Investment thesis

Card issuance is ripe for disruption with slow legacy processes and inflexible technology often built on mainframes. Modern platforms like Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) will gain share versus legacy as software and payment convergence speeds up with software/tech firms seeking seamless payments as a core part of their user experience. The transition to digital payments is a major tailwind for Marqeta counting on digital card issuance and tokenization among its strengths.

These strengths position Marqeta as a platform of choice for BNPL firms like Affirm (AFRM) and cryptocurrency card issuers like Coinbase (COIN), giving investors a vehicle to play these growing Fintech trends. However, investors must be cautious of the fact that there is significant customer concentration with Square (SQ) (over 70% of revenues) and that valuations are sky-high.

We like the stock for its unique technology, significant partnerships, room for growth, and will look for opportunities to pick the stock up at more reasonable valuations. In this analysis, we present seven reasons investors should consider Marqeta for their growth portfolios and risks they should give careful consideration to in their decision.

7 reasons investors should consider Marqeta to play the 7T digital payments market

1) Ride the accelerating shift to digital payments

Covid-19 has accelerated the shift to digital payments compressing 5 years of change into a few years. Euromonitor International, a market research firm, projects electronic payments will represent 46% of the total global transaction volume by 2025, up from 31% in 2017. Marqeta’s S1 filing captures the huge potential in this space. According to the filing, global money movement will exceed $74 trillion in 2021, representing approximately 4 trillion individual payment transactions. In 2020, the Marqeta Platform processed $60.1 billion in volume, less than 1% of the annual $6.7 trillion transaction volume conducted through U.S. issuers in 2020. Current penetration stands at 1% of its total addressable market, presenting a significant growth runway.

2) Disrupts card issuance, processing with a modern and flexible platform

Creating cards until recently was slow, complex, and subject to mistakes. Large institutions use legacy systems built on mainframes to issue cards. Marqeta offers a modern alternative by providing the infrastructure for issuing cards while working within the framework of the current banking system, enabling its customers to create advanced and complex workflows with its APIs. Customers can digitally issue new cards in seconds. The CaaS platform allows customers to integrate payment solutions using existing card network infrastructure without requiring payment expertise or technology. Being fully integrated into the payments infrastructure, Marqeta can offer real-time information flow. Therefore, clients can make transaction approval decisions right at the point of sale. Other features of the Marqeta platform include virtual/physical card issuance, tokenized card issuance for Apple Pay & Android Pay, real-time approvals (JIT Funding), and fraud avoidance. These features set Marqeta up to be in a unique position to capture the growth as disruptive companies like Square, DoorDash (DASH), Affirm are positioning payments as an integral part of their customer experience.

3) Partnerships with high growth disruptors drive revenue

The flexibility of Marqeta’s platform creates new use cases, allowing the company to capture the market without competing directly for price against existing players. The customer base comprises exploding disruptive firms in some of the fastest-growing areas of Fintech, including on-demand delivery, BNPL, and digital banking with high-profile customers like Square, DoorDash, and Affirm. Marqeta has announced deals to create debit cards for Google Pay and Goldman Sachs’ (GS) Marcus, which are major wins. Announcing the deal Tarun Bhatnagar, VP of Payments Americas, Google Pay, stated:

“We are always looking for ways to make Google Pay more helpful to our users. By working with Marqeta, we can give our users another way to spend the funds in their Google Pay balance, making it even easier to pay for everyday items.”

Flexible technology built on APIs is also the reason Marcus partnered with Marqeta for its digital checking product. Back in 2017, Visa announced a multi-year, global partnership with Marqeta to support Marqeta’s domestic and international growth objectives. These partnerships allow Marqeta to grow alongside their customers, generating more revenue from processing fees.

4) Growing popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later offers upside

In Q2 Buy Now, Pay Later revenue increased 350% from the comparable quarter of 2020. Marqeta can provide Just in Time funding and virtual cards, both of which are crucial for BNPL solutions. Leaders in BNPL like Afterpay (merged with Square) Klarna (KLAR), Affirm, and Sezzle are all customers of Marqeta, taking advantage of the integration at the point of sale. When the consumer fills out information, seeking credit, Marqeta generates a virtual card behind the scenes and then authorizes the transaction to the payment flow. Socks of BNPL firms are on a tear recently. Marqeta is an obvious option to ride this wave.

5) Foothold in the growing crypto space

Marqeta plays in the new and growing trend of cryptocurrency cards. Many consumers are uncomfortable with the complexity of purchasing crypto. Crypto cards bring together the ease of using a payment card and the ability to purchase, use cryptocurrency. As digital assets gain traction and popular adoption, consumers will increasingly look for the ability to use cryptocurrency with cards. The Coinbase Card, powered by Marqeta, allows payments using any of the cryptocurrencies on their platform, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Today at least six percent of Americans have used crypto, and the number is burgeoning. As digital assets play a larger role in more and more portfolios, there will be more demand for payment solutions to transact with them. Marqeta is well-positioned to provide solutions for these businesses.

6) Processing volumes are rising, leading to the potential for high incremental margins

Most of Marqeta’s revenue (80%) comes from "interchange fees", which refers to the fees merchant banks pay whenever a customer uses a debit or credit card to make a purchase. Marqeta gets 100% of interchange fees when processing customer card transactions, the prospectus said. In Q2 Marqeta reported net revenue of $122 million, with a total processing volume (TPV) of $26.5 billion, both showing increases of 76% from the same quarter of 2020. Marqeta shares some of the interchange fees with its customers, paying banks and networks for the use of their infrastructure and services. The company also earns income through other services, including monthly platform access fees and ATM-type transactions which will also increase as TPV grows. It is important to know that most of Marqetas’ cost is fixed. TPV increases result in growing revenue and potential for high incremental margins on revenue from interchange fees and other service fees.

7) Strong and experienced management team

Marqeta continues to add to executive strength and announced two new leaders to the executive team, Darren Mowry as Chief Revenue Officer and Randy Kern, as the new Chief Technology Officer. Both Darren and Randy have rich experience in large enterprise businesses. Darren joined Marqeta from leading AWS throughout EMEA. Randy has three decades in engineering, at silicon valley giants Microsoft and Salesforce, building the technical infrastructure to support huge high-availability businesses. These additions complement a strong management team, increasing expertise to guide this booming business.

Risks

Customer concentration

Over 80% of Marqeta’s revenue comes from its two largest customers, with Square alone accounting for 70% of its net revenue in 2020. This concentration will probably get worse with Square’s acquisition of Afterpay, which is a customer of Marqeta. This creates risk for Marqeta as either a loss of this relationship or a change in the contract terms can have serious repercussions for Marqeta’s business. Marqeta’s current agreement with Square lasts until 2024, giving Marqeta some breathing room but that is not very comforting as the contracts do not contain long-term commitments and can also be ended prior to the end date. Further, there are also contracts with no minimum volume commitments, presenting a critical customer concentration risk.

Competition

The payment space is extremely crowded. Marqeta had an edge initially over existing players, such as Fiserv (FISV), which were considered as slower and inferior offerings. Over time, more nimble players like Stripe and Ayden are making inroads. Marqeta’s platform is a stronger offering for now. However, if these players were to invest in issuing, it could pose a serious threat to Marqeta, forcing it to compete more heavily on “price” to keep customers. This industry is now seeing a contest between traditional players relying on their current scale and newer players like Marqeta trying to win with services. It will be interesting to see who wins.

Valuation

The stock is richly valued at 35X sales, with some commentators pointing out that the current valuation is implying a scale and performance similar to PayPal. Such stratospheric valuations leave no margin for error, punishing the stock on any minor performance slips. Investors should note that Truist started coverage with a target of $37, while Morningstar’s target is a low $16.80, showing the divergent views of Wall Street on the stock.

Conclusion

Marqeta is a clear-cut way for investors to bet on the evolution of payments, growth of disruptors like Square and BNPL. Technology is a clear differentiator that has won clients from Klarna to Coinbase. While we like the major tailwinds supporting the stock, valuation and customer concentration risks are a concern. On balance, we are cautiously optimistic about the stock starting a small position, ready to layer in on strong operational metrics and signs that customer concentration risks can be mitigated.