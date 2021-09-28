CasarsaGuru/E+ via Getty Images

Wood and wood products are a necessity in the modern era. They are used in the new manufacture of homes and other buildings. They are also used in a variety of goods like furniture. One provider of wood products to the economy is a company called Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Over the past few years, revenue at the firm has expanded at a nice clip. Some profitability metrics have been volatile, but the overall trend in profitability has been undeniably positive. This year has been particularly good for the enterprise, with revenue and cash flows exploding.

If this represents a new normal for the business, shares could offer a great deal of upside potential. However, it is more realistic to expect performance to revert back to what we saw in 2019 or 2020. Even though revenue might continue expanding, temporary price increases are inflating profits at this time. Even if this is accurate, however, shares of the business do not look poorly priced at all. If anything, the company still might offer some nice upside.

A provider of good products

Boise Cascade is dedicated to the manufacture and sale of various wood products. According to management, the company currently operates in two key segments. One of these is called Wood Products. Through it, the company manufactures laminated veneer lumber, I-joists, and laminated beams. All of these products the business classifies as EWPs, or engineered wood products. The company also manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels and ponderosa pine lumber. This particular segment accounted for just 21.1% of the company's revenue in 2020.

*Taken from Boise Cascade Company

The other big segment the company has is called Building Materials Distribution. This also happens to be the largest customer for the company’s Wood Products unit. Through this segment, the company operates a nationwide network of distribution facilities that cell building materials like oriented strand board, plywood and lumber, and other related products. Examples include siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, and more. This segment was responsible for generating 78.9% of the company's revenue in 2020. This marks an increase over the 71.6% achieved in 2016. Management has made clear their goal to continue shifting in this direction. This makes sense since the smaller Wood Products unit offers more of a commoditized business as opposed to the more niche operations of Building Materials Distribution.

At present, the company operates 54 different facilities throughout North America. These include five that are dedicated to the manufacture of EWPs, eight that are dedicated to plywood and veneer manufacturing and two that are dedicated to lumber manufacturing. It also has 38 Building Materials Distribution facilities and a single component manufacturing plant. In the second half of this year, management intends to open its ninth door assembly plant which will be located in Texas.

Over the past few years, the financial performance for Boise Cascade was impressive. Revenue increased from $3.91 billion in 2016 to $4.64 billion in 2019. This 2019 figure was slightly lower than the roughly $5 billion the company achieved in 2018. However, in 2020, revenue jumped to $5.48 billion. In 2020, revenue benefited from both higher volumes and higher pricing, largely the latter. So far this year, financial performance is even more impressive. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $4.26 billion. This represents an increase of 76.7% over the $2.41 billion achieved the same time a year earlier. It is important to keep in mind, however, that not all revenue is created equally. The company has benefited not from organic growth, but from a temporary surge in demand for its products. In the first half of this year, housing starts in the US we're up 25% year over year, with single-family housing starts up 30%. This caused not only volumes to rise, but for pricing to surge. Composite panel pricing in the first half of this year was 217% higher than it was a year earlier. And composite lumber pricing was up 177%.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more volatile. As the chart above illustrates, net income has jumped around between a low of $20 million and a high of $175 million over the past five years. Operating cash flow has been more consistent, rising from $152 million in 2016 to $295 million last year. Another important metric to take into consideration is EBITDA. According to management, this metric grew from $153 million in 2016 to $423 million last year. For the current fiscal year, net profits of $452 million are nearly ten times higher than the $46 million achieved a year earlier. Operating cash flow jumped from $118 million to $291 million. Total EBITDA for the year is $947 million, more than double what the company achieved for all of 2020.

*Created by Author

Investors might point out that the economic components that caused revenue and profits to rise are going to be with us for at least a few years. After all, there is a housing shortage in the country. According to one source, we had a shortage of 2.5 million homes in 2018. This increased to 3.8 million by the end of 2020. Some sources peg the shortage at between 5.5 million homes and 6.8 million homes. But whether this shortage will be here for six months or a couple of years is irrelevant, at some point, housing stock will catch up as more builders come to the market. So in the long run, investors should not expect this to represent a new normal.

Pricing BCC stock

Instead of forecasting profitability for the rest of this year, I have decided to price the company based on both 2019 and 2020 figures. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 8.7 if we use the 2019 figures. This falls to 7.2 if we use the 2020 figures. The price to earnings multiple is 26.3 if we rely on the 2019 data, while the 2020 data gives us a reading of 12.2. And with negative net debt, the company is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.9 if we use the 2019 figures, or 4.5 if we use the 2020 figures.

I then decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. Doing this, I found data for four of the companies with a price to operating cash flow range of between 7.3 and 13.5. Using the 2019 figures, two of the companies were cheaper than Boise Cascade while the 2020 figures made ours the cheapest. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, arriving at a range of between 2 and 12.9. The 2019 figures resulted in three of the companies being cheaper than our prospect, while the 2020 figures resulted in only one being cheaper.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Boise Cascade is an intriguing prospect. While investors are likely excited that the company is performing well this year, it would be a better idea to price the company based on more realistic historical figures. Though the price-to-earnings multiple of the business looks rather lofty if it reverts back to 2019 levels, the other pricing metrics look to be quite appealing. Relative to the competition, shares do not look to be any worse than fairly valued. But on an absolute basis, they look to be trading on the cheap.