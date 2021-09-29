Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

In my recent post on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), I've shown how 2U's unique position will ensure it will stay an important part of this fast-growing industry. However, most investors' biggest concern is 2U's profitability. Below I have taken a deeper look into the development of 2U's profitability since its IPO in 2014, and found that in the first two quarters of 2021, 2U achieved the best profitability in its history. In the mid-term, the edX acquisition will support this trend towards sustainable profitability.

Introduction

As an online program manager (OPM), 2U is the market leader in a relatively young industry. 2U’s approach is quite unique, by purely being an intermediary without showing their own brand towards students. 2U puts its partner universities (almost all elite universities incl. Harvard & MIT) at the front and uses the universities’ brand to attract students. In a recent article, I have shown what added value 2U offers to its partner universities, and why universities are unlikely to take out 2U of the equation and connect directly with their students.

While 2U was able to grow revenues 30-40% year after year since its IPO in 2014, the company’s main issue remained its profitability. On the surface, it even seems that the company loses more and more money over time. I will show below that actually this is not the case, and that in the first half of 2021, the company is the most profitable that it has ever been, and the upward trend is likely going to continue due to decreasing investments and lower marketing costs due to the edX acquisition.

However, due to the worries about 2U's profitability, the stock is currently trading at a price-to-sales ratio below 3, which is low for such a fast-growing business (for reference, Coursera's (COUR) P/S ratio is around 10). So clearly, if 2U can solve its profitability problem, the stock could more than double.

Interesting to note is that Cathie Wood has 2U in three of her funds, and after continuously reducing her position in 2U, last week for the first time in 12 months, she started to buy 2U again. So, possibly she sees a similar pattern emerge as the one that I show below.

Source: Cathie's Ark

Financial Summary

Below you can see the most important financial figures since its IPO in 2014 (note that I have adjusted the EBIT for “other operating income” which consists mostly of FX changes):

Source: Author

Clearly, the company has grown its revenues tremendously, but the EBIT has been at a historical low in 2020.

Investment and Depreciation

Depreciation & Amortization has increased heavily over the years and reached around $100M in 2020. The costs are coming mostly from the amortization of its online content. Over the years, the company has increased its investment into content even faster than it was growing its revenues. However, a peak was reached already back in 2018, at a level of around $70M-$80M. Since 2019, the number has even been decreasing slightly, giving hope that these costs can stay low while continuing to grow the revenues.

Source: Author

2U is now more profitable than ever

To get a better understanding of the real profitability of the company, I had to adjust the numbers a bit. In the chart below, I have excluded Depreciation & Amortization from the costs, but have added back the above-mentioned investment into content as well as into property, plant and equipment (PP&E). These costs I have then compared to the revenues of each year. (Also, I have categorized General & Admin costs as fixed costs and the rest as variable costs).

Source: Author

What we can see is that the costs have always been higher than the revenues. Especially since 2017, the company has started to invest a lot into its content, reaching its peak in 2019 (costs 132% of revenues). However, the trend finally changed after 2019, and in the YTD numbers of 2021, the company’s costs are now “only” 12% higher than its revenues. This 20% increase vs. 2019 came both from lower costs for central functions as well as lower variable costs and was achieved in just 18 months. If the company can maintain this trend for a bit longer, nothing stands in the way for higher prices of the stock.

Therefore, these numbers will be crucial in the coming quarters; in my opinion, even more crucial than the growth rate, which is expected to decrease over the next years (down to 15%).

edX acquisition will further improve profitability

At the end of June, 2U acquired the non-profit educational online platform edX for $800M. This will have various advantages for 2U such as a better answer to politicians’ criticism of 2U’s business model, fewer players in the market, universities being even more dependent on 2U due to its better access to students, and having even more courses to offer. However, the most important advantage is the marketing efficiency that can be achieved through upselling edX’s learners and bringing them onto a 2U-managed program.

The company believes that it is able to save 10-15% of its marketing costs with this move. As the company spent almost $400M, representing almost half of the company’s total expenses, on marketing and sales in 2020, these savings might be the needed game-changer for 2U in terms of profitability.

However, the edX acquisition will again put some pressure on margins, as right now they have a yearly operating loss of $17M. Nevertheless, once the marketing efficiencies kick in, 2U will likely be able to report profits.

The Bottom Line: Now or never

With a market capitalization of $2.6B and a price-to-sales multiple of below 3, in a world of tech bubbles, 2U is far from being overvalued. However, the company cannot afford to break its trend towards profitability - the next few quarters will be crucial.

If the company is able to continue the trend, the stock might double within 18 months. If the trend stops, all hope might be lost, as many investors will view the change in trend as proof of a broken business model.

For now, I will stay cautiously optimistic, but will closely follow the company's profitability.