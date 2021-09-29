Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Earlier this year, copper and copper producers were highly sought after but we're now entering a new phase as surprisingly the level of interest in copper equities is now much lower than, say, six months ago. And that’s surprising because the copper price remains strong and still trades above US$4 per pound, and I think this creates opportunities for investors believing in a stable or even slightly lower copper price. First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) is a senior copper producer whose share price has dropped by almost 40% since its 52-week high, and this could very well represent a second opportunity to get in.

Data by YCharts

As First Quantum has a decently liquid listing in the US with an average daily volume of 44,000 shares and reports its financial results in US dollars, I will refer to the FQVLF listing. But investors should be aware the Canadian listing is much more liquid with an average daily volume of about 2 million shares.

The cash flows were strong in the first semester

How times have changed. In my February article, I was using a copper price of $3.25 to run the numbers on First Quantum. We're now almost eight months later and it’s pretty clear now the average copper price this year will be substantially higher. Despite that, the share price of First Quantum is now just 10%-15% higher than in February although there obviously was a very nice run-up in the share price, but those gains evaporated pretty fast so I wanted to check if the current share price represents another opportunity to get back in.

In the second quarter of this year, First Quantum Minerals produced almost 200,000 tonnes of copper, which is almost 450 million pounds, confirming its status as senior producer. Additionally, the company also produced in excess of 81,000 ounces of gold as well as about 4,500 tonnes of nickel as the Ravensthorpe nickel mine was restarted a little while ago. First Quantum also entered into an agreement to sell a 30% stake in Ravensthorpe to POSCO for a cash consideration of $240M, and I think that’s a good deal as the cash inflow will rapidly reduce the net debt while First Quantum retains a majority stake in a non-core asset.

First Quantum was profitable in the second quarter as the total revenue of approximately $1.85B resulted in a gross profit of about $625M, which is about 4.5 times higher than in the second quarter of last year, when the company was suffering from the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Source: financial statements

As you can see in the image above, First Quantum reported net income of $214M, of which $74M was attributable to non-controlling interests. This means the net income attributable to the shareholders of First Quantum was roughly $140M, which represents an EPS of $0.20/share. On an annual basis, this would represent about C$1/share and then you’d think the upside would be limited as First Quantum’s share price is already trading north of C$20.

But investors shouldn’t judge a mining company by its earnings. After all, the income statement is impacted by the sunk costs associated with the construction of any mine as the depreciation expenses are reducing the income while the sustaining capex tends to be just a fraction of those depreciation expenses.

Allow me to explain this using the company’s own cash flow statement. As you can see below, First Quantum reported an operating cash flow of $845M. From this, we still need to deduct the $182M taxes (I’m using the amount of taxes owed as per the income statement rather than the $165M in taxes paid), we need to deduct the $68M in interest payments and I’m also deducting the $74M income attributable to the non-controlling interests again. I’m erring on the cautious side by doing so as those non-controlling interests obviously also have to cough up a portion of the capex, but I like to paint a conservative picture here. The adjusted operating cash flow was $521M.

Source: financial statements

The total capex was approximately $264M, but this includes growth capex. On average, the quarterly sustaining capex and capitalized stripping activities should be around $125M based on the data provided by the company in its management discussion and analysis.

Source: MD&A report

This means that excluding growth and development initiatives, the sustaining free cash flow in the second quarter would have been approximately US$400M. That’s roughly C$0.70-0.72 per share.

But there’s more.

The average realized copper price in the second quarter was just $3.55/pound as First Quantum was still dealing with historical hedges. As these hedges are unwinding and will be completely unwound shortly, the average received copper price will increase. Even if the market price drops to around $4/pound in 2022, First Quantum would still receive about 45 cents per pound more than it did in the second quarter, and even after applying a hefty tax rate, the free cash flow result would increase by an additional US$100M per quarter.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

And I think the market doesn’t fully realize the earnings potential and cash flow potential of First Quantum as these hedges start to roll off. Investors also likely want some additional clarity on the situation in Panama and Zambia where First Quantum is negotiating tax deals, but I think the stock is currently too cheap. With 700M shares outstanding and a share price of around US$18, the current market capitalization of around US$12.6B is too low for a company generating about US$2B per year in free cash flow at $4 copper. The incoming cash flow will rapidly improve the balance sheet and pave the way for additional growth and/or rewarding the shareholders.