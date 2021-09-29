PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As I explain in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

“In 1968, big banks began to realize they could use the REIT structure to lend money, so they created construction and development mortgage REITs.”

Different from typical equity real estate investment trusts – which own real estate – these mortgage REITs (mREITs) were “bank-backed entities that lent more than $20 billion to such companies and contractors.” Unfortunately, so much so that they led to intense amounts of overbuilding.

Investors were hungry for yield though, so they were willing to literally and figuratively buy into those giant (unsustainable) steps forward. In short, these mREITs were extremely popular for a time.

But when interest rates rose substantially in 1973, demand for new developments dried up and non-performing loans spiked.

“… developers walked away from projects that no longer made sense to continue, (and so) the financial forces behind them failed as well. Their shares fell and fell hard – 21.8% in 1973 and 29.3% in 1974 – and most were liquidated for pennies on the dollar.”

Of course, I was too young to remember that period. But I’ve read enough about it by now to understand that the aftermath wasn’t fun to deal with.

Fortunately, over the following decades, mREIT quality improved substantially. Keep in mind that in 2008:

“… hundreds of traditional bank failures ballooned, and big private equity companies seized the opportunity to lend to property owners. Several other players with more specialized lending platforms also emerged in the wake.”

Even so, let me establish a few caveats…

Some Downsides to mREITs

Mortgage REITs have a tendency to be more highly levered with debt than their equity counterparts. This increased leverage can make earning streams and dividend payments much more volatile.

They also tend to be more sensitive to interest rates. A general increase – or even a significant change in the spread between short-term and long-term levels – can impact earnings substantially.

And because they don’t own easily valued real estate, valuing their shares can be equally tricky. They also lack the transparency you get with traditional equity REITs since you rarely see them providing street addresses in their investor presentations.

That’s why our use of mREITs is much more tactical in nature. We prefer to invest in them for yield enhancement purposes and also for boosting our overall portfolio returns.

Over the years, we’ve been able to supercharge our portfolio returns by 4x – or greater – by carefully selecting the right REITs to own at the right time.

For example, our Small-Cap REIT portfolio has around 16% exposure to commercial mREITs. That’s helped it achieve an average 45% annually since January 2016.

By carefully dialing in the right amount of “salsa” to the mix, we’ve achieved above-average results.

(Source: Sharesight)

Again, mREITs don’t provide the same transparency as you get with traditional equity REITs. But we still undertake careful due diligence, always screening for the best companies that provide a combination of:

Steady distributions

Quality underwriting

Sound risk-management practices

Now let’s examine the commercial mREIT sector in detail…

The mREIT Screen Machine

We look for weekly price moves that impact our buying decisions:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

We also monitor longer-term price changes, including year-to-date increases (and decreases):

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

In addition, we analyze price-to-book value and price-to-earnings multiples:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

And, of course, we always like to compare dividend yield:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

These are all important metrics to consider, but we always strive to go the extra mile and consider dividend safety (payout ratio) and consensus growth estimates.

It’s harder to forecast future earnings for mREITs because they’re not working with contractual leases. Yet we find estimates to be good indicators for future growth forecasts (and for screening purposes too).

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

As you can see, we’ve selected four mREITs that we’re recommending as Buys – each of which we’ll recap in the following segments…

Broadmark Realty Paints an Attractive Swath

Our first mREIT pick is Broadmark Realty (BRMK), a specialty lender we began covering back in late 2019. Since listing as a publicly traded REIT, shares have underperformed, down 7%.

Clearly, it didn’t debut at the best time ever.

In 2020, the company cut its monthly dividend by 25% from $0.08 per share to $0.06. Broadmark has since raised its dividend to $0.07, but still.

As viewed in the last chart, BRMK’s payout ratio has entered the “danger zone” with a payout ratio over 100%. In Q2-21, it generated core earnings of 0.18 per share compared with its $0.21 dividend.

And don’t forget that our annual payout ratio has BRMK at 109% (based on 2021 forecast).

So you’re well within your rights to ask what there is to like.

The reason we remain bullish – though speculatively so – anyway is the potential of its growth pipeline. Analysts are forecasting growth of 21% in 2022, and CEO Jeff Hyatt told us recently:

“It's fueled by demand for housing, at least in part fueled by the low interest rates we have. And there's a housing shortage. And in every major market, there is a significant housing shortage, and so you wind up with those disparities.”

BRMK is yielding 8.3% with a price-to-earnings figure of 12.7x. We maintain a Strong (Speculative) Buy, even recognizing that the company didn’t cover its dividend in Q2-21.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

I Spy With My Little Eye Something Bright and Shiny

Our next mREIT pick is iStar (STAR), a unique company that went public in 1998 and began trading on the NYSE in 1999. At one time, STAR was the largest mortgage REIT and a dominant force in the finance sector.

STAR began as a pure-play mezzanine lender back in its private days to avoid competing in the traditional collateralized loan obligation space. But in 1997, it became active in the net-lease sector. In fact, it’s safe to say it was a pioneer in this regard, along with W.P. Carey (WPC).

Then, like most things in life, the gravy train came to an end. That was thanks mostly to its poorly-timed acquisition of the $6.5 billion commercial real estate loan portfolio from busted bank, Fremont General, which was once one of the largest subprime mortgage lenders in the U.S.

That was in 2007 though. A lot of time and opportunity to learn has happened since – which iSTAR has made the most of.

These days, it’s the founder, external manager, and major shareholder of Safehold (SAFE), a ground-lease landlord. Based on our "back of the napkin" net asset valuemodel, STAR is worth $34.33 per share and shares are now trading at $24.50.

They were $16.85 when I wrote on STAR in June. And it also should be noted that SAFE sold off recently, down 18% in 30 days, which then triggered a 7% decline for STAR as well.

Essentially then, STAR is a backdoor vehicle to own shares in SAFE. And we’re taking advantage of the pullback to buy more shares.

Keep in mind that STAR is a complex REIT. We do consider it to be highly speculative, and the investor should be comfortable with the outsized risks.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

BrightSpire Capital Captures Our Attention

Our next mREIT pick is BrightSpire Capital (BRSP). A large-scale internally-managed commercial mREIT, it was previously known as Colony Credit Real Estate.

Importantly, the company internalized operations, providing shareholders tremendous value enhancement. As a self-managed structure, it considerably reduces expenses and is significantly accretive to earnings in 2021.

We recently spoke with CEO Mike Mazzei, who told us that the internalization transaction “provides the company with important governance benefits as well as increased certainty and control over the company's future strategic direction.”

This is helping it evolve into a stable and growing collection of mostly senior loans and net-lease assets. Here’s the breakdown of its portfolio, which has a total of $4.3 billion in assets and $1.7 billion in book equity value:

58% senior loans

22% mezzanine loans

3% preferred equity

In fact, from Q2-20 to Q2-21, the company increased its exposure to senior secured loans by 24%.

Also, in July, BRSP successfully executed on its second CLO for $800 million, collateralized by an interest in 31 floating-rate mortgages secured by 41 properties with an initial advance rate of 83.75% and a weighted average coupon at issuance of Libor+149 before transaction costs.

This transaction further diversifies funding sources and reduces the company’s cost of capital, all while generating approximately $49 million of liquidity or new originations opportunities.

As noted above, BRSP has a low payout ratio (of 73%), suggesting it will grow its dividend in future quarters. The dividend yield is 6.6%, and analysts are forecasting growth of 18% in 2022.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

New Residential and Its “Game-Changer” Move

Our last mREIT pick is New Residential (NRZ). This residential lender and loan servicing firm recently completed a merger with Caliber Home Loans.

On its Q2-21 earnings call, Chairman and CEO Michael Nierenberg explained:

“The Caliber acquisition, which we announced early in the quarter, is a game-changer for our company and, quite frankly, the industry. We're now in a position to compete against anybody. We will be able to offer many different products to homeowners across all of our channels, further helping with the dream of homeownership.”

As I explained in a recent article, NRZ:

“… intends to increase the size of its moat further by improving its cost of funds. It has diversified sources of capital and plans to expand offerings and cross-sell across its customer base.”

Moreover, as we go through a higher-rate environment,

“NRZ wants to ramp up to 2019 MSR values by adding another $1 billion or so to that portfolio. That equates to roughly $2.50 per share in book value, which was $11.27 at the end of Q2-21.”

As viewed below, consensus estimates from 10 analysts for 2022 is 24%. And four are willing to go out to 2023, forecasting 21% growth.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In Conclusion…

As I explained earlier, we like mREITs because they allow us to generate added alpha to our core equity REIT portfolios.

We’re extremely selective however, since we must make sure these more complex alternatives provide us with “extra juice” without unnecessary heartburn.

Our two favorites (from the above list) are NRZ and BRSP – yielding around 7% (on average). And we’re forecasting them to return around 25% annually.

Who likes a little salsa on their plate? After all, variety (diversification) is the spice of life.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.