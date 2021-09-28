megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

Takeaway

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stands to benefit immensely from the continued digitization of businesses. As these companies expand their digital infrastructure, there will be more data than ever to deal with. PD offers the best solution for this through data consolidation and alerting teams of the important issues before they happen.

PD's growth is accelerating, and the current valuation does not reflect the massive upside. PD is the best value for investors wanting to gain exposure to the rapid digitization of business.

Thesis

Backdrop

The past ten years have been marked by the wide adoption of a vast array of software applications in order for businesses to stay with the present. During this time, companies have undergone the most significant digital transformation in history. This massive digital shift was sped up by the COVID-19 lockdowns, in some reports, by as much as seven years. As a result, companies have never relied more on their digital ecosystems, and this reliance will only continue to rise as society pushes onward towards a more digital-dependent future. While digitalization has allowed businesses to operate more efficiently and increase profits, a tipping point is nearing.

Businesses’ digital ecosystems have become so vast and complex, often relying on hundreds of different applications, that even the slightest problem in a single application can lead to millions in lost revenue and customers leaving if not addressed immediately. Moreover, the instant gratification that digitization has given consumers means that they are as impatient as ever. With this macroeconomic and societal backdrop in mind, we adamantly believe PD stands to benefit immensely. This is because, similar to how the past ten years were dominated by software that improved business efficiency, companies aimed at digital consolidation will dominate the next ten years. Meaning, they allow businesses to operate seamlessly with an ever-expanding, complex, and more relied upon digital ecosystem through data consolidation.

PD is the most comprehensive digital operations management system in the world, offering solutions for development, AI, customer service, security incident, critical event, and service ownership. PD’s software acts as the central nervous system of a business’s digital ecosystem (Exhibit 1); taking in real-time data from all applications, analyzing it through predictive machine learning algorithms, identifying future software outages, and then alerting the party responsible for resolving the issue before it ever occurs. The consolidation of endless data combined with a preventative approach to digital operations and a nearly endless library of available integrations is the edge of PD over other digital operation management systems.

Exhibit 1 - PD Investor Day Presentation

Market Leader In Data Consolidation

PD’s dominance in the digital operations management space can first be seen by their great customer list (Exhibit 2), including 65% of the Fortune 100 and 45% of the Fortune 500. With over 600 software applications that PD can integrate with, they are the epitome of digital consolidation. In the cutthroat business software space, it is often a winner takes all scenario. For example, businesses wouldn’t use two different applications for endpoint security, and inversely, they became less likely to purchase one software after purchasing another. However, this case does not apply to PD. The more digital applications a company relies on, the greater the need, not want, for PD becomes. This is why growth with the largest customers with the most complex systems outpaces PD’s overall growth. This is seen in both dollar-net-retention (overall 126% vs. 130% enterprise) and customer growth ($1M+ spend, up 63% YoY vs. $100K spend, up 36% YoY).

Exhibit 2 - PD Investor Presentation

The value PD provides customers is astonishing, and it is why they have a better than 95% renewal rate. With an average payback length of 2.1 months and a 3-year ROI of 795%, businesses that aren’t using PD’s software are truly missing out on it. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy reiterated this thought at the 2020 PagerDuty Summit saying, “If you’re not using PagerDuty, you’re missing the boat.” PD is continually evolving, as both customers and PD engineers are constantly discovering new use cases. This constant evolution that is facilitated both externally and internally is one of the reasons why we firmly believe the moat surrounding PD will continue to widen into the future.

Recent Catalyst For Future Growth

Over the past year, PD has shifted its sales strategy to focus on landing big logos and expanding its user base with existing customers. This change in approach has been successful. The catalyst for this shift came with the “freemium” product launch, making it frictionless for companies of any size to try PD. Since the launch of the free plan in Q3 of last year, management has specifically pointed how this has had a two-fold positive effect on sales. First, the sales team can focus on landing the most prominent logos rather than smaller clients, and secondly, it has created a wider funnel for customer acquisition. Also, when users of the free version continue to scale their digital ecosystem and grow, they will eventually transition to paying customers.

Expansion within existing customers has also been a significant focus for PD. While PD has an excellent penetration among the world’s largest companies, management has consistently pointed out that none of these customers are sold out. Meaning there are still many employees within those companies that are not on PD and could benefit immensely from it. While 45% of the Fortune 500 use PD, only 14% of the tech workers are using PD, we believe that this firmly cements the fact that PD has a massive runway for organic growth within existing customers. Increased penetration of potential users is not the only lever for growth, though, as more non-traditional tech workers become more reliant on digital operations, the potential users of PD will expand. Jennifer Tejada spoke to this specifically in the Q1 call, saying

The fact we don’t have a single customer that’s sold out, because we look at the ability to penetrate customers across their entire engineering workforce, which includes developers as well as IT, then we see expansion into security teams and security operations centers, customer service… as every company becomes a software company, we see more developers, more tech workers getting hired, and those are natural users

Price Target

PD is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing shift to a digital world. Their excellent product, quick payback time, ease of use, increased reliance on software, vast integration library, growth within the largest customers, and excellent management team are just a few of the reasons why we believe this to be true. Accordingly, we arrive at our 12-month price target of $80 based on management’s guidance of 30% revenue for FY22’ and then our assumption of 30% revenue growth for FY23’ arriving at $412M in sales. We then apply a 17 multiple to sales with the assumption of 87M shares outstanding in FY23’.

The Business

History

PD was founded in 2009 by three former Amazon software developers. They understood firsthand the frustration and loss of business that came with downtime caused by software outages. Seeing that no solution bridged operations and development teams together, they create PD. PD has since grown into a platform that offers on-call management, automation, incident response, intelligent event management, and operational analytics, helping companies of all sizes manage their digital operations and go from reactive to preventative (Exhibit 3). In addition, this change leads to problems being solved in minutes with PD vs. days for the traditional approach (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 3 - PD Investor Day Presentation

Exhibit 4- PD Investor Day Presentation

PD is based out of San Francisco and is an alumnus of the illustrious Y Combinator program. The company went public in the spring of 2019 with a market cap of $1.8B, equating to a 25 multiple of sales. After a significant rise following the IPO, the stock sunk more than 75% from the post-IPO highs. The bottom occurred during the market-wide covid pullback and has seen a significant move to the upside since then. However, even with this significant move off the lows, PD still significantly lags business SaaS peers.

The Product

PD sells its product through individual user licenses rather than a consumption-based model. These user licenses are scalable as they only pertain to one specific vertical of PD's software. An example is a user starts with just an incident response license but then realizes they also need the automation abilities as well. This cross-selling ability is a future lever PD will look to pull to spur growth.

Use Cases

PD’s customers are wide-ranging, from the smallest tech startups on their freemium to the global institutions spending over $1M a year. The use cases of PD are wide-ranging. For example, PD can provide retailers a platform ensuring store shelves are stocked, and customers have a hassle-free online shopping experience, even when traffic rises by tenfold during the holidays. Fox (FOX) saved millions in equipment and potential lost revenue when PD was able to detect a water pipe that had been drilled through, predict what would be affected by the leak, and alert the team responsible for resolving the issue all within 30 seconds of the incident occurrence. Zoom (ZM) has used PD since 2016 as an end-to-end incident management platform giving real-time visibility into issues before customers experience them, having a mean time to acknowledgment of under 1 minute.

Management

Jennifer Tejada has been CEO of PD since 2016. She is consistently named one of the top women in the SaaS world and has been a major driving force transforming PD from a startup when she arrived to the global company it is now. She has had extensive experience in the SaaS space, most notably at her last job being the CEO for Keynote Systems, an accounting software solution. Howard Wilson, the CFO of PD, also has significant experience in the SaaS space. Most notably working under Tejada at the c-suite level while at Keynote. PD’s experienced and talented management is a major asset for the company.

Peer Group

Selections

When compared to business SaaS peers (Exhibit 5), the value PD gives investors becomes evident. While PD has robust growth, a strong cash position, and macro tailwinds, it trades at a discount to the peer group. First, we selected Cloudflare (NET) because it is a fellow peer from the 2019 IPO class and its security operations management capabilities for the cloud. Second, we selected Atlassian (TEAM) because of the cross-team functionality of the software, ability to scale within existing customers, and having an incident operations solution aimed at lowering downtime similar to PD. Third, we selected Everbridge (EVBG) because they offer a critical event management alert system, similar to PD, that can alert groups when those events occur but more focus on public warnings for things such as natural disasters. Finally, we selected Asana (ASAN) because it helps businesses track and achieve goals or projects across different teams; it is similar to PD in that their biggest customers are growing the fastest.

Exhibit 5 - Author, Data From Seeking Alpha

Comparisons

While this peer group consists of excellent companies, it is clear that PD offers investors the best value. Firstly, PD trades at 15 times sales and EV/Sales while the peer group trade at 50/53, respectively. While PD’s revenue growth rate does lag the peers, it does not lag enough to deserve roughly 1/5 the multiple. It is also evident by looking at the most recent quarterly revenue growth that PD is turning a corner and accelerating their business while the peers remain the same.

PD’s gross margins of 83% compared to the average of 79% also point to an incorrectly discounted valuation. PD’s strong cash position and liquidity are notable, being the best or among the best in the peer group. Research and development is a necessary expense for innovative software companies, and while PD faces less competition than its peers, a healthy proportion of revenue is still spent on it. Most importantly, and further highlighting our thesis of PD winning as digitization continues, PD can fully integrate with NET, TEAM, and ASAN. We firmly believe that currently, the market is not correctly pricing in the future growth prospects of PD, making it a tremendous growth-value-hybrid play within the business software space.

Financials

The fundamentals behind PD are excellent. This is because of the high margins, incredible customer retention, most robust growth within the biggest customers, and a fortress balance sheet that will allow PD to focus on growth, not raising capital to facilitate it. PD enjoys a best-in-class gross margin, which has been better than 80% for 10 of 11 quarters since going public. The only quarter that it dipped below 80% was due to costs associated with the acquisition of Rundeck. In addition, PD has had consistent strong revenue growth since going public, growing better than 25% each quarter. Even though this revenue growth lags behind other peers, the best-in-class gross margins put PD well over the Rule of 40. Recently there has been an apparent acceleration in the business. Over the past five quarters, the dollar-net-retention rate has grown from 116% to 126% as of Q2’. This acceleration has also been seen in the enterprise segment, rising from 120% to 130% over the same period.

PD’s strong balance sheet starts with having over $550M in cash and cash equivalents. This massive cash reserve will allow PD to focus on growth while not diluting the current shareholders with offerings. Additionally, with both quick and current ratios above 3, further highlighting PD's excellent balance sheet and ability to finance growth internally.

Technicals

PD is in a fascinating spot when looking at it technically. The stock has had a massive move from the COVID lows while forming a clear trend line. However, it is down 20% from the recent highs and is nearing a crucial tipping point. PD has created a clear trading channel since last December, with a $47 resistance level and $33.50 support level. While it broke above the resistance near the start of the year, it fell right back to the support, which also coincided with the trend line. Now we are nearing the inverse of this. The trend line will coincide with the resistance level, this is a significant crossroad as both have been critical levels for the stock, and only one will prevail in the coming days. Another key level we are watching is for support around the 200-day moving average.

Ultimately, we are buyers of PD when the stock has dipped below the long-term trend line and would continue to be into the future. We believe that the momentum behind the business of PD should carry through into the technicals and help propel it to break through the resistance. Once this breakthrough occurs, we will be closely watching the $59 level. This is because when looking at an all-time chart, this is a triple top. If this level is broken through behind positive news or great earnings, the stock could be in for a massive run.

Author, Data From TradingView

Risks

We believe investing in PD involves the following risks

Profitability – PD is a pre-profit company. If it is unable to lower operating expenses while the business scales, the company will continue to burn through cash and the stock will suffer.

Competition – The data consolidation space is a massive opportunity for companies. There will likely be larger, more established companies that enter the market. If PD is unable to fend these competitors off, the stock will suffer.

Lack of innovation – A major growth lever for PD has been the ability to cross-sell current customers' new products. This has been spurred through the innovation of new products. If this innovation dissipates, this major growth lever will evaporate and the stock will suffer.

Given the associated risks with PD, we still strongly believe that the risk/reward scenario is optimal for investors.

Model

Model Jan 22' Estimate 2023 Bear Case 2023 Median Case 2023 Bull Case YoY Growth 30.00% 28.00% 30.00% 35.00% Revenues $317,460,000.00 $406,340,000.00 $41,698,000 $428,571,000 Share Assumption 87 87 87 PS Multiple 14 17 21 Price Target $65 $80 $103

Author, Data From SEC EDGAR