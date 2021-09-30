RyanFletcher/iStock via Getty Images

During the MAX crisis as well as the downturn in the commercial aircraft segment due to the pandemic, Boeing (NYSE:BA) could rely on its defense business. In the second quarter, we saw Boeing surprised with strong earnings which also included stellar numbers for the defense segment. At the same time, data from the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor shows that contract announcements have significantly declined over the past years. In this report, I will have a look at the contract announcements in August and compare those numbers using several filters and timelines.

Helicopters lead the way in August

Figure 1: Boeing Defense contracts in August 2021 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

In August, Boeing received $585.1 million worth of contracts which seemingly marks a $2.1 billion decrease compared to last month. However, the contract announcements last month included a $2.4 billion framework for which multiple companies have to compete. So, chances are significant that the value of that framework will not materialize. Excluding such contracts and announced frameworks, the value increased from $287.5 million to $585.1 million and funds obligated declined from $210.3 million to $21.6 million. The increase in contract value was driven by a contract for the Apache this month offset by lower contract value on other platforms.

During the month, Boeing received five contracts for five different platforms:

For the AH-64 Apache, Boeing received $487 million for engineering services and technical support. For the CH-47 Chinook, Boeing received a $49.7 million contract for the inspection and overhaul of the CH-47 Chinook mechanical transmission. For the F/A-18 a $26.8 million contract was received for spare parts for a five-year period. For the F-15, a $10 million contract for F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers updates was received. For the P-8A Poseidon, Boeing received $11.6 million modification provides for non-recurring engineering in support.

August was not an extremely exciting month, even though month-over-month, the contract value has increased. We saw that the contract from the US Army for the AH-64 Apache covered nearly 85% of the value but there were no funds obligated at the time of awards resulting in a low figure for the funds obligated. That itself is not problematic, but it does mean that from the August contracts there were extremely little funds available against which Boeing could start billing.

Compared to the same month last year, the value increased from $205 million to $585.1 million driven by higher contract value for the Apache helicopter compared to last year, but lower contract values for Joint Direct Attack Ammunition and the AWACS. When counting the contracts that directly added to the backlog, the value increased from $156.8 million to $585.1 million. So, it can be concluded that August this year was better than the same month last year. However, more interesting is to look at the year-to-date numbers and see how those compare to each other. Year-to-date, the contract value is $11.3 billion compared to $30.9 billion. That gives the impression that there has been a significant year-over-year decline. However, we also need to consider that some contracts are frameworks against orders that need to be placed. So, therefore we also consider the contracts' value that actually does add to the backlog. By doing so, we see that the contract value is $8.7 billion this year compared to $9 billion last year driven by the absence of contracts for the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense or GMD, which is the ant-ballistic missile system used by the US.

Interesting to note is that in 2018 the contract value was $15.5 billion and in 2019 the value was $22.3 billion. The declines can be attributed to declining order inflow for the GMD which saw value decline from $6.6 billion to zero so far this year while Join Direct Attack Ammunition still accounted for $6.5 billion in contracts in 2019, but decline to near zero ever since.

So, what's interesting to note is that while the value gap with 2018 and 2019 is several billions of dollars, the difference can mostly be explained by the absence or declining contract awards for two platforms, namely the JDAM and GMD.

Conclusion

What we're seeing is that the contract value that directly adds to the backlog is only slightly smaller compared to last year. However, compared to previous years the declines are bigger primarily driven by lower contract awards for JDAM and GMD. While funds obligated have been around $7 billion to 8.5 billion in previous years, it seems that Boeing really does need more platforms or acceleration in new platform contracts to offset declines in other areas.

So, defense is showing stability and it has helped Boeing significantly during the pandemic but we are also seeing that declines in platform contracts for just a handful of platforms result in a decline of billions of dollars in contract value, which shows that the future for which Boeing is the prime contractor is not offsetting those declines. So, that's something to keep an eye on going forward.