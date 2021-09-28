Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) seems like a relatively newer business development company offering. The BDC went public in 2018, though they had been a private investment previously. Bain Capital also isn't new to investing. They had been founded in 1984 and managed approximately $140 billion in assets today.

BCSF is approximately $2.449 billion of those managed assets. So quite a small operation in the context of what they're managing. On the other hand, still a sizeable operation for a BDC.

I had previously covered FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) as a suggestion, another BDC. Similarly, I will be looking at a few things that I see that I like about the investment and trying to take a few things that might not be so great.

(Source)

About BDCs And BCSF

The investment objective of BSCF is "to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a less extent, corporate bonds."

They are an externally managed "specialty finance company" focused on lending to middle-market companies. They have "elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940..."

For starters, it seems like a fairly straightforward BDC. A BDC is generally designed to provide regular income to shareholders. They often do this through "middle-market" debt investments, primarily first lien loans. Typically, these are to smaller companies that are "stuck" in the middle. They are too large to get financing through a community bank loan that individuals can. However, they also aren't quite large enough to get capital through a public offering of shares or public debt.

(Source - FS Investments)

According to FS Investments, BDCs have been a growing trend. Though they still remain fairly small relative to other investment vehicles out there. We've also seen unlisted BDCs start somewhere after 2010 and grow in popularity as well.

Another point here worth mentioning is that some are against externally-managed BDCs. However, I generally look beyond this because at the end of the day, the investment managers and shareholders have the same goal in mind - provide a solid return and hopefully grow assets. Growing assets often leads to appreciation and continued income for the shareholder. It also means growing fees for advisors.

Some will point out that externally managed typically means higher expenses generally. Though BDCs have fairly high expenses in the first place. So if you're laser-focused on expense ratios, BDCs are probably going to be a pass. At the end of the day, it's a personal call.

For BSCF, the "base management fee" is 1.5% accrued and payable quarterly. This fee is on both net assets and borrowed assets. However, they exclude cash and cash equivalents. Typically, a BDC is going to be fully invested most of the time.

After February 1st, 2019, they also included that:

...the base management fee of 1.5% (0.375% per quarter) of the average value of the Company’s gross assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents, but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts) will continue to apply to assets held at an asset coverage ratio down to 200%, but a lower base management fee of 1.0% (0.25% per quarter) of the average value of the Company’s gross assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents, but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts) will apply to any amount of assets attributable to leverage decreasing the Company’s asset coverage ratio below 200%.

This was among another change that would allow BCSF to become more leveraged.

In this structure, it should limit the incentive to leverage up as much as possible. On the other hand, BSCF is quite leveraged already with total leverage of 53.32%. At the end of June 30, 2021, the asset coverage ratio was 183%, a small decrease from the end of December 2020 as some debt came down.

On top of the base management fee. BDCs have incentive fees. These are really what drive up expenses for shareholders. Despite the waivers in place for BSCF, they paid out more than $24.5 million in expenses.

(Source - Form 10Q)

In total, the "ratio of incentive fees and management fees, net of contractual and voluntary waivers, to average net assets" for the six months ended June 30, 2021, came to 3.76%.

Attractive Dividend

Despite those types of expenses, BDCs can often pay out attractive yields regardless. These are hopefully earned through operations for the investment.

Currently, BCSF sports a high 9.02% yield. This comes in the form of a quarterly $0.34 dividend. Previous to their cut in 2020 due to the pandemic, they paid out $0.41 per quarter to shareholders.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

A cut is never a great thing to see. However, that also shouldn't define whether an investment is worth investing in or not. Sometimes it's better to cut a dividend than fund a dividend in a destructive manner.

For BDCs, they report a quarterly net asset value. As of June 30, 2021, BCSF's NAV per share was $17.01. It's appealing here that since it's trading at what would be considered a discount, the underlying assets have to earn less than what investors are receiving in a dividend yield. The NAV yield currently comes to almost 8%. This is based on the discount of 11.41% based on the last updated NAV relative to the current share price.

A high yield means nothing if they can't earn the yield, though. Typically, being a debt-focused investment, we would like to see net investment income generate a large portion of the payout. BDCs can seem to provide some capital gains regularly. These can often be seen in "supplemental" dividends over the years. For some BDCs, these are a regular occurrence - for others, they pay out a sufficient amount required through their regular dividends.

When this particular BDC reported their Q2 results, they had reported NII of $0.34. Of course, this is the exact amount of their current dividend. I believe this means there isn't a lot of room in the NII department.

Though a quarter is just that, one three-month period that's looked at, below, we can see from the 10Q some other various reporting periods.

(Source - Form 10Q)

From there, we can see that NII coverage, while thin, had actually improved year-over-year. That was both on a three- and six-month period.

One last point on the dividend, an 8% yield is a reasonable level that's typically sustainable. So it was great to see from management's remarks in their conference call they had similar thoughts.

The company’s regular dividend level of $0.34 per share equates to an annualized yield of 8% on equity. We believe this is an attractive distribution level and is set at a rate that can be maintained over various market environments. Our focus remains on driving higher net investment income over time for our shareholders without the need for fee waivers.

Of course, they also mention that they'd like to maintain this without the need for fee waivers. Ideally, that would lead to happy shareholders and happy managers.

Discounted BDC

Buying at a discount is always a good thing, for the most part. Though BDCs and other closed-end funds sometimes trade perpetually at discounts.

BCSF sustained some heavy losses last year, they have been making some of that back up through 2021. That's what resulted in their roughly 1.9% NAV increase Q/Q.

(Source - Q2 Earnings)

That's another simple way to check if a BDC is earning its dividend. If the NAV is increasing, it could be considered to be earning its payout. If it's decreasing, that could be a sign that they might be paying too much. Additionally, it could just be highlighting losses in the portfolio. For years such as 2020, there is an obvious reason for NAV erosion; otherwise, a steady or rising NAV would typically be ideal.

BCSF has not reclaimed its $19.72 NAV per share that it touched on Dec. 31, 2019. They aren't alone though either. The coveted Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) still has a little way to go as well in their recovery. They've also had a helping hand due to the considerable premium. They can offer new shares. If done so at a premium to NAV, they're accretive to NAV. That helps support a NAV per share as well.

Above, we can see that BCSF itself could do just that. They issued shares through 2020 for a brief period.

If you believe in mean reversion, then this is one BDC that appears to be looking like a value. This is especially true when the whole market is looking a little frothy. Previous to 2020's collapse in price, BCSF flirted with some premium pricing. Though in the grand scheme of things, it hasn't publicly traded for all that long either.

(Source - CEFData)

ISLP And Their Portfolio

ISLP stands for the international senior loan program. This was a joint venture that was set up earlier this year with the Company and Pantheon.

On February 9, 2021, the Company and Pantheon ("Pantheon"), a leading global alternative private markets manager, formed the International Senior Loan Program, LLC (“ISLP”), an unconsolidated joint venture. ISLP invests primarily in non-US first lien senior secured loans. ISLP was formed as a Delaware limited liability company. The Company and Pantheon committed to initially provide $138.3 million of debt and $43.9 million of equity capital, to ISLP. Equity contributions will be called from each member on a pro-rata basis, based on their equity commitments. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Pantheon invested $50.0 million to acquire a 29.5% stake in ISLP. The Company contributed debt investments of $317.1 million for a 70.5% stake in ISLP, and received a one-time gross distribution of $190.2 million in cash in consideration of contributing such investments. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s investment in ISLP consisted of subordinated notes of $97.4 million, and equity interests of $35.3 million.

From my understanding, this is just considered an investment in the BCSF portfolio. However, it holds its own investments as well. This was one way the management felt that they could increase international "direct lending opportunities to European and Australian borrowers." This seems as though it's a fairly meaningful investment for BCSF as they believe it has the "potential to drive our earnings higher for our shareholders over time as we grow that portfolio."

(Source - Presentation)

They shared some of the latest stats on ISLP in their latest report that I'll include below.

(Source - Form 10Q)

In my opinion, this seems it is a bit unusual, but I suppose that's where the "specialty finance" part of their name can come in. For BDCs, we're often reliant on management because most of the underlying investments aren't very transparent. Thus, we see the bulk of BDCs assets in level 3 investments. The below is quite common.

(Source - Form 10Q)

With a BDC, we mentioned previously that most of them are invested in senior debt. That generally means senior secured loans that often come with floating rates. This is important at a time when the Fed could be raising rates in the next couple of years.

Floating rates account for 98.3% of the investments in the portfolio. These are typically tied to LIBOR plus a spread. That means while the headwind for the fund could come from potentially higher borrowing costs for their debt, it also means increased earnings potential for them too. That will help balance out when rates eventually rise.

(Source - Presentation)

One area that caught my attention is that the BDC is well diversified across many different industries. Though, in particular, it has its largest allocation to "aerospace and defense."

(Source - Presentation)

This is particularly noteworthy as I haven't run across this as the highest exposure in a BDC before.

I was hoping to see more comments on this from the management team. However, in the conference call, it was only briefly mentioned and never called out directly:

As we have discussed with our shareholders in previous quarters, these investments comprise borrowers operating in industries that have been more impacted by the pandemics such as consumer transportation, aerospace and defense and select business services. The improvement in fair valuations across these investments quarter-over-quarter reflects our observations of positive financial trends across the vast majority of these companies.

Last quarter the same industry was the highest allocation too. Going back to the Q4 presentation, we see that while the aerospace industry was still a material piece of the pie, the high-tech industry was the largest allocation.

Still, at this time, it seems as though an investor in BCSF means you are going to get a good mix of industry exposure. The 25.09% portfolio turnover reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021, means they're also fairly active. Though they also only reported a portfolio turnover of 9.93% in the same period 2020. In general, it leads me to believe that watching the exposure in this investment is quite important as it can change Q/Q.

Conclusion

BCSF is certainly an interesting-looking BDC. I believe that it overall is attractive. The reasonable NAV yield while investors get paid more based on the discount is quite tempting. I appreciate the idea that this BDC is seemingly well-diversified and carrying exposure that you wouldn't really get elsewhere. Similar to other BDCs, they are set to reap advantages when rates rise, and they can potentially start earning a higher income.

On the other hand, while the distribution coverage came to 100% - that's quite thin. It doesn't allow for a lot of leeway. On some occasions, it could mean relying on capital gains. BDCs are more than capable of earning capital appreciation, so that isn't always as much of a negative as it could come off at first. Another factor to consider is that while this BDC is currently discounted from its NAV, with limited public history, we don't have a great gauge to know where this one might fit in over time. With one year of operation being as volatile as 2020, that blurs even our limited history if we look at mean reversion to play out.