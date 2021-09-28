Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

In this week’s newsletter, we look at a picks and shovels play on the massive spending on content, both streaming and otherwise. We also look at a reasonably priced, shareholder-friendly company in the boating industry. Finally, we look at two companies that have a chance to inflect based on some near-term catalysts.

Thunderbird Entertainment (OTCQX:THBRF) is a creator and distributor of scripted, unscripted, and animated content. The author breaks down the company on a very detailed level, including how its business model works well with many of the big content providers as well as its development of owned IP material as well. The company has been growing its offerings as the demand for content has grown as well. The company has a very aligned management team, including an investment from Frank Giustra, who is behind Lions Gate Entertainment. The author makes the case that the company, already profitable and growing at a substantial rate, is trading at a substantial discount to performance that may already be partially covered by contracted work.

I really like this idea as the company has strong relationships with almost all the providers and is growing its book while increasing its owned IP, which should give it recurring revenue down the road and the potential to create a hit rather than just have a low margin production business. The management team has been executing and is aligned with shareholders. I believe the company trading predominantly in Canada is an overhang for the company, as does the author; an uplisting would be a sure catalyst to even more investor exposure. M&A is possible as well if one of the providers wanted to bring the content in-house, but there is enough good with Thunderbird that it is nice to have to the investment thesis.

In this article, the author gives a summary of Marine Products Corp.'s (MPX) recent financial performance and its business. The author breaks out how the company’s business has managed to rebound well from the COVID dip. Management has a strong history of performance and shareholder returns as well, with the company sporting an almost 4% dividend as well as a reasonable multiple.

I like this idea; I generally think the boating industry is a good place for the wealthy to park their money so this can serve as a play on the continued growth in assets of the wealthy. Management does acknowledge there are supply chain issues, especially with parts, but I believe that the current inflationary environment should allow these costs to be passed on.

The author breaks down a near-term trading opportunity in Coffee Holding (JVA) in this article. The company has struggled a lot in recent years, with revenue dropping quite substantially (though with improving margins). However, the author points out to some recent disclosures that the company may be sitting on a bit of a windfall profit in Q4 as well as reinstating a dividend which could lead to a trading pop if it comes to pass.

If you are into a speculative trade, this could qualify as an option for investors. A strong surprise earnings, exposure to a rising commodity and a new dividend could certainly attract some investor interest. Management has set aggressive targets in the past, but this seems very concrete and the author notes that management has bought (albeit small) in recent weeks. The company’s illiquidity due to its small float and market cap (just $25m) may also be supportive in the event of an upside surprise.

In this article, the author walks back through Babcock & Wilcox (BW)’s recent financial history before focusing on how the company escaped bankruptcy and why it may be a decent investment now. The author walked through the series of financings and rights offerings that allowed the company to escape bankruptcy, though at the cost of substantial dilution. BW just recently acquired a solar company after disclosing it was in discussions to acquire a company. The author posits that this transaction is to put the finishing touches on preparing the company for sale, combined with a large owner, B. Riley (RILY) who may be motivated to sell.

I am not as sure as the author is that B. Riley is a motivated seller but I do think he has it right with BW being a potential target nevertheless. The company is re-capitalized with a business that may be trading at a discounted value. I tend to think that it may take some time for shareholders to re-rate the company, especially with some fall out from recent SPAC transaction companies that immediately missed estimates. Although there is a lot of historical “hair” on this transaction, the company does seem prepared to be sold.

Summary

I really like Thunderbird as they are doing a great job executing and growing with its shares held down essentially through lack of exposure alone. I also like Marine Products but would like a bit more detail on its business and industry prospects. I can see the benefits of trades in both Coffee Holding and Babcock & Wilcox though these are substantially more speculative.