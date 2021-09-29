wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Most investors know Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) as a great growth and dividend stock, because of its excellent previous performance. I have known about this company for years, but have never initiated a position. It is one of the few large companies that rarely trades at a cheap valuation, and requires patience from value investors. While I do think that the valuation in the last decade has been somewhat close to what it should have been worth, its current valuation seems stretched.

Texas Instruments is a major semiconductor designer and manufacturer, and is one of the top 10 companies of its kind based on sales volume. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its main source of revenue is from the development of analog chips and embedded processors.

Fundamentals

To my surprise, the growth of the revenue has not been impressive. It has been stagnant for almost two decades, which is not an encouraging sight. With a growth company such as this, a stagnant top line is rarely seen. It did however manage to set a new high this year, with revenues being boosted by an increased demand due to the global chip shortage. Analysts are expecting the company to grow revenues at ~5% the following year.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Improving margins have been a major contributor to the growth of the company. The net profit margin has more than tripled in less than a decade, which is very impressive considering the size of the business. Strong and improving margins are pointing towards the business having a competitive advantage, which is very attractive, but we must wonder how sustainable it is. Their margins can only increase so much before hitting a ceiling.

(Source: Macrotrends.com)

Improving margins coupled with low capital expenditures have made the business very profitable. Free cash flow has been rising at a moderate pace with little fluctuations occurring. Management has not been hesitant with the use of cash. The company has been paying a dividend for many years and has increased it for 17 consecutive years. The money that has not been going towards dividend payments, has mostly been used to buy back shares. This is another large contributor to the growth of the company, along with margin expansions.

Share repurchasing has been slowing down in the last decade, which I think is prudent given the valuation of the company. Share buybacks and dividend payments have not been a result of a leveraged balance sheet. Management has kept the balance sheet healthy, enabling the business to catch future growth opportunities should they occur.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Valuation

The company has been averaging ~18.6% a year in growth on a per share basis and has been averaging a multiple of ~21. I see no reason for its current 27 multiple, with growth beginning to slow down and margins already having tripled. As a rule of thumb from Peter Lynch, a multiple of a fast-growing company should equal its growth rate, and I find it unlikely for Texas Instruments to grow 27% a year in the next decade.

I briefly mentioned that the company has a healthy balance sheet. The company as of their latest quarter is carrying $6.2b in total debt with $7.3b in cash on hand. The difference is $1.1b in excess cash after all debts are paid off. I would normally subtract that cash from the market cap, but with a market cap of $185b, the difference in its price and multiples is insignificant.

I think a conservative price target would be close to ~$141, which would be near an 18 P/E and in line with its growth rate.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Free cash flow is suggesting a possible overvaluation as well. It is noticeable how a 15 multiple was being assigned, when growth was low in the years 2007-2015. As growth began to accelerate with high double digits, a higher multiple was given to the company. Unfortunately, growth has been slowing down in recent years, and even if they should manage to grow with ~18% again, a P/FCF of 30.8 still seems expensive. A more reasonable multiple of 18 would give us a price of $122, suggesting that the company could be 60% overvalued.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer: A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

Texas Instruments is a well-known stable business with a great balance sheet. It is very rare that this business is trading below its intrinsic value and for good reasons. Previous stock chart performance is suggesting that a potential entry with strong support, if aligned with the fundamentals of the company, should be close to $132. This is based on its 50- month moving average, which is an average near support for most consistently growing business.

The price target is also in line with my estimate of a fair price based on adjusted operating earnings and free cash flow, which came in at $144 and $122, respectively.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Final thoughts

I have no doubt that Texas Instruments is a fantastic company, but even a great company can become expensive. I am not suggesting that a large drop in the share price is on its way, but I do believe future returns will be below average. I believe that buying at the current valuation carries an increased risk of a stagnant share price, and one that investors should be aware of. It is very hard for a business to maintain a 27 P/E, when the underlying business only is growing at 18% and showing signs of slowing down.

My rating is therefore neutral.