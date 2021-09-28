Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since 9/22/2021, the yield curve has backed up and steepened as it digested the coming taper of the Fed's QE and the dot plot released at the last meeting. It took about two days for the bond market to fully digest what came out of the meeting and another two days for the equity markets to begin to react. The graph below (source: Bloomberg) shows the curve before and after the digestion. As MBS hedgers begin to act, it is possible that this trend could continue, in a manner not dissimilar to how equity option gamma can drive initial strong movements in equities further as option sellers readjust hedges.

Duration

In fixed income investing, bond duration is an interest rate concept that is usually taught right after the pricing formula for bonds. Very simply, if interest rates rise 100 bps, how much does the price of the bond change by? Positive durations mean bond prices decline and negative durations (which do exist in certain corners of the bond market but are more exotic) means bond prices that rise with interest rates. For example, a 10-year Treasury very roughly has a duration of 7 to 9.5, depending on its coupon - this means you can expect the price to go from 100 to 93 if interest rates rise. In general bonds with higher coupons have lower durations for a given maturity, bonds with lower coupons have higher durations, and bonds with no coupon have the highest duration for a given maturity (*). Keep this relationship (*) in mind because it is particularly relevant when thinking about the duration of different types of equities.

The next chart (source: Bloomberg) shows the duration profile of the 10-year treasury with coupon 1.25 maturing 8/15/31. Because it has a fairly low coupon, its duration is over 9.

Equities can be viewed as perpetual bonds with a rising coupon equal to the earnings of the equity. Because there is never a principal payment with an equity (unless you sell it), all of the cash flow is coming from earnings. The more the equity resembles a bond, the more the duration will resemble that of bonds. For example, utilities which have a very predictable set of cash flows, very much tend to show a duration in practice that aligns with the theoretical duration you would compute if you treated them as a bond. REITs are another subset of equities where theoretical duration tends to be a useful concept.

For almost every other category of equities, the relationship (*) is not likely to be something even most professional money managers think about often. It is likely unknown amongst a large majority of retail investors. However, it is precisely why there tends to be a significant difference between "growth" stocks and "dividend and value" stocks at times when rates rise rapidly. Just as zero coupon bonds have higher durations than bonds with large coupons, equities priced for very high rates of growth (where the vast majority of expected cash flows come in the distant future, if at all) tend to be much more sensitive to interest rates than equities with low, predictable earnings and payouts.

Growth and Value Durations

Let's consider a hypothetical growth company which is expected to grow earnings by 20% a year for the next 10 years and a value stock expected to grow at only 2% a year. After 10 years, the growth company becomes a value company and also grows at 2% a year. Let's also assume the starting discount rate is 6% for both sets of cash flows. Then the implied P/E ratio for the first stock is 68.4 while for the value stock it is only 17.4. What happens to each companies valuation (in theory) as rates, and hence discount rates, increase?

DR Growth PE Value PE Growth % Value % Implied Beta 6% 68.4 17.5 7% 59.4 15.5 -13.2% -11.0% 1.20 8% 51.9 13.9 -12.6% -10.3% 1.22 9% 45.6 12.6 -12.1% -9.6% 1.26

Source: Author Calculations

The table shows that in the absence of any changes to growth expectations, purely from rates rising, the growth stock above should have about a duration of 12-13 while the value stock has a 9-11 duration. The implied beta is how much more volatile you can expect the growth stock to be relative to the value stock.

Next, what happens if growth expectations also come down at the same time for the growth stock, but not for the value stock (it's pretty hard to go lower from 2%, whereas it's pretty easy for 20% to become 10% and still call the first stock a growth stock)?

DR Growth PE Value PE Growth % Value % Implied Beta 6% 68.4 17.5 7% 28.2 15.5 -58.7% -11.0% 5.36 8% 25.0 13.9 -11.5% -10.3% 1.12 9% 22.3 12.6 -11.0% -9.6% 1.14

Source: Author Calculations

We can see that the drop in growth expectations is (as you might have expected) much more significant than anything to do with rates. If you slash growth expectations by 50% while rates are rising at the same time, the implied beta of the growth stock is now over 5 times that of the value stock (source: Author Calculations).

Index and ETF Durations

All that is theory. And we know that since the Fed started its extraordinary interventions in March 2020, theory has been pretty useless, and the only theory you needed to know was "don't fight the Fed". Or perhaps TINA. Or BTFD.

Let's move on to what has actually started to happen since 9/22/2021.

10-Year T QQQ ARKK SPX QQQ ARKK SPX 28-Sep 1.56 360.77 112.14 4363 -2.4% -5.1% -0.8% 27-Sep 1.49 370.3 117.03 4394 24-Sep 1.45 373.33 117.13 4418 23-Sep 1.43 372.98 119.34 4422 22-Sep 1.3 369.57 118.11 4396 Duration Delta-r 0.26 9.16 19.44 2.89

Source: Bloomberg Data, Author Calculations

Rates have risen a grand total of 26 bps. As of writing, SPX, QQQ and ARKK have changed by -0.8%, -2.4% and -5.1% respectively. Assuming it is purely a rate effect, and growth expectations have not yet changed, the implied durations from these moves are 2.89, 9.16 for QQQ and 19.44 for ARKK. Note that this is very much consistent with the relationship (*) introduced in the section on duration. Despite the S&P being among its highest valuations (by P/S, Shiller P/E, or whatever) in history, it is a "value stock" compared to the other two. QQQ is growth and ARKK is hyper-growth or pure hype depending on your point of view.

Let's drill in a little bit on the intraday movements though, because there are some interesting things going on.

Source: Bloomberg

Notice that the different collections of equities seemed to have different response times to the movement of rates. ARKK began to respond the very next day to the potential change in the direction of rates. QQQ held out an additional day. SPX held out the longest and it wasn't until today that it decisively moved before its level from 9/22.

What Next?

What happens next to stocks of course depends on what happens to rates from here and what happens to growth expectations (what else is there really?). In the near term, it would not be at all surprising for delta hedging and overseas re-normalization related factors to continue to push rates on the 10-year back to the vicinity of 1.80, near or even above the highs reached back in March/April.

Source: Bloomberg

Assuming the durations observed so far hold, this implies a 5-10% drawdown on QQQ and 10-15% on ARKK from rates alone. But that is a big assumption that prudent risk management might not be consistent with. If growth assumptions start going down at the same time, remember that they will tend to add a drop pretty much in line with the magnitude of the drop in growth assumptions, on top of the decline due to interest rates increasing.

For food for thought, I will leave you with a graph of S&P operating earnings per share going back to 1994 vs manufacturing PMI and point out a couple of things.

Source: Yardeni Research

Note that these cycles tend to run a couple of years, and are driven by both sales and margins. Often both sales and margins tend to go in the same direction, with margins rising as sales increase.

However, Covid times are a bit different due to various supply chain issues (whether raw materials or labor). Sales increases in terms of demand have been strong due to fiscal support. Margins have been clobbered due to higher input costs, whether from energy, metals, transportation or labor. Quality companies with moats will tend to be able to pass on these costs and maintain margins. Lower quality companies in highly competitive sectors will have to choose between passing on costs (with sales suffering) or maintaining sales (and lowering prices less than costs) at the expense of margins.

Before deciding what kind of exposure you want to different bundles of companies at this juncture, it might be best to understand growth and margin expectations embedded in your holdings.