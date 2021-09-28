Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Management Presents at Cantor Fitzgerald 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cantor Fitzgerald 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference September 28, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott White - Group Chairman NA Pharmaceuticals

Mathai Mammen - Global Head, R&D Janssen Pharmaceutical

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Louise Chen

Good morning. I'm Louise Chen, the large-cap and biopharma analyst here at Cantor. Thank you for joining us today for our virtual fireside chat with Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson is a leading global healthcare company with a diversified business model that includes Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Consumer. The company's Pharmaceutical business has been a top performer in the industry. 2021 could be in Johnson & Johnson's 10th consecutive year of above-market growth. Therefore, we are thrilled to have with us today, Mathai Mammen, Global Head of R&D for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; and Scott White, Company Group Chairman of North America Pharmaceuticals, to discuss the potential of Johnson & Johnson's commercial products and pipeline of its first-in-class and best-in-class drugs.

So before we start the Q&A, Mathai and Scott, would you like to make any opening remarks?

Scott White

Sure. First, good morning, Louise, and thanks a lot for inviting us. As you mentioned with me today is Dr. Mathai Mammen, who is our Global Head of Janssen's Research and Development Organization, and we're both really thrilled to be here today. Despite the many challenges that COVID-19 has presented to the healthcare industry and the pharmaceutical industry, specifically, Janssen and J&J has continued to perform exceptionally well, both in 2020, as well as in 2021. Within three weeks of a national lockdown, we were able to convert all of our customer-facing activities and patient support activities to a virtual format in order to support our customers and our patients in this new virtual environment.

Today, we continue to learn and adapt as a business. We apply these learnings to our commercial business into, in fact, every aspect of our operations. And we remain confident that whatever challenges COVID will present to us in the future, we're going to continue to drive growth, continue with our pipeline efforts and ensure we continue to serve the interests of the patients and physicians. So, thanks again for having us. We're looking forward to today's conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Louise Chen

Thank you. This has clearly been a very strong year for Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical business. You have received approvals for RYBREVANT, PONVORY and you're looking at potential approval of your BCMA for CAR-T cilta-cel. You have market-leading drugs, which include IMBRUVICA, DARZALEX, ERLEADA, TREMFYA and STELARA. What is your vision for Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceutical business over the next three to five years?

Scott White

Yes. So, when you look at our business, especially the headwinds was that we faced in 2020, and even in 2021 due to COVID-19, as well as some relatively recent LOEs, we continue to post above-market growth in both 2020. We expect to do something similar in 2021.

As you recall, at our Analyst Day back in 2019, we suggested that our business was going to have a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 5%. And we believe this is an important measure of our -- for the growth of our business. And we do believe that this could generate potentially $11 billion of incremental revenue, comfortably putting J&J or Janssen above the $50 billion mark.

Now, we believe this is largely de-risk, or de-risk rather about three-fourths, because three-fourths of our business -- three-fourths of that growth is going to be coming from our in-market assets. Additionally, with the opportunity for 10 additional line extensions with those in-market assets in the 2019 to 2023 period, each with a potential of having over $0.5 billion globally.

And finally, we are continuing to invest heavily in developing new medicines. And we have a potential of having 10 new medicines that have the opportunity to achieve a blockbuster status, or above $1 billion on a global basis. And so when you look at our in-market assets and products, which we have 11 blockbusters currently, with line extensions associated with those products in addition to our new medicines, we feel that we are in a strong position to drive growth through the 2019 to 2023 period.

Louise Chen

Thank you. So, you're building an impressive heme malignancy franchise with IMBRUVICA, DARZALEX and the potential approval of cilta-cel this year. You also have teclistamab and talquetamab, which you're advancing through clinical trials. Where is this franchise today in your view? And where do you want it to go? And how do you think about building a leading business here in heme malignancies?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. So my name is Mathai Mammen. Thank you for having us, Louise. So, heme malignancies right now, multiple myeloma in particular to begin with, our goal as an organization is to cure disease. And so patients present themselves at various stages. They are often very advanced. And for those advanced therapies, we're looking really forward to introducing cilta-cel. This is a product that is unlike any product I've ever seen before in its clinical data. The patients that were part of the first trials were far along in their disease, metastatic disease and they had failed all lines of therapy. And it's incredibly pleasing to know that there right now large majority of them are cancer-free. And this is now more than 18 months out from the time they received their one shot.

So, this is a big deal. And we're looking at that, as you said, the 2 CD3 redirectors, teclistamab and talquetamab, they're a little bit earlier along and they have different ways that will position them in the marketplace for those with earlier stages of disease. And we're also looking at premalignancy in multiple myeloma, smoldering multiple myeloma as an example where it's got the potential for becoming a really bad cancer. And we're looking at our medicines and different mechanisms for treating disease at that stage.

So we intercept it and get it under control at its -- in its earlier stages. So we will not stop, and we will not stop with heme malignancies in multiple myeloma until the majority of these patients are curable. And we don't want people to die of these malignancies.

Louise Chen

Congratulations on your approval for RYBREVANT in May. What is your go-to-market strategy for this franchise? And what additional indications do you plan to expand into? And maybe if you could talk about also the unmet needs, what does it address here?

Mathai Mammen

So with the -- with non-small cell lung cancer patients with exon 20 insertion mutations, they were largely an underserved population. There really haven't been any products approved until the time RYBREVANT was approved. RYBREVANT is approved for non-small cell lung cancer patients with exon 20 insertion mutations. It's a bispecific, fully human antibody that really targets two different mechanisms, cancer driving mechanism as well as a resistance mechanism. We believe this is a differentiated MoA that really does support this unique patient population and in a very targeted way.

Our ability to launch this product -- I mean, we've already launched some product, but we have strong commercial capabilities to launch monoclonal antibodies. We have a lot of depth and expertise in the space, and feedback from the marketplace in RYBREVANT have been extremely positive.

Scott White

Let me add a little bit to that. I think that what we also look forward to is a combination product. So the combination product is RYBREVANT plus lazertinib. Lazertinib is an EGFR inhibitor that's a next-gen EGFR inhibitor that’s got outstanding activity on its own and a CNS penetrant, which is a distinguishing feature of it. But together, they offer multiple mechanisms – three, in fact, mechanisms against an EGFR-driven tumor.

So a tumor right now that's treated by, say, Tagrisso, that's a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, it would need to avoid the drug by either mutating parts of it inside -- around the binding pocket or upregulating cMET. So what our combination regimen would do in this case, RYBREVANT plus lazertinib, is to inhibit the -- both the EGFR mechanism in two distinct ways that are hard for the tumor to get around and get in front of any cMET upregulation by right upfront inhibiting cMET. So we believe that outside the exon 20 go-to-market strategy in our first indication will be broadly useful in tying for patients that have non-small cell lung cancer driven by EGFR.

Louise Chen

Okay. So given your leadership in pharmaceuticals, I know everyone is very interested on your latest thinking on business development and M&A for your Pharmaceutical franchise. So I wanted to ask you a few questions on this. My first question for you is, are there any particular areas or geographies that you're most interested in with respect to business development or M&A?

Scott White

Well, our M&A strategy has been largely unchanged. When we -- we definitely want to look at -- we have a rigorous and detailed process to ensure that whatever acquisition opportunity exists that is aligned with our strategy, is something that's complementary to our efforts. And we recognize that M&A is an important part of the growth strategy -- our growth strategy long-term.

With that being said, any kind of acquisition has to be a really good strategic fit. It has to have something that provides platforms to help us deliver against unmet medical needs. It has to give us new science, technology and capabilities. And it's something that we have to be able to generate more value with the asset in our hands.

And perhaps the best example -- a more recent example we have is the Momenta acquisition. Momenta has great new technology for antibody-mediated immune disorders. Janssen has a great R&D capability in immunology, strong global supply chain capabilities as well as a global commercial footprint where the two combined together becomes a very complementary effort for our immune strategy longer-term, but it’s also something we could generate more value. So that's really our overall strategy and whatever we target has to be consistent with what we're doing today in terms of our commercial as well as our research strategies.

Louise Chen

Okay. Also, are there any new areas that look promising to you that you haven't been involved with before? And then, where do you see the best opportunities? Is it early, mid- or late-stage development?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. So let me take a first shot at that. New area for us right now that we are investing in is the retinal space -- so -- vision, especially diseases of the back of the eye, the retina. And we've, through partnerships and acquisitions and internal build-out, built quite a nice portfolio that addresses: first, the first product that will be in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. It's a rare disease where people progressively lose their central vision. There are other inherited retinal diseases that we will address. And then the big diseases of the back of the eye, the AMDs, and including dry AMD or geographic atrophy in its most severe form, we have a really promising program. So this is an area where we’ve built momentum over the last two, three years and where we hope will be a future area of growth.

Second is in vaccines. And so we’ve been nurturing a vaccine organization and growing a portfolio over time. As you know, we -- we are one of the contributors to the COVID-19 vaccine, set of vaccines in the world. And we have right now initiated a large and robust Phase 3 program for RSV senior and on the heels of really nice data from a Phase 2 study that we have in hand, a large and robust Phase 2 study.

So -- and then behind that, we have vaccines that are really first-in-class, only-in-class for E. coli disease, E. coli sepsis and earlier-stage programs in other really problematic organisms today, where there's no vaccine at all.

So those are two examples of areas where we’ve really weighted in and where we see it as complementary to what we do now, yet using some of the great work that the company has already done. For example, in vaccines that leverages a tremendous amount of knowledge of immunology that’s within the organization is arguably among the very best organizations out there in immunology.

Louise Chen

How do you think about healthcare reform? There’s been a lot of headlines in the news on it, a lot of discussion. And whether or not that anything might actually impact your existing business model or R&D or any product that you have that could be at risk if some of these headlines that we see actually take hold?

Scott White

Well as you know Louise, the entire debate on healthcare reform is still intense, and we're still in the middle of a debate phase. Additionally, we haven't seen any really concrete proposals. So there’s a lot of options that are being presented, but nothing specific or specific rules that allows us to do that kind of assessment.

And with that being said, the Janssen position and JNJ’s position has been focused on a patient-centered approach, an approach that targets patient access, patient safety, as well as patient choice, is an important component of whatever policies that get proposed.

Now, if you look at the Part D system currently, it's been a great system and ensuring that seniors have access to pharmacy benefit medicines. Additionally, it's been a very effective cost containment strategy that has really helped provide access as well as lower costs for the healthcare system. However, there needs to be an out-of-pocket cap procedures that makes medicines more affordable, especially for those seniors that are on multiple medicines at the same time to treat multitudes of diseases and disorders.

Now, the Part B healthcare systems are really critical healthcare policy, because it allows medical benefit products to be accessible to seniors. Now, as you know, Part B or medical benefit medicines are typically medicines used for rare diseases, life-threatening illnesses or chronic illnesses. And these are diseases where patients have to flow through typically a variety of medicines to find a medicine that's right for them and for their disease.

And so their patient choice and access becomes ever more critical, especially as we continue the debate. We really do believe that there needs to be a patient-centered component of this entire debate, and that looking at patient, access choice and safety are really critical components. And from a Janssen perspective, we're going to continue advocating for patient-centered proposals and continue engaging policymakers through our industry colleagues, as well as, as a company.

Mathai Mammen

Just to one thing to add there from a scientific or medical perspective is that we're -- we have a level of diversity in our portfolio. We, of course, go after heavy unmet need and look at where the science is moving to get to that unmet need, fill it. But we also have an eye to the nature of the product, so as not to have an undue amount of dependent risk in the portfolio. So it's not all one category of medicine. So, we span from the oncology products, immunology products to Milvexian, which is the Factor XI inhibitor for thrombosis, to vaccines, to rare diseases. And that mix is helpful as we navigate a future that is never going to be completely known.

Louise Chen

Thank you. So, one of the things that I have found very impressive about Johnson & Johnson is that, despite competition for REMICADE, you continue to grow through your patent cliff and that Pharmaceutical business continue to be strong. So, what did you learn from this, and how will that help you through your expected generic competition for STELARA?

Scott White

Well, we recognize that patent expiries are a normal part of life cycle of any pharmaceutical product. And as a result, it's important to make sure you anticipate and continue to invest strategically in the right kind of opportunities within your pipeline. Now, at Janssen, if you look back in the period of say 2019 through where we are today in '21, we faced some LOEs for products like REMICADE and ZYTIGA in addition to the extra weight that COVID-19 placed on the market. And despite those challenges, we are close to above-market growth, because we still had the opportunity to launch new products, continue with line extensions and continue to focus growth of our in-market assets. And so, by making sure that we are staying disciplined to our strategy, we're going to have the opportunity to make sure that we can continue to drive growth and maintain above-market growth in the future.

Mathai Mammen

And just to add a little bit to that, Louise. Lots of exclusivity or LOEs are a short thing and -- like different taxes. And like taxes, you have timing that's also relatively a short thing. You know, when -- approximately when this will occur years and years back. So we've been planning for STELARA and other products for many, many years. So, our pipeline and our confidence comes from just having not snuck-up on us. So, the momentum of our pipeline is actually extremely good right now. We'll have a chance to talk a lot more about that on November 17th and 18th during the Pharmaceutical Business Review. But that is reflecting years of planning for the various LOEs that are inevitable in the pipeline.

Louise Chen

Great. So, I wanted to talk to you about vaccines, which seems to be something that's often discussed these days. First, we are very grateful for your contributions on the vaccine front to help fight this ongoing pandemic. What is your outlook for how things will shape up in the fall and winter with COVID and flue together for the first time as people go back to school, and children go back to -- sorry, people go back to work and children go back to school? And any views on who is to advance and when things could improve? Or are we living with COVID for the foreseeable future?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. Let me take a crack at answering that. And this is again, predicting the future to a degree -- we are seeing a downward slope right now as more and more people in the United States become vaccinated to hospitalizations, and curtails into death. And so we're seeing infections still at a fairly high clip. But the serious disease is on a downward slope.

Now as the winter approaches, and as infections are not at sufficiently a low point, the fear is that the modest immunosuppression in the context of high viral application could give rise to a new variant. That would be the negative scenario that through the winter we take a little bit of a hit again. However, I think to counter that, even if that's -- I don't think of that as a likely scenario, by the way, but it's a possible negative scenario. But to counter that, we are seeing all the companies in the U.S., so Pfizer, Moderna and us, J&J, have booster data.

So, my expectation is that in the coming weeks and months, we will see recommended in the U.S., boosting. And all the vaccines right now, if used appropriately as boosters, as homologous boost, like if you have one vaccine, same vaccine, again, we're seeing pretty high levels of protection. We reported, for example, that if you boost out at multiple months after your first dose, you have 94% protection against infection, and kind of amazingly durability that is not yet seen among the vaccines out there today. So, we're seeing real promise, as the boosters come forward.

Outside the United States, outside certain other countries, it's a different story. And we are contributing to that story as well, providing as much vaccine as possible to get part of the population and hopefully most of the population over next year vaccinated. So, long there are in the world, large slots of unvaccinated people, we are at some risk for a variant that's problematic coming back into the United States, even if the U.S. population is fairly vaccinated. So, our goal is to help with boosters in countries where they're mostly vaccinated like the U.S. and help with primary vaccinations with a single shot, easily stored vaccine that can be used readily in all parts of the world. And so that's our dual strategy.

Louise Chen

So, we're all very excited for your upcoming Pharmaceutical Business Review in November. What new information do you plan to discuss at this upcoming event? And when do you want -- or what do you want us to take away from this presentation?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. So, this is going to be a really exciting event for us and I think that the -- those that are listening will learn a lot about what we've been up to. I think we haven't held it as a secret that there are various products in our pipeline. But I don't think they necessarily have yet received the full attention that we plan on giving them, and hopefully, being able to talk about them in full over two full days in November 17th and 18th. You'll hear from each of the therapeutic area heads about the latest products that we’re very enthusiastic about introducing to the marketplace, the latest expansions, in depth and breadth of the market of products and new indications that are really exciting. And you'll hear about the strength of the engine, the R&D engine, especially with the advances that we've made internally in data science. There's robustness to our engine to have an indefinite productivity that's actually really impressive. And I can't wait for us to be able to talk about them.

Just a couple of products that are not out there and discussed in the depth that we would think should be are -- we talked about it before, RYBREVANT and lazertinib. Another one is the RSV senior vaccine. Another one is our really robust, comprehensive efforts in bladder cancer. We think of bladder cancer, like multiple myeloma, before we really got started in a major way as a company, where unfortunately, if you have late-stage bladder cancer, it's a much less than 5% chance of 5-year survival. So there's so much room for improvement and what we're doing, especially with localized treatment, as a localized disease, bladder cancer, is going to be really effective. What we're doing -- that's with a device. What we're doing with other mechanisms there that can interfere with different ways the tumor can evolve, like we're doing with multiple myeloma? That too is largely unknown to the broad community.

So we look forward across all our therapeutic areas, talking about some of these products. Scott mentioned that we’ll anticipate from ‘21 to ‘25, 10 new entrants to the market that are potentially really impactful for patients and very important for our business. And we'll be talking about all of them in addition to the engine.

Louise Chen

Okay. So before we close, I wanted to ask you what the key data readouts, data presentations, and any other important catalysts, or events, you see for the Pharmaceutical business that you think that we should be focused on?

Scott White

Well, if you look across the base of our business, we have our CAR-T that we're anticipating approval by the end of this year. We have a really -- lazertinib is another product, our second product that we're looking into lung cancer. We continue to build out our pipeline across all therapeutic areas. And we have a lot of line extensions coming. So I think it's really hard to call out any one specific opportunity but we do have several. And again, we're going to cover that in more detail in November.

Mathai Mammen

Yes. It's a rich set of data. Just another example is, we will be releasing the RSV Phase 2 vaccine data at an upcoming scientific medical meeting. And we will see lazertinib data as well in combination with RYBREVANT. And those are just two small examples of data sets that you can look forward to.

Louise Chen

Well, those are all the questions that we actually have time for today. Thank you, Mathai and thank you, Scott, for hosting this fireside chat with us. And to the audience, thank you for your participation. And we’ll end the presentation there.

Scott White

Thank you.

Mathai Mammen

Thanks for having us.