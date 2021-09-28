robwilson39/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the last few years, the push towards ESG accredited investments has increased exponentially. ESG assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $53 trillion by 2025 representing over a third of AUM. In addition, governments around the world are pushing forward with their climate agenda and green initiative. We are looking at companies that have the infrastructure and potential to benefit from this shift. Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) operates in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity internationally. In this article, we will be looking at the company's background, Q2 2021 results and valuation.

Company Background

Let us start with the historical performance of the firm. Over a 10-year period, the total revenue increased marginally by 2.1%, from $41bn to $42bn. As we can see below on a per-share basis revenue declined by 2.4% and diluted EPS declined by 1.7%.

Source: Own analysis

Book value per share (BVPS) also declined by 4.7% and net debt has increased by 21.2% and currently stands at $43bn. The company does pay a dividend which would impact the BVPS however, over a 10-year period we would like to see at least some growth. Net debt has increased since 2016 and we do expect it to continue to grow over the coming quarters as the company shows appetite for M&A. Net debt remains around 4x of Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) hence we are comfortable with these levels. It is also worth highlighting that the nature of the business usually comes with large capital outlays before the company is expected to see any inflows. This is both a benefit as this may deter most companies to enter this space but at the same time, a disadvantage as large sums of capital are needed for modest returns, making these investments inherently riskier.

Source: Own analysis

Lastly, as we can see below Free Cash Flow per share acts in a cyclical manner as we expect however, is positive most of the years. Over the 10-year period, FCF per share grew by 30% and CFO per share by 23%.

Source: Own Analysis

Global presence and operations

Source: Iberdrola Website

IBDRY is a global company with a presence in multiple markets. We see this as a benefit as different geographical locations are in different stages in their green transitions and the company should be able to allocate capital where they see the better opportunities around the world. Management has also shown its appetite for increasingly acquiring projects and companies in various locations since COVID-19. We do see the electrification play being at a critical stage as companies around the world need to capitalize on the opportunity to build the infrastructure required to meet the expected demands. IBDRY's management seemed to be aggressively closing deals during the pandemic significantly expanding their presence and capacity.

EBITDA breakdown

Source: Q2 2021 presentation

As the Q2 2021 results show, EBITDA greatest attribute comes from networks at 48%, followed by renewables and generation and supply. Management expects networks investments to benefit over the coming decades due to the general electrification push from around the world. The projections are that electricity will have a 37% share of final energy by 2050, up from 20% share today. That is almost a 2x share and a huge tailwind for companies like IBDRY. In addition, renewables energy generation is expected to expand aggressively over the current decade. IBDRY stands to benefit as it positioned itself globally in renewables projects. The company is now considered one of the clean energy super-majors with significant tailwinds over the coming decades. As the graph below shows all major economies around the world are expecting a significant expansion over the coming decade.

Source: Iberdrola Outlook

Q2 2021 results also showcased that the company does not seem to slow down. Investments grew by 37% compared to H1 2020 reaching €4.9bn. More than 90% of these investments were focused on renewables and networks and the company is planning to add additional capacity over the next 4-5 years. Currently, the company has a total installed capacity of 55,111 MW and total pipeline capacity stands at 81,500 MW. Given that the company is further expanding we expect shareholders to benefit over the coming decades. This might be slow to be realized given the large out-front commitments however, the company seems to have a lot of projects that will come online over the coming years. As more projects come online management should be able to further reward shareholders or double down on growth opportunities. That being said we do prefer to see stability before we initiate a position and hence, this might not be an optimal entry for many investors.

Q2 2021 results

As we have described above management seems to be leveraging the company's balance sheet to expand aggressively over the last couple of years. Now we turn our attention to what does this translate in terms of financial figures.

Source: Q2 2021 presentation

EBIT increased by 20.3% year on year reaching €3.2bn as of Q2 2021. It is worth noting that this increase of €0.5bn was partially driven by the reduction in provisions of around €0.2bn due to bad debts. Even though this is a positive sign, provisions can be manipulated by management. Adjusted net profit was also up by c. 8.4% year on year to €1.8bn.

The financial position of the company is also improving based on the ratios below as they are all moving in the right direction. We do expect these ratios to improve over time as new projects come online which should boost cash flow generation and reduce debt ratios.

Source: Q2 2021 presentation

Relative Valuation

Over the last year, IBDRY has returned a 10.5% and is currently trading at its 52-week lows at $42.8.

Data by YCharts

EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples have contracted over the same period. EV/Sales declined over 3.3x to 3.0x and EV/EBITDA from 12.4x to 11.0x.

IBDRY SO DUK EXC AEP XEL EV/Sales (FWD) 2.9 5.6 5.7 3.0 4.8 4.6 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 9.8 13.3 12.7 10.3 12.1 12.9 ROE (%) 7.7 9.5 5.7 3.5 11.1 11.1 Return on total capital (%) 4.2 4.2 3.1 3.5 3.6 3.6

Source: Seeking Alpha

Relative to its peers IBDRY seems to be cheap as it has the lowest EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. This is c.39% and c.20% below the average price multiple compared to its peers. It is also worth highlighting that IBDRY is at the top end of the market cap size compared to its peers at $66.7bn and has lower ROE which might explain why it trades at lower multiples. Lastly, looking at the price multiples, ROE and return on total capital IBDRY seems to be more profitable and relatively cheaper compared to DUK and EXC. Overall, the company seems to be a good option to gain exposure into the electric utilities and electrification play at a reasonably priced valuation and with recent underperformance.

Dividend Metrics

IBDRY is a dividend-paying company that over the last decade grew its dividend by around 11.5x and currently offer a dividend yield of c.4%.

Source: Own Analysis

As the graph above shows the increase in the dividend was driven mainly by the expansion in the pay-out ratio which currently sits at around 85%. The pay-out ratio calculated based above is based on dividends per share and diluted EPS. Dividend increases will need to come from earnings and cash flow expansion as the room to grow by raising the pay-out ratio is limited. Nonetheless, the company offers an above-market average starting dividend yield of 4%.

IBDRY SO DUK EXC AEP XEL Dividend Yield (FWD) 4.1 4.2 4.0 3.1 3.6 2.9 Pay-out Ratio (%) 79.1 79.1 75.7 55.4 63.2 61.5 5 - year CAGR (%) 13.0 3.4 3.1 4.0 5.7 6.1

Source: SEEKING ALPHA and Yahoo Finance

Compared to its peers IBDRY offers a higher-than-average starting yield, higher payout ratio and higher historic 5-year CAGR. Moving forward I would not expect the dividend raises to be as aggressive as in the past even though a payout ratio of 79% is not uncommon for utility companies. Lastly, IBDRY's average 4-year dividend yield is 4.3% slightly above the current dividend yield on offer.

Summary

IBDRY's management demonstrated its appetite to expand the company's presence and we expect the company to grow over the next 5 years. IBDRY is an international utility company that investors can benefit from diversification and a sizeable exposure to renewables. In addition, the company seems to be trading at a relative undervalued price whilst offering below average ROE. Income investors should be keeping an eye on dividend payments as the pay-out ratio cannot continue to expand indefinitely and we do expect dividend increases to slow down. We rate this company as neutral for the simple reason that we would like to see more consistency before we are comfortable locking in an above-average dividend yield. Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor the company as there are several tailwinds that can positively impact the company over the coming decades.