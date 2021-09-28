gopixa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford (NYSE:F) is preparing for an all-electric future and major EV models are set to hit the market in 2022. The car brand just said that it is making its largest EV factory investment ever. Ford has revaluation potential based on strong EPS growth!

Accelerating EV transition

Ford said that it will invest $30B through 2025 to retool its plants and bring 30 new electric vehicle models to market by that time. Some of these models are already available, like the Mustang Mach-E SUV or hybrid models of the Ford Escape. Other EV models are set to launch in FY 2022 including the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of Ford’s top-selling pickup truck. The Ford Maverick, a hybrid pickup truck angling for buyers in a lower price tier, is scheduled to debut next year. Additionally, Ford is poised to debut the E-Transit, the firm’s first attempt at delivering an all-electric transport solution to the commercial market. Based on info provided at the beginning of September, the F-150 Lightning, the Ford Maverick and the E-Transit have 130,000, 100,000 and 24,000 reservations, indicating strong customer uptake as soon as the all-electric models are available.

The launch of these models is all but guaranteed to increase the share of Ford’s EV sales. In August, 7.1% of Ford’s sales came from all-electric or hybrid passenger vehicles… and this percentage will rise significantly as Ford ramps up production and deliveries of electrified vehicles (which include battery electric vehicles and hybrids). By 2025, according to Ford’s EV ramp-up plan, 30 new EV models should be available to consumers. With EV versions of highly popular models making their debut next year, I estimate that the share of EV sales will rise from about 7% in August 2021 to 15% by the end of FY 2022.

But Ford is looking far beyond 2022 and wants to electrify 40% of its fleet by 2030. To this end, Ford just announced that it will, together with SK Innovation, invest $11.4B into the building of two EV mega factories that will also guarantee the car brand’s future battery supply. The plants, which will be build in Tennessee and Kentucky, will produce Ford’s electric vehicles and advanced lithium-ion batteries, which are essential for powering EVs, starting in FY 2025. By investing into the domestic production of lithium-ion batteries, Ford is generating long-term supply certainty for its growing lineup of EV vehicles.

As part of its $30B electrification plan, Ford also invested $50M in Redwood Materials, a company that invests in technologies to recycle and re-manufacture lithium-ion batteries. Recycling can lower the cost of lithium-ion batteries... and the cost of electric vehicles. Bringing battery costs down is key to making EVs more affordable and growing EV adoption in the US. By some estimates, electric vehicles could cost the same as gasoline-powered cars by 2023.

Shares of Ford reacted positively to the firm’s massive investments into its EV future. They had already risen 61.1% this year through Monday’s close and gained another 2% in the pre-market on Tuesday.

Data by YCharts

I believe Ford’s electric vehicle transition is accelerating and the firm’s EV growth is undervalued. Ford is projected to grow EPS by 8% annually from FY 2021 to FY 2025, and to have EPS of $1.88 in FY 2022. Based on this EPS, Ford is valued at 7.5x projected earnings. This multiplier factor, given the EV market opportunity and strong reservation status for Ford’s upcoming EV models in passenger and commercial segments, is not appropriate. If Ford was valued at 10x projected FY 2022 profits, a fair value for Ford would be around $19, implying 33% upside from Monday’s close.

A progression of Ford’s EPS growth and annual P-E ratios can be taken from the table presented next.

FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Sales 127.06 billion $152.99 billion 163.86 billion YoY Growth 9.64% 20.40% 7.10% EPS $1.56 $1.88 $2.05 YoY Growth 280.04% 20.72% 8.74% P-E Ratio 9.09x 7.53x 6.92x

(Source: Author, Estimates from Seeking Alpha)

Risks with Ford

Ford’s second-quarter earnings card included an optimistic EBIT outlook for FY 2021 because the car brand expects the flow of semiconductors to improve in the second half of the year. For that reason, Ford projected between $9 billion and $10 billion in EBIT (adjusted) and between $4 billion and $5 billion in free cash flow. Although Ford expects the supply of semiconductors to improve in the coming quarters, the chip shortage still poses a risk for Ford and the stock. The chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG argued in September that the chip supply shortage could last into 2023 which would diminish Ford’s prospects for sales and EPS growth. COVID-19 related factory shutdowns also pose a continual operational risk for Ford.

Final thoughts

With major new EV models set to be introduced next year and Ford and its partner investing $11.4B into EV capabilities, Ford is a stock to watch. The firm’s revenue share from EVs is poised to rise significantly, and by the end of the decade, Ford could generate up to 50% of global sales from electric vehicles. Ford’s EV transition is accelerating and the stock is a buy!