The common units of Ciner Resources LP (CINR) sprang to life in the past couple of days. It remains to be seen whether this is the start of a bigger move, or just another flash in the pan. From a technical perspective, the recent price action could certainly propel the units to the $15 zone:

Traders might even expect a bigger move, should we find ourselves in the early innings of a recovery after a multi-year downtrend:

To be honest, I won't base my judgement on the technicals, as I'm certainly no expert in that field. When it comes to the short-term price action, it's anyone's guess. What I'd like to discuss, instead, is whether Ciner's fundamentals support a return to the $20-25 range in the not-too-distant future.

In my opinion, 2022 should see Ciner deliver robust financial performance on the back of the improving soda ash market. However, MLPs tend to be valued based on their yield, and a reinstatement of distributions could take time in Ciner's case. The reason is that Ciner needs to accrue money ahead of a planned capacity expansion. Therefore, I think that several years will be necessary for the units to return to their pre-2019 level - assuming that no major governance issues materialize.

Improving Soda Ash Market Conditions

Unlike many commodities which bounced back from the Covid-19 crisis as soon as Q4 '20 or Q1 '21, soda ash prices took more time to recover. In recent months, however, spot prices have improved, helped by a rebound in downstream industries, glass production in particular. In China, prices have gone ballistic in recent weeks, rising to record levels:

Importantly, spot prices in China have a significant influence on the global soda ash market. High Chinese prices mean that local producers will focus on their domestic market, reducing their exports to other Asian countries. The tighter conditions result in higher global prices on which the likes of Ciner can capitalize.

A conjunction of factors explains the recent spike in Chinese prices. First, as with steel mills, environmental restrictions are pushing local producers to curb output at the moment. Second, the soaring energy prices are forcing Chinese producers to raise prices anyway (it's worth noting that the synthetic Hou process used in China is way more energy-intensive than Ciner's production from natural trona).

While some of the measures taken by the Chinese government to reduce pollution and manage the energy scarcity are temporary, my feeling is that the trend could persist. China is getting less interested in exporting base chemicals, especially when it comes to energy-intensive and polluting industries. This has already happened in the nitrogen industry, with China reducing its production in recent years, a favorable development for North American producers like CF Industries (CF) and CVR Partners (UAN). With regard to soda ash, Solvay's (OTCQX:SVYSF, OTCQX:SOLVY) CEO Ilham Kadri indicated during their Q2 earnings call that "Chinese players have changed their game plan" indeed.

Patience Will Be Needed With Ciner

Despite the improving market conditions, several factors could limit the rerating of Ciner's units in the coming quarters. First, the favorable impact of higher soda ash prices will mainly be felt in 2022, as most volumes are sold based on annual contracts rather than spot prices. I do not have the figure for Ciner, but in the case of Solvay, 80% to 90% of sales are contracted in advance. The main benefit of the improved spot prices is that they will give producers more leverage in the upcoming contract negotiations for 2022. The effect on the H2 '21 financials will be limited.

The other reason why the wait is far from over for unitholders hoping for a quick return to $20+ prices is that MLPs tend to trade based on their yield. At the moment, there are no distributions, and it could be years before Ciner resumes payouts of $0.57 per quarter (the rate before the first cut in 2019).

Why wouldn't a comfortable distribution be reinstated if the operating performance improves markedly? The culprit is the capacity expansion project that Ciner intends to fund:

We continue to develop plans and execute the early phases for a potential new Green River Expansion Project that we believe will increase production levels up to approximately 3.5 million tons of soda ash per year or up to approximately 135% of the last five-year average of soda ash produced per year. Source: Q2 earnings press release

While this expansion should create value over time, and the decision to finance internally is sound, this will be a major limiting factor for distributions to unitholders in the next couple of years.

Lingering Concerns Regarding Ciner

When discussing Ciner, there's always a lingering concern regarding the partnership structure: potential conflicts of interest between Ciner and its parent company, the Ciner Group. The Turkish conglomerate that ultimately controls the LP is itself engaged in soda ash production, also from trona, in Turkey. In fact, it's one of the world's leading producers.

Ciner Wyoming LLC, the operating entity in the US, is only partly owned by the Ciner Group, which has to share profits with Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) and of course, within the Ciner LP, with the general public unitholders. The risk is, therefore, that the Group might allocate the most lucrative soda ash customers to its fully owned Turkish entity, leaving the partnership with lower-margin customers (a risk I discussed here).

Specifically, two developments since 2019 have increased this risk, in my opinion:

The Ciner Group's decision to import soda ash from its Turkish facilities to the US East Coast.

The decision to withdraw Ciner from ANSAC, the marketing arm of North American soda ash producers, effective Jan 1, 2021.

According to management, being part of the Ciner Group's global network should benefit the partnership. I hope that this is the case, but I'm not comfortable when I read statements like this one, from Ciner's Q1 earnings release:

The decrease [in operating income] is primarily due to a change in new customer mix including new customers with lower margin which was still impacted by the overall global soda ash pricing not yet fully recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level in the first quarter of 2020.

The jury is still out but one thing is for sure: I will be scrutinizing the Q3 results to get a better idea of how this new global organization works out and how it impacts the partnership.

Takeaway

The Ciner equation has not changed for investors: the business is cost-advantaged and environmentally friendly, two factors that give it a competitive advantage over synthetic producers. However, there are still question marks regarding governance, specifically Ciner's place in the broader Ciner Group's organization. At this stage, I remain invested in Ciner, but I also diversified into Genesis Energy (GEL), which provides exposure to soda ash on top of its oil transportation activities.

With regard to Ciner's unit price appreciation - beyond potential short-term gains based on technicals - I think patience (potentially a couple of years) will be needed for the units to get back to the $25 level, given that distributions will be limited by the need to fund the capacity expansion.