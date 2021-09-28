wsfurlan/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Wetouch Technology (OTCQB:WETH) has filed to raise $57.5 million in an uplisting IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm manufactures medium and large touchscreens.

WETH has rebounded impressively from the global pandemic but faces continuing supply chain and Chinese regulatory risks.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Meishan, China-based Wetouch was founded to research and manufacture projected capacitive touchscreens for use in a wide variety of markets.

Management is headed by president and CEO Zongyi Lian, who has been with the firm since 2017 and previously co-founded Chongqing Damai Touchscreen Computer Co.

Below is a brief overview video of how capacitive touchscreens work:

The company’s primary industry vertical focus includes:

Financial terminals

Automotive

Point of Sale

Gaming

Lottery

Medical

Industrial HMI (Human Machine Interface)

Wetouch has received at least $7.2 million in equity investment from investors including Qihong Technology, Qixun Technology, Lu Zhongge and others.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers in China and internationally among medium and large organizations including firms such as Siemens Industrial Automation Products and Shanghai Sigang Electronics.

For 2020, the company had a total of 32 customers, of which five clients each accounted for more than 10% of its revenues in 2019 and 2020.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.8% 2020 0.8% 2019 0.7%

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, swung sharply positive in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 80.5 2020 -32.7

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for commercial touch displays was an estimated $4.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $7.6 billion in 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued adoption of touchscreen displays in a variety of industry verticals including transportation, healthcare, retail and hospitality.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath is expected to be a drag on the supply chains for touchscreen suppliers.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Apex Material Technology

Elo Touch Systems

AbonTouch Systems

Others

Financial Performance

Wetouch’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue

Strong gross profit growth

Increased gross margin

Rebounding operating profit and net income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 25,948,189 196.0% 2020 $ 31,345,951 -21.6% 2019 $ 40,004,103 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 13,041,661 203.2% 2020 $ 15,609,871 -20.9% 2019 $ 19,738,594 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 50.26% 2020 49.80% 2019 49.34% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 8,313,808 32.0% 2020 $ 11,880,908 37.9% 2019 $ 17,001,087 42.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 13,428,349 2020 $ 8,930,378 2019 $ 13,716,613 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 11,153,435 2020 $ 12,962,753 2019 $ 10,163,653 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Wetouch had $52.6 million in cash and $3.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $36.3 million.

IPO Details

Wetouch intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an uplisting IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be different.

The firm's stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "WETH".

No existing shareholders have yet indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for construction of new factory, facilities and office buildings to purchase two (2) production lines in the new factory for the production of our touchscreen products. for research and development (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it know of 'no material, active, pending or threatened proceeding against us or our subsidiaries, nor are we, or any subsidiary, involved as a plaintiff or defendant in any material proceeding or pending litigation.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Craft Capital Management and R.F. Lafferty & Co.

Commentary

Wetouch is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to expand its production base and continue its R&D efforts.

The company’s financials show the negative effects of the global pandemic on its results in 2020, but the firm has rebounded smartly so far in 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a very strong $36.3 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has fluctuated; its Selling efficiency rate swung sharply back into positive territory in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for touchscreen demand is expected to grow markedly in the coming years as more industries adopt these technologies for displaying information and enabling users to interact with display technologies.

A recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs in the U.S., at least in the short term while the new ‘rules of the road’ are sorted out. The firm may be subject to regulatory risk from changing Chinese government policies, which may occur without warning.

Craft Capital Management is the lead underwriter and the sole IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period generated a return of negative (45.9%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the ongoing negative effects of the global pandemic on its supply chain operations, potentially slowing delivery of raw materials and or finished products.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.