Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF) is a Dutch payment company that allows businesses to accept ecommerce, mobile, and point-of-sale payments. It trades in Europe but there are also ADRs (OTCPK:ADYEY) trading in over the counter. Some of its payment processing customers include some of the fastest-growing Internet platforms such as Spotify (SPOT), Alibaba (BABA), and Uber (UBER). Between growing the number of customers, and customers growing their payment volume, the company has experienced true exponential growth for a few years and it looks like it will continue for at least a few more. Fortunately the company is designed to allow for this quick growth thanks to its scalable architecture.

Source: Adyen Investor Relations

Company Overview

Adyen offers merchants online services to accept electronic payments using payment methods including credit cards, debit cards, wire transfers, and real-time transfers based on online banking. Its technology platform greatly simplifies the process, with merchants only having to interact with Adyen instead of having to deal with all the steps in the process like risk management, processing, authentication, etc. All the steps are handled by Adyen instead. Adyen is similar to other new generation payment processing companies like Stripe, except that it is more focused on larger customers such as eBay (EBAY), Alibaba, Uber, and Spotify.

Source: Adyen Investor Relations

Adyen's online payment platform also connects to several payment methods around the world: international credit cards, local cash-based methods, such as Boleto in Brazil, internet banking methods like iDEAL in the Netherlands, and mobile payment methods, such as Blik in Poland.

Source: Adyen Investor Relations

Why it is a great business

One of the reasons Adyen is such a great business is that it can grow without burning cash, but it is the rare business that has profitable growth even in its early phases. It also has two components to growth, which lets it grow faster. It grows as its customers grow, and also as the number of customers increases. These dual sources of growth have resulted in quick exponential growth for the company. This has resulted in processed volume, net revenue, and EBITDA growing at a 27% rate year over year.

Source: Adyen Annual Report 2020

The business model allows for a capital-light, high returns on invested capital operation, which is ideal in that the company does not need to be sourcing external capital to fund its amazing growth.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The only issue we have with Adyen is its incredibly stretched valuation, with an EV/EBITDA in the triple digits at ~149x. Needless to say, a lot of growth and good news are already baked into the price, and any small disappointment could result in a significant price correction.

Data by YCharts

In fact almost any valuation multiple shows Adyen extremely overvalued, from its P/E ratio at ~200x, to its P/B ratio at ~52x. And while it can be argued that Adyen is already profitable, is growing quickly, and has a very attractive business model, at the end of the day valuation still matters and it will take a long time for Adyen to grow into a ~$89 billion enterprise value.

Data by YCharts

Business Model and Competitors

The business model of Adyen is fairly attractive with significant moats. For example, it has a 'switching cost' type of moat, where merchants will rarely switch to another payment provider to save just a few basis points given the risk a change has to their operations, and the time it would take to implement. The business model is also cash-flow positive, since Adyen receives the payment money before it has to distribute it. And as previously mentioned, the company grows both as the customers grow their businesses and number of transactions, and also as the number of customers they serve increases.

Unfortunately, the attractiveness of the industry has brought competition, so there is a limit as to how much Adyen can raise prices before customers decide to switch. Competitors include private company Stripe, Square (SQ), Venmo for Business, PayPal (PYPL), Amazon Pay (AMZN) and many others.

Conclusion

Adyen embraces the complexity of the payments world as an opportunity. Adyen's main strength lies in its simplicity, it resolves all those problems by bringing every payment into a single streamlined platform. This has resulted in a very successful payments platform that is growing quickly as customers grow and as the number of customers increases.

However Adyen is already priced to perfection, and any minor issue along the way is likely to result in a significant stock price correction. We believe it is a company to keep on the investment watch list due to its attractive business model, but we cannot recommend purchasing shares at current prices.