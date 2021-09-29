Natal-is/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Crocs (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CROX) manufactures and markets clogs & other shoes made from their patented Croslite technology. The iconic silhouette of the clogs is widely recognized in the world, even though the opinions on its appearance will always be polarising. Nevertheless, the company has begun to turn around after the initial fad died down in 2007.

The management has been working on focusing on their core products & markets while investing heavily in brand marketing through working with celebrities and brands all around the world. This also leads to increased margins over the past few years - Crocs has one of the best margins in the footwear industry. The trend was increasing even during 2020 when COVID happened. We also saw COVID affected Crocs’ peers more as seen in the dip in their margins.

Brief History

Crocs was started in 2002 by 3 friends when they were on a sailing trip. They were impressed by the quality of the shoes of one of the friends. The slip-resistant nature of the shoe material made it popular among boaters initially. Its practicalities – softness, easy to slip on & off and easily cleanable – then quickly caught a following among people who spent long hours on their feet, mainly restaurant workers & hospital employees.

Despite that, the appearance of the clogs was never universally accepted. Many believed that the clogs will never make its way to mainstream fashion, hence viewing its early rise as a fad. Furthermore, the buildup of inventories and the rapid rise of worldwide retail store locations from the management’s projection of early success ultimately led to stagnating revenues following the years from its 2006 IPO.

Crocs’ Turnaround

The turnaround process began when Andrew Rees joined as President in 2014, after which taking over the CEO role in 2017, through these margins-improving strategies:

1. Narrow product focus. CEO Rees believed that the true value of the Crocs brand lies in its classic clogs. As a result, he stopped product diversification and focused back to its core moulded footwear heritage, i.e. the Clogs. The clogs have always been the highest margin product due to its material and ease of manufacturing.

2. Focus on key markets. CEO Rees developed a plan to focus on 5 key countries and moved away from direct retail investments in other smaller markets. The number of retail stores in non-key markets was reduced from 200 locations in 2015 to 63 in 2020. Most of them were sold to local distributors, thus transitioning from a retail operating model to just licensing the brand, which reduces the costs while still ensuring revenue for the company.

3. Improve brand image through marketing. CEO Rees embraced the unique aesthetic of the clogs and launched a global marketing campaign “Come As You Are” in 2017, promoting the idea of individual uniqueness and self-expression. Led by celebrities advocating being comfortable with oneself, it was widely popular and the campaign has continued every year since. This in turn inspired many individual collaborations with celebrities and brands, increasing the global appeal of Crocs’ brand.

Product Focus: Clogs and Jibbitz

Even since its inception, the clogs have been the mainstay in Crocs product portfolio. Despite the public’s polarising view on its appearance, the practical benefits of the Clogs were never in doubt. The product focus has clearly worked as Clogs’ percentage of overall revenue grew from 46% in 2016 to 71% in 2021. This means that Clogs revenue has increased almost 3x over the past 5 years.

The Jibbitz charms are accessories that can be plugged into Crocs shoes. It was acquired by the company in 2006 but was never a focus for sales. It was only in 2017 when CEO Andrew Rees decided to place it in the limelight with Clogs. Jibbitz is a low-price high-margin product. By marketing them in lower-priced bundled theme packs instead of selling by pieces, customers will be more willing to purchase more charms per transaction. And with the pairing of Jibbitz with Clogs sales, the average transaction price will only increase with the increasing popularity of the charms and Clogs.

Jibbitz reported a revenue of USD $112 million in 2021, which is 6% of its total revenues. This is equivalent to 22 million charms sold at an average retail price of USD 5/piece.

Growth Drivers

1. Shifting demographics culture. The millennials and Gen-Z need for self-expression & personalization are what brought Crocs back to popularity. The vibrant and daring colors of Clogs, with the personal selections of Jibbitz charms to be plugged into the clogs, give individuals a truly one-of-a-kind shoe. The personalization edge that Crocs has according to CEO Andrew Rees during Q3’20 earnings call:

Jibbitz is a unique way to do that. And I think the really compelling aspect of it is it can constantly change and it's instantaneous, right? Many other brands offer personalization opportunities, but you're be waiting for six, seven, eight weeks for that product to arrive. Our personalization allows you to do it at the point of purchase immediately for, I would say, a good value. And then if you bought it four weeks later, whatever period of time later, come back and redo it. So it's an incredibly versatile sense of personalization.

Also, with the shift in workspaces from office to home due to COVID, comfort is now the priority over fashion for millennials. There is a reduced need to adhere to a corporate dress code. This will further enhance the appeal of Clogs’ benefits, leading to more widespread adoption.

2. Innovative Marketing. Similar to the general public, celebrities & online influencers are seen to be donning Crocs in public. Coupled with the “Come As You Are” marketing campaigns and collaborations done with international stars & brands (e.g. Balenciaga & KFC), the global image of the brand is being brought to new levels. The collaboration pipeline is still going strong and already overflowing into 2022 as stated by CEO Rees during Q4’20 earnings call.

This has led to clogs becoming a collector’s item, especially so with many collaboration shoes being limited edition. It’s not hard to envision fans eagerly waiting for new releases and buying them immediately, with little regard for the price. There are even re-sellers on secondary platforms like eBay & StockX selling at more than 10 times the retail price of a normal clog. This certainly bodes well for Crocs when individuals now own multiple pairs (probably just for collection) instead of 1 or 2 pairs in the past which were only meant for wearing. Furthermore, the pricing power the company has over these limited edition items will further improve its margins.

3. Leveraging on its Digital Ecosystem. The company is currently enjoying 17 consecutive quarters of double-digit eCommerce growth. In addition to its own Crocs.com platform, they are partnering with marketplaces in different countries to reach out to a larger audience. And the company is not resting on its laurels. There’s a planned release of a Crocs app to ride on the above 2 growth drivers. An app will certainly allow the company to offer exclusive content & products and personalized loyalty offers to members, which will help to increase the number of repeat customers. These direct-to-consumer transactions will again lead to increased product margins as compared to selling through retailers or wholesale partners.

Also, investments were made into an expansion of its US Distribution Centre ("DC") and also moving into newer and larger DC in the Netherlands. These will prevent the huge flow of orders from becoming a bottleneck in their delivery process, enabling them to meet the volumes without compromising on their service level.

Addressable Market

In the casual footwear market, we view that Crocs is mainly competing with Skechers (NYSE:SKX) instead of athletic shoe brands such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) & Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Looking at Skechers and Crocs revenues over the past few years, Crocs is underpenetrated in the casual footwear space. Even after increasing its revenues, Crocs is still at less than 50% of Skechers’ revenue. This signifies that there is still market share to be gained, which will be boosted by the personalization edge that Crocs shoes have over Skechers.

In addition, the product prices in the Asia-Pacific could be further optimized despite having a considerable number of retail stores and a higher digital penetration rate than the US. For example, Crocs has 15.5% more stores but 220% more revenues in the Americas compared to the Asia-Pacific.

This is partly due to the localized pricing strategy that Crocs deployed, where prices are relative to local competition. CEO Andrew Rees stated during 2021 investor day that Crocs has only 5% of revenues coming from China, as compared to the 20% that their competitors are enjoying. Thus, promotions & discounts have to be done to attract more sales. As the brand gains awareness and continues growing its fanbase, the company can then afford to raise prices to match those in the US. As a matter of fact, their US website & retail stores have been non-promotional all year long. Hence, the potential of price increases will aid in gaining market share outside of the US.

Valuation

With management guiding 2021 revenues to grow at around 60%, we projected a forward 1-year revenue at $2.8 billion, which is a 50% growth from TTM revenue of $1.8 billion. For our estimates, we view that a 25% EBIT margin is achievable with the potential increase in prices coupled with more Jibbitz sales.

To value Crocs, we referenced the appropriate price multiple from Skechers. Skechers is trading at roughly 15x EBIT while its EBIT margin is hovering below 10%. As a result, we feel that a price multiple range of 15x to 18x is reasonable for Crocs’ higher-margin business.

Share repurchases were not taken into account in our estimation. It's good to note that the management has been active in repurchasing shares over the past few years and will continue to do so, which will definitely boost shareholder returns.

As of 27 September 2021, the share price of Crocs is $153.4. Based on the above calculated intrinsic value, there is a minimal implied upside of 6%.

Conclusion

Crocs is currently enjoying a resurgence due to management execution over the past few years. Advocating self-expression through its innovative marketing campaigns clearly fits well with millennials & Gen Z needs. Their products (Clogs and Jibbitz) will therefore become a collector’s item, with more owning multiple pairs just for collection. In addition, the ease of personalization gives Crocs an edge over other shoe brands, positioning them to gain market share in the near future.