As an income investor, I believe it is crucial for investors to maintain exposure to fixed-income. Fixed-income provides a level of stability and diversification that helps ensure that your portfolio continues to produce the income you need. For the "Income Method", a 35-45% exposure to fixed-income investments makes up the "base", ensuring a high-income and controlling volatility.

I like to get this exposure through various ways, including direct ownership of bonds/baby bonds, a sizable preferred share portfolio, and fixed-income CEFs. Through these, it is possible to have fixed-income exposure and achieve a high yield as well!

Today, I want to highlight an opportunity that has come up with a fixed-income CEF that has come down in price and is currently yielding 6.9%!

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) is doing something we rarely see with any fund with the name PIMCO attached - it is trading at a very low premium to NAV (net asset value). For a manager that typically commands a premium of 10-30% or even more, PDO is a great deal.

Over the past month, PDO's price has come down, while NAV has remained level.

This suggests that the move down is based on sentiment, not on fundamentals.

PIMCO is the best fund manager in the fixed-income space. Its CEFs have become a favorite for income investors for providing above-average yields and navigating difficult economic conditions.

The Best of the Best

One of our favorite PIMCO funds is PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). PTY is PIMCO's best-performing fund with an average annual return of 13.8% since its inception in December 2002.

PDO is primarily invested in high-yield corporate credit (35%), mortgages (30%), non-USD developed countries (12%), and emerging markets (12%). A balance that is very similar to PTY except for a higher allocation to mortgages (PTY has 15.5% in mortgages), and PTY has a much larger allocation in investment-grade credit.

While there are a few differences, we consider it a favorable sign that PDO's closest sister fund is PTY, the cream of the crop, which is trading at a 26%+ premium to NAV.

Headwinds for Bonds

PDO is primarily a bond fund, so these are fixed-income investments. One reason the market might be more bearish is that the 10-year yield has been rising. Generally, rising treasury yields mean lower prices (but higher yields) for fixed-income investments.

Many headwinds are developing for U.S. Treasuries, with the Federal Reserve saying that "tapering" might begin as soon as November. The Fed has been buying U.S. Treasuries every month, which has the impact of holding down rates. "Tapering" is the name for the Fed reducing the amounts of its purchases slowly, with the target of stopping all purchases in the middle of next year.

Additionally, the decline in COVID cases across the U.S. is bearish for bonds. U.S. Treasuries are a "safe-haven" investment for investors concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.

Bonds of all stripes are often priced in relation to U.S. Treasuries. Treasuries are the "risk-free" rate, the lowest risk investment that investors can make. Debt to corporations or individuals is often valued through the lens of a "spread" over treasury rates, with the size of the spread representing the relative risk. So when Treasury rates come down, the yields on most bonds come down, when Treasury rates go up, the yields on most bonds go up.

With Treasury rates going up, we can expect most fixed-income investments will see prices coming down.

Duration

This is where the concept of "duration" comes in. Debt comes with a "maturity date", which is the date that the borrower has to pay back 100% of the loan's principal or they are in default, and the lenders can pursue the funds through the legal system.

While the trading price of a bond will change with the movements of Treasury rates, the principal due does not change. Known as the "Par" or "Face" value of the bond, the borrower has an obligation to pay this amount back on the due date regardless of whether the debt is trading at a premium or a discount. As the due date approaches, the trading price of bonds will approach par because that is the amount that the lender will receive no matter how much they paid for the bond.

Therefore, if you are concerned about interest rates going up and reducing the value of your bonds, you want to have a "short duration". You want bonds that are going to mature soon so that when rates go up, you will get your principal back at maturity and have cash to redeploy into now higher-yielding opportunities.

PDO sets itself apart from other PIMCO funds with its flexibility. Nearly 30% of PDO's investments mature in a year or less. Over 60% mature within the next 5 years.

This short duration will allow PDO to be very flexible to adapt to changing interest rates. PDO will quickly get its capital back at maturity and redeploy at a higher yield if interest rates go up.

As a newer fund, PDO has the advantage of being set up at a time when interest rates were super-low, and up is the most likely direction for treasury rates. The flexibility with PDO's short duration will be very beneficial over the next 2-3 years and should give PDO a leg-up compared to other funds.

Termination

Unlike other PIMCO CEFs, PDO's structure has an expected termination date of Jan. 27, 2033. When the fund terminates, assets are liquidated, either sold in the market or to other funds, and shareholders would be paid a pro-rata portion of the fund's net assets.

This particular feature will likely restrain PDO from achieving the 20%+ premiums we have seen with some PIMCO funds. Typically, funds with a term structure tend to trade closer to NAV as the fund approaches the termination date.

However, with termination 12 years away, there is plenty of room for PDO to trade at a 5-10% premium to NAV.

Conclusion

I am a huge fan of PIMCO because it has proven to be the highest quality manager of bond funds over the past several decades. With tapering, inflation, interest rate raises, and stagflation as risks on the horizon, the bond markets will see turbulence. Turbulence creates opportunities, and PIMCO has proven the ability to navigate rocky waters and come out the other side stronger than before.

PDO is PIMCO's most flexible fund and is currently trading at a small premium. With a short duration, PDO is well-positioned to manage whatever curveballs the Fed decides to throw.

PDO is still flying "under the radar" as a newer fund compared to the more established PIMCO funds that trade at large premiums. PDO's NAV has climbed since IPO, and it has room for its premium to grow as well.

Investors should take advantage of this current dip and snap up PDO before its price recovers!