's early selloff and initiated a rebound trade around $3.

Moreover, I am really looking forward to the company's earnings reports for Q3 and particularly Q4, at least in case the current charter rate environment holds and analyst estimates won't be increased meaningfully.

Speculative investors and traders should put Globus Maritime on their watchlist. While the stock is cheap for good reason, the shares will likely continue to offer decent trading opportunities over the next couple of months.

More conservative investors looking for exposure to the dry bulk shipping industry should rather consider proven industry leaders like Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) which currently trade at an estimated dividend yield of 10%+ with distributions set to increase even further from already strong levels witnessed in Q2.

As shipping remains cyclical, a buy- and hold strategy is unlikely to yield superior results here. While I expect the sector and even a rather speculative stock like Globus Maritime to do well over the short- to medium term, I would advise against adding shipping stocks to your retirement portfolio.