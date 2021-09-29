Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

On the surface, it appears that Disney (NYSE:DIS) scored another big win with the launch of Shang-Chi. Here's a taste of the recent news:

The movie became 2021's top grossing domestic film surpassing Marvel's Black Widow with $196.5 million generated.

Shang-Chi also has a worldwide total of $363.4 million.

That's just behind Black Widow's worldwide global total of $378.4 million.

In short, this was yet another success for Marvel and DIS. However, while I'm generally bullish on DIS over the coming years, I do have some reservations about what's going on right now.

Here's how the article will proceed. First, I compare Shang-Chi gross revenue to past gross results. Second, I discuss some of Disney's recent financial pain. Third, I review several of Disney's reliable strengths over time. Fourth, I reveal the true secret of Shang-Chi for Disney investors. Lastly, I provide guidance and what will cause a meaningful revision.

The Numbers Are Good (Not Great)

I've already indicated that Shang-Chi has pulled in $196.5 million domestically. While that's certainly a big number, it's worth putting this in perspective with gross numbers from 2019, before the pandemic.

Here's a caveat. Shang-Chi will certainly pull in more money since 2021 isn't over yet. Nevertheless, if we compare this #1 movie of 2021 with the gross revenue generated by movies in 2019, it's pretty obvious that it would land at #11. You would have found it behind It Chapter Two and ahead of Jumanji: The Next Level. Not bad, but not amazing.

So, the first insight here is that Shang-Chi's headline number of nearly $200 million wouldn't have even landed the movie in the top 10 back in 2019. Of course, we could easily insert 100 different notes and references here about the impact of COVID on movie theaters, public activity, masks and so on. The point is that we are certainly not back to business as usual, at least not in the movie theater channel.

The fact remains that Shang-Chi performed well but it simply hasn't provided the same kind of blockbuster performance as the top movies of 2019. Furthermore, we get an interesting picture of lost theater revenue right here:

That's over $3.4 billion just for DIS. While I know this is very much an apples to oranges comparison, it still does hint at the box office wipeout for DIS. The pain is real, although some of that cash is getting soaked up via streaming, which I'll return to in a bit.

More Disney Pain

I'll show the first punch to the face with a simple chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The dividend was looking pretty good until 2019. But then, it was killed by COVID. Another victim claimed by the virus.

And, I don't see the dividend coming back any time soon. This was recently heard at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference, and here's the reporting:

CEO Bob Chapek was asked about when the family entertainment giant would resume the distributions it suspended in early 2020. Payout fans won't like the answer. "We're not going to entertain doing that," Chapek said, until the company's credit rating and cash flows improve. "The clear priority is funding our new growth businesses that we've got." It's probably not a surprise. In short, Disney+ ate your dividend check.

And, to be clear about DIS's credit:

S&P Global Ratings lowered its ratings on The Walt Disney Co., including the company's issuer credit rating, to BBB+ from A-, citing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's theme park and movie studio operations. The rating agency does not expect Disney's parks to return to normal operations until fiscal 2022. The rating agency thinks that once a vaccine is widely available, consumers will likely remain reluctant to immediately return to public venues. S&P Global Ratings no longer expects that Disney will reduce adjusted leverage to below 3x by the end of fiscal 2022, due to the company rolling out its global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms and investing in new content, which will depress operating and cash flow measures for the next few years.

To summarize, the dividend is dead, leverage is up, traffic at parks and theaters is possibly crimped for a couple more years, and money is pouring into Disney+ right now. Of course, this is not all bad and I'll come around to the positive news soon.

But first, just to be clear about the debt and equity fundamentals:

Source: Macrotrends

There are other negatives like slower Disney+ growth, despite the investments. The Wall Street Journal reports here:

Investors should expect a subscriber increase in the “low single-digit millions” for Disney+ after the service encountered headwinds, Mr. Chapek said. In the company’s most recent quarter, Disney+ subscriber numbers beat estimates when the service added more than 12 million subscribers, reaching 116 million.

And...

Consumer adoption and retention of Disney+ has come in fits and starts, he said, describing the trends as “noisier” than some might have initially expected.

I've already demonstrated that Shang-Chi was a win for DIS but it's not an incredible success, especially as compared to more "normal" figures seen back in 2019. Put bluntly, it's good news, but not great news.

With Disney+ potentially slowing down, we see another negative. But, the real trouble is when you combine theaters and streaming, because those are two of DIS's strongest delivery and monetization channels. DIS might be creating wonderful content but they still need to sell and deliver it if they are looking for strong and growing profits. Progress is being made but we're not back yet.

How About Returns?

First, let's look at price, since there is no dividend.

Data by YCharts

This is a view over three years. The numbers aren't too bad from this perspective. However, it does get a bit more ugly if we zoom out.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With the red rectangles above, I've first drawn attention to the strong price performance of DIS but that's juxtaposed with the collapse in earnings. Also, as previously mentioned, the dividend cut is indicated. Future gains have been pulled forward; too soon?

With the purple rectangles, I've drawn attention to the fact that in 2018 DIS pulled in $7.08 EPS however the estimates are that in 2023 EPS should be $6.33 yet that's still be below the 2018 EPS. DIS is sinking cash into real and potential growth, and EPS shows the financial truth.

It's rather easy to throw stones like this. And, I'll be very clear that this hit to EPS can be explained by the massive investments being made in Disney+ which in turn should lead to growth. My complaint, however, is that it's not happening fast enough to drive profits for investors. Therefore, valuation must be considered in light of a growth over a longer time period. That's the devil's bargain here. Or, in other words, investors must be patient, especially if buying at the currently elevated share price.

This probably isn't too surprising but here's a five-year look at ROE, ROCE and ROA. The trend is down over this time span.

Data by YCharts

The big problem for ROE and ROA is the numerator since we're using net income for the calculations, and that's been slaughtered. And, for ROCE, we're using operating profit in the numerator, which is similarly in the dumps at this point. But, at least it appears we're on the mend a bit in 2021. The downward trend appears to have bottomed out but it's unclear when we'll get back to the 10-20% levels of returns seen back in 2017 to 2019.

What's To Like?

The secret here is very much related to Shang-Chi. Point blank, there is no company on Earth like DIS. Its content dominates and I'll talk about that in just a minute. First, I strongly advise you to consider the raw brand power. DIS is clearly:

admired

respected

relevant

valued

authentic

reputable

inspirational

That's what the research indicates and I think most investors would agree. It's an emotional powerhouse. This sums it up really well:

Slap the name or logo on any product or service and it is immediately snapped up by generations of Disney fans all around the globe. What they are snapping up has grown exponentially also.

DIS's financial results don't fully capture the brand or the cultural relevance. I think that Charlie Munger probably said it best years ago:

Disney is an amazing example of autocatalysis. They had all those movies in the can. They owned the copyright. And just as Coke could prosper when refrigeration came, when the videocassette was invented, Disney didn’t have to invent anything or do anything except take the thing out of the can and stick it on the cassette. And every parent and grandparent wanted his descendants to sit around and watch that stuff at home on videocassette. So Disney got this enormous tailwind from life. And it was billions of dollars worth of tailwind.

DIS is, of course, doing the same thing via Disney+ right now via streaming. So, while the movie theater business is damaged right now, and the parks aren't going "full steam" ahead, DIS does thankfully have streaming.

I'll also point out, again, that DIS can arguably be classified as the #1 creative media business in the world. This is in a world where entertainment is supremely valued. For reference, DIS conceptually owns a big fraction of this:

The U.S. media and entertainment (M&E) industry is the largest in the world. At $717 billion, it represents a third of the global M&E industry, and it includes motion pictures, television programs and commercials, streaming content, music and audio recordings, broadcast, radio, book publishing, video games, and ancillary services and products. The U.S. industry is expected to reach more than $825 billion by 2023, according to the 2018-2023 Entertainment & Media Outlook by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC). [Emphasis Author's]

PWC forecasts global streaming revenue to hit $94B in 2025. That's a 60% increase; growth baby. That includes subscription revenue of $81 billion and transaction on demand revenue of $13 billion.

Although this addressable market is huge there is a mixed view forward:

In its look at the media and entertainment sector, Price waterhouse Coopers notes of the theatrical recovery: "We are not forecasting cinema returning to 2019 revenue levels until 2024."

What's to Really Like?

There are three things that I really like right about DIS now. First, the numbers are stable.

Disney also topped expectations across the board, with $17.02 billion in revenue versus the $16.76 billion expected, and earnings per share of 80 cents, above analysts’ expectations of 55 cents.

Combined with:

Subscriber growth also increased across the services, with ESPN+ growing 75% year-over-year to reach 14.9 million customers and total Hulu subscribers growing 21% to reach 42.8 million. “…Our direct-to-consumer business is performing very well, with a total of nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the quarter, and a host of new content coming to the platform,” noted Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a press release. Across Disney’s direct-to-consumer business, revenues grew 57% to $4.3 billion and its operating loss declined from $0.6 billion to $0.3 billion, thanks to improved results from Hulu, including subscription growth and higher ad revenues. [Emphasis: Author's]

It might seem odd to think that stability is a huge win, but that's exactly how I see it right now for DIS. The business has taken a lot of damage and I know that this article seems rather bearish. But, the recent numbers indicate that the bleeding has largely stopped and the business does indeed have traction.

Second, the acquisitions are working out quite well. DIS's organic growth engine is strong, but activity M&A is also favorable. For example, if you want to be a little bit dazzled, the 2020 Investor Day Presentation is a great place to see all of the activity playing out.

Third, the content pipeline remains robust. Here's a slightly out of date view:

Source: Pirates & Princesses

The main point is that the financials don't fully capture DIS's execution and future potential. As long they continue to execute, profits will grow along with the content growth, releases and subscriber growth. It's just rocky right now.

Wrap Up

It can be exciting to look at the results of one movie like Shang-Chi and immediately believe that DIS is doing really well. However, the true financial results must be seen in perspective, and over time. Furthermore, the real "secret" of Shang-Chi is that it has proven - yet again - that DIS still has plenty of magic and will continue to survive, and thrive.

Turning to next steps, I am short-term neutral on DIS but I am long-term bullish. That means that I am not a buyer at current prices. However, DIS is not a sell right now. There's simply too much potential. It's an easy hold but I'm quite happy to wait for the price to come down to $150 or lower. While I don't expect that, I'm patient. You never know. Furthermore, I'll consider revising the buy price upwards once I see faster and stronger progress in terms of upgrades and investor rewards; cash flow, EPS, debt, dividend reinstatement, and the like.