Thesis

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is a medical and adult-use cannabis company that operates mainly in Florida at the time of writing. The stock has fallen considerably from all-time highs after the CEO's husband was found guilty of corruption charges. Despite the decline in share price, the company has an impressive Florida presence and, through expansion and acquisitions, is branching out to other states and recreational markets. With a forward PE ratio of 19 and strong and consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, TCNNF is a buy.

Florida presence

I will somewhat brush over this as the bulk of my argument surrounds their future prospects, but I feel the need to touch on their current business.

As of their 2Q 10-Q quarterly filing, "substantially all" of their revenue came from medical marijuana sales in Florida.

For the bulk of the revenue coming from only one state, their figures are nothing short of impressive. 2020 revenue came in at $521 million, over 2x their 2019 figure of $252 million. Moreover, they have been profitable for 14 straight quarters, and the revenue growth on both a quarterly and annual basis is remarkably consistent.

It looks like growth in Florida won't slow down either. Here is a chart displaying the number of new patients registered to receive medical marijuana per week.

TCNNF owns and operates 24% percent of all dispensaries in FL but makes up 46% of total FL revenue. This disproportionate market share indicates a strong flow of returning customers.

New markets

Both the market in Florida and Trulieve's Florida revenue is growing, and that alone could make a decent argument that the stock is undervalued. But Trulieve continues to expand.

They are expanding in two ways. One, they are adding medical marijuana dispensaries in new states. Two, they are branching into the adult-use market in states where the law permits.

New states

Here is a chart of all of the states that Trulieve currently operates in and the ones they will operate in following their acquisition of Harvest.

Source: Investor presentation

They now have operations under construction or in effect in 10 different states, with only 2/3 of their stores in Florida.

The number of stores they are currently operating/allowed to operate varies from state to state, which will likely continue for a while. The point is that, in the infancy of the marijuana market, TCNNF has a footprint in several states, and they do so profitably.

Recreational Use

TCNNF is also branching into the adult-use market with its unique line of products. They offer over 700 SKUs with different concentrations and strains.

They are constantly developing new products and invest heavily in their genetics department to create new strains and products. Here is a brief look at their offerings.

Currently, their adult-use program is operating in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. It is too early to look for results in this program, as they didn't talk much about the success of their adult-use products in their conference call, but the opportunity is staggering. Per their investor slideshow, the total marijuana market low-end estimations for CA, MA, and CT are $5.3 billion, $170 million, and $1.4 billion, respectively.

While these numbers don't mean much if TCNNF cannot capture a large portion of it, remember that it is one of the first movers and controls nearly half of the Florida market.

Why is the stock down

It is clear the TCNNF is well-positioned in a growing marijuana market, so why is the stock down.

The sector is down

TCNNF is not alone. The marijuana sector as a whole has had a rough few months. Here is the chart of the Advisor Shares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO).

And here is the chart of TCNNF.

There is an apparent correlation between the two graphs, but talking solely about the sector ignores the more significant issue at play.

Legal problems

Earlier this year, J.T. Burnette was convicted on five corruption charges.

The problem is, Burnette is the husband of the CEO of the company, Kim Rivers.

This gets even worse for the stock. A closed-door recording was brought to court, in which Burnette

describes how he worked with then-State Rep. Halsey Beshears in 2014 to put "little tweaks" into the criteria for those applying for a medical marijuana license into Florida's medical marijuana bill at the last minute, making it impossible for certain competitors to qualify for a license.

Source: The Capitolist

This sounds incredibly illegal, and it is. He ended up claiming that he lied about it because he believed it was what the agents, who he thought were investors, wanted to hear. The law was indeed made restrictive and only allowed established cannabis farms to obtain licenses, benefiting Trulieve. Still, he claimed that he was "falsely taking credit for something that happened years prior."

Trulieve has commented on this several times, stating that

"Burnette is not affiliated with Trulieve operations, and this situation has no bearing on Trulieve or Kim Rivers as its CEO." "As the company emerges from the trial, Rivers looks to be in command. Vancore said there is no legal risk for the company or Rivers." "In the event the Agency investigation results in any allegation of wrongdoing or otherwise further targets Ms. Rivers, Ms. Rivers may be unable to continue serving as our President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of our board of directors."

The first two deny that she is involved at all, and right now, it does look like she was un-involved. So if all continues to go the way it has been going, TCNNF will be fine.

The third quote is more interesting but shows the maturity of the company. A lot of their success can be credited to Kim's leadership, but it appears that she is willing to temporarily step down from her duties, at least temporarily, for the good of the company. While that would not be ideal, it does show investors that the legal issue, even if it expands to their CEO, can be separated from the company.

As a final peace of mind, the only part of Burnette's case that involved Trulieve didn't even result in a conviction. Instead, he was convicted of "Extortion, honest services mail fraud, a Travel Act violation, and lying to the government."

While a hefty list, the case revolves around a $100k bribe given to former chair member of the Florida Democratic Party, Paige Carter-Smith, to dismantle a rival hotel project in the city of Florida. The court is no longer interested in Burnette's potential tampering with the law, as it appears he was indeed taking credit for something he had no part in.

Insiders are buying

Obviously, in a PR nightmare like this, the company is incentivized to downplay the situation. Executives at the company might make a statement that they do not honestly believe. However, in this case, it looks like both the CEO and CFO are putting their money where their mouth is. Look at the insider buying over the last three months.

To give this a little more context, Kimberly Rivers is the CEO, Alec D'Amico is the CFO, and Susan Thronson is a member of the board of directors. All of these high-ranking executives have bought a large number of shares, including one purchase of over a million dollars.

While no one knows where a stock will go with certainty, the insiders of the company usually have a pretty good idea. And in this case, it seems the insiders are unwaveringly bullish.

Conclusion

Trulieve is doing spectacular in its home state of Florida and is expanding into new markets. The recent decline in share price presents an attractive valuation, and Trulieve is a fantastic way to play both the medical and recreational marijuana market in the United States. Do not let the mostly unrelated legal issues scare you away from taking a position. The insiders aren't.