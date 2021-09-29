Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All successful businesses are in the business of satisfying unsatisfied demands, for Walmart (WMT), it's providing lower prices for everyday items, for Apple (AAPL), it is designing high-quality electronic products and for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), it is helping the small businesses and individuals to manage their finances efficiently.

After digging into the company, I found Intuit is the kind of company that meets Buffett's business tenants and a stock that I would like to own for the long run as long as the purchase price fairly values the stock. However, the expectation baked into the price now is exorbitantly high, leaving very little upside and margin of error for prospective shareholders who board the train now.

Business - Five big bets

Intuit's Northern star is to help consumers and small businesses to prosper by providing financial management solutions to them so more money ends up in their pocket rather than the helpers' pocket (tax preppers, bookkeepers, etc...). A sentence from the company 10-K sums its mission up succinctly "we use the power of technology to deliver three core benefits to our customers: helping put more money in their pockets, eliminating work and drudgery so they can focus on what matters to them, and ensuring that they have complete confidence in every financial decision they make."

The firm broke its Northern star into the five big bets which each of which aims to satisfy a specific customer problem.

1. Revolutionize speed to benefit

Intuit is looking to transform its platform into an "AI-driven expert platform" by solving customer's problems using Machine learning, knowledge engineering, and natural language processing. In the 4Q20 earnings call, the company calls this the most important bet of all as it "accelerates innovation across our platform and is foundational to the other bets".

At first glance, this looks like an empty slogan that every major company is making nowadays but Intuit's financials are backing the company up. The percentage of R&D of total revenue averaged 16.7% in the past four years and is showing no signs of decelerating proving the company is devoting its resources to this bet.

2. Connect People to experts

Let's admit it, filing a tax return in the US is not easy. According to Intuit's numbers, 15 million customers start their tax returns every year but never finish that task. On the other hand, professionals need an outlet to advertise their service. Intuit tries to tackle that by becoming the broker that connects professionals and customers and reduce friction cost for both parties.

3. Unlock Smart Money Decisions

This big bet is the bread and butter for the company as the majority of Intuit's revenue comes from providing tools to people to enable them to make better monetary decisions. The demand for a personal financial assistant for the mass will always be there as a dollar saved is a dollar earned and people are always happy to save more.

Intuit has already built a wide moat around this big bet by dominating the DIY segment through its Turbo and QuickBooks product and the addition of Credit Karma this year adds the cherry on top. This big bet is likely to be the growth engine in the future. Going forward, we are likely to see the company expanding vertically and branching off to other consumer loans like home and auto loans through Credit Karma.

4. Disrupt The Small business Market

Most small businesses fail because of cash flow problems and matching cash inflow with outflow alone is a task that many small business owners do not have the time for. Intuit tries to help by providing Quickbook commerce and quick book cash to simplify that task.

Subscription price ranges from $25 to $180 a month which is very affordable for small businesses. This big bet will be another growth engine of the firm since the addressable market is vast domestically and internationally. (Will cover the potential market in a later section).

5. Be the center of small business growth

Intuit is expanding its moat by building into a full-service platform for small businesses. Businesses can manage their cash flow through QB Cash, payroll through QB payroll, and marketing through Mailchimp. The determination to grow this segment can be seen from the Mailchimp acquisition recently in which the company paid $12bn for the marketing firm. (More on the acquisition below)

Intuit's consumer's problems

(Source: Intuit's Investor Presentation)

Business - Revenue and Cost

The firm's product suite revolves around the big bets and revenue can be separated into four segments.

Small business & self-employed: Offerings include Quickbooks and business management online services including payroll solutions and payment processing solutions. (52.7% of 2020 revenue, grew 14.6% YoY)

Consumer: Serves consumers and includes do-it-yourself solutions. This segment includes products like TurboTax, Mint, and Turbo offerings. (40.8% of 2020 Revenue, +13% YoY)

Strategic Partner: Offers professional tax offerings software to professional accountants in the US and Canada. This segment includes products like Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax. (6.4% of revenue in 2020, +3.6% YoY)

Credit Karma: The firm acquired Credit Karma (CK) in Dec 2020. CK is a consumer credit platform that allows individuals to compare credit scores and loan offerings. Intuit acquired CK for a total consideration of $8.1bn. In 2Q21 it accounted for 7.6% of revenue). (More on Credit Karma below)

The company's major costs are from COGS, SG&A, and R&D.

The burden of COGS is the lightest among the three, accounting for 18% of revenue. Cost constitutes of three components 1) Cost of product revenue which includes the direct cost of manufacturing the software products, cost of service which includes the cost for data processing and storage capabilities from cloud providers, and customer support. Selling and marketing cost and R&D cost % of revenue has been steady at 27% and 18% respectively

Intuit's moat is its focus on those with fewer resources. The company runs on a software as a service (SaaS) model and has finally achieved enough scale to gain operation leverage ( Admin cost is 8.6%, 7.9%, 7.3%, and 7.1% of revenue in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively). On the demand side, the firm's product is very sticky as consumers always want to save money from both tax and loans and Intuit has successfully developed great solutions to help consumers to achieve both.

Once Intuit acquires a new user, it makes little sense to switch to another platform since all user information is already on it and we all know how painful it is to fill in tax forms and switch bank accounts. The addition of Credit Karma into the product suite widens the moat as it adds another monetization leg for the firm and increases synergy between products (40% of CK new members came from turbo products)

(All data are from the company's 10-K and 10-Q)

Business - Acquisition

Acquisition of Credit Karma

Intuit acquired Credit Karma for $7.8bn back in Dec 2020 ($3.4bn in cash plus $4.7bn in stock minus 300mn acquired cash.). Not only does the acquisition corresponds to Intuit's third big bet, but it also creates synergy with current products to enhance the company's monetization ability.

First, how does CK makes money? The firm makes money on Referral commission, Interchange fees, and interest on cash. Despite CK's service is free, it has a lot of in-app advertising for related financial services and whenever a user takes action on it, CK receives a referral fee. The interchange fee is a processing fee charged on the merchant whenever a customer uses a CK debit card in stores and interest on cash is the interest margin between the customer's deposit and loans CK makes to other firms. As for drivers, Intuit laid it out succinctly in its 3Q21 earnings call "what drives Credit Karma's growth is the number of members, the number of transactions per member, and then the revenue per transaction.

Data is where the money is. Buying CK lets Intuit tap into CK's 110mn users' data including credit score, income, and loan profiles, combining those data with tax return data Intuit already own gives Intuit insights into customers' income and ability to make a loan payment, through which to improve financial products recommendation and further boost its revenue.

Acquisition of Mailchimp

On Sep 14th, Intuit announced plans to acquire Mailchimp for $12 billion which I initially thought Intuit paid too dearly for an acquisition (The largest to date). Upon reflection, I think this is an excellent strategic move from Intuit in pursuing its big bet four and big bet five, and given how the deal is structured, the deal seems to be fairly priced.

First, what does Mailchimp do to make money? The firm started out being an email marketing company and slowly turned into a marketing automation firm that helps small businesses to automate their marketing process with 800k paying customers. The firm has around $800 million in annual revenue in 2020, which was up about 20% YoY and 95% of that revenue is recurring. We think Mailchimp will be a nice addition to the Intuit family as the company continues to build into an all-in-one hub for small businesses. Not only does the deal expands Intuit's reach into the marketing solution segment ($23bn TAM), it also provides growth synergy as the two firms share their data set. (E.g. payroll and QuickBooks are seeing 800k new prospective customers after the deal.) and help Intuit to expand its international reach.

The transaction is fairly priced. Intuit will pay $12bn for the firm in which $300mn worth of restricted stock units will be granted immediately as an assumed bonus after the deal close. The remaining amount ($11.7bn) will be approximately half cash (will be financed through debt and half stock (~10.4mn shares @ $562.61 per share). As Mailchimp made 800mn in 2020 and assuming it continues to grow 20% this year, Intuit bought the firm at a 12.5x P/S ratio which is lower than Intuit's, and the deal is expected to close before Q2 next year (Jan)

The transaction is fairly priced. Intuit will pay $12bn for the firm in which $300mn worth of restricted stock units will be granted immediately as an assumed bonus after the deal close. The remaining amount ($11.7bn) will be approximately half cash (will be financed through debt and half stock (~10.4mn shares @ $562.61 per share). As Mailchimp made 800mn in 2020 and assuming it continues to grow 20% this year, Intuit bought the firm at a 12.5x P/S ratio which is lower than Intuit's, and the deal is expected to close before Q2 next year (Jan). (All data are from company presentation)

Business - Prospect

(Source: Company Presentation)

The firm's current growth strategy is growing the core, connecting the Ecosystem, and expanding globally.

Despite its apparent success, Intuit's core market still has a lot of room to grow given that the firm only serves 8mn out of 40.7mn small businesses and self-employed in the US while only 45.5mn people filed their tax using TurboTax, there is still much room to grow. Its growth potential is highlighted by Intuit's 2021 earningS where total SB and SE grew 16% YoY, while revenue from the consumer segment grew 14% YoY.

On the international front, international revenue is still less than 5% of total revenue as of FY21. Despite the international market have lower demand for turbo products as their tax filing process is unlikely to be as cumbersome as the one customers in the US face, demand for a good financial management service should be as strong as small businesses everywhere faces the same set of problems intuit aims to tackle. (To understand the TAM, Canada has 1.2mn small businesses and the UK has 6 million small businesses.) The firm is gaining traction on the international front as total international online revenue grew 47% YoY in 4Q21 on a constant currency basis and 43% for the whole year.

The company's guidance suggests a strong trend of growth. For the fiscal year 2022, It expects revenue to be $11.05bn to $11.2bn, implying a growth rate of 15 to 16% and operating income of $4.05bn to $4.12bn. SB & SE are expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a growth of 12 to 14% while consumers follows closely with a growth rate of 10 to 11 %. They also expected CK's revenue to come in at $1.34bn to $1.38bn in 2022.

Financials - Management's incentives

Management's comp structure is equity heavy, aligning management's incentives with shareholders

CEO: Sasan Goodarzi: Total comp $20.32mn with $2.5mn in cash, $13mn in stock and $4.7mn in options. Latest shareholding: 112,789 shares

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

CFO: Michelle Clatterbuck: Total comp $9.5mn with $1.4mn in cash, $6mn in stock and $2mn in options. Latest shareholding: 546 shares

CTO: Marianna Tessel: Total comp $11mn with $1.4mn in cash, $7mn in stock and $2.3mn in options. Latest shareholding: 16,689 shares

Source: Blomberg Terminal

Financial - Valuation

Firm's Financial Principles:

Committed to growing organic revenue double digits and growing operating income faster than revenue

Invest the cash into opportunities with ROI>15%

Figure average buyback amount. The board approved a new $2bn buyback authorization, giving the firm a total of $3.3bn to buy back shares. They aim to be in the market every year.

Past performance

Part of the business cycle: Growing

Past 5 years' average revenue growth rate: 12.9%

Past 5 years' average gross profit rate: 83.4%

Past 5 years' average operating margin: 27.06%

Past 5 years' average net margin: 21.7%

Let's start the calculation using the company's 2022 revenue guidance. Assuming the company makes $11.05bn from the top line in 2022, we expect the firm to make 2.44bn in net income (22.1% net margin, in line with 5 years average of 21.7%) and from the growth prospect part, we saw that the company still has a lot in the tank and will be able to maintain current growth rate for at least three more years after the addition of Credit Karma and Mailchimp.

Assuming Deprecation, Amortization and CAPEX's % of revenue remains the same at 2.5%, 0.4%, and 2.0% along with a terminal growth rate of 7% with SPX's long term return of 9.8% as the discount rate, the calculated intrinsic value will be $103.669bn and putting a 30% margin of safety on it we get $72.6bn which is $265.73 when converted to a per-share basis. In other words, we think the stock is currently overvalued using a two-stage growth model.

PE is also telling a similar story. The stock is currently trading at 75.4x LTM PE which is 4sd above its 5 years average LTM PE of 45.5x. Some may say that I am ignoring the growth potential brought by the acquisition of CK and Mailchimp, but even if we use forward PE, the stock is still trading at an elevated level of 48.8 (5Y average is at 33.7 and +1sd is at 40.0x). We may be wrong and the company may eventually grow to deserve the current valuation but at this point, we don't see enough margin of safety around the price, hence we are happy to miss out on this opportunity to preserve our hard-earned capital.

Intuit PE Band

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Intuit Mean PE -5Y

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Final Words

Intuit checks all the boxes of a great company. Besides a clear northern star and wide moat, it also has a strong management team that is willing to make investments for long-term strategic objectives. However, the current price has fully discounted the company's strong fundamentals and growth prospects.

The company's growth rate may further accelerate and grow its FCF at a faster rate than we have assumed, but as a value investor, our capital's safety is our priority and Intuit just doesn't meet the price criteria right now. For now, we will be a happy observer and when the appropriate time comes, we will catch this with a bucket.