Evaluating CEFs: STK Provides Reliable Income From The Tech Sector
Summary
- STK has a yield of 5.5%. This is attractive if the distribution can be supported.
- I continue my series digging into CEFs beyond the yield with a look at STK.
- NAV growth has been impressive over the last year, and the well-covered distribution has been very reliable.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
This article will take a look at Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK). STK invests in the technology sector and uses a call option strategy to boost cash flow. STK uses a covered call strategy to boost cash flow. I think we are likely to see more volatility but slower share price growth in the tech sector over the next few years, so I expect that the options income will help offset the lower capital gains. The distribution is well-covered, and I expect that to continue. I like STK for providing reliable income from the tech sector.
What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I see the fund’s NAV as the muscle that it uses to generate cash.
I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
I want a fund that can support the distributions it pays out to shareholders. I start my evaluation of that by looking first at the returns from the fund's portfolio. So what kind of returns did STK get over the last 12 months?
Returns of 66.7% are very impressive, even considering the rebound from COVID lows. But since even very good gains can be squandered by too generous of a distribution, how did NAV do over the last 12 months?
The tech sector, which is where STK makes its investments did very well over the last year, but even so NAV growth of just over 56% is quite good. And is a good sign that over the last year STK didn't overpay its distribution. Let's take a look at those distributions.
Source: CEFData
While I like monthly paying CEFs better, there is nothing particularly wrong with a fund that pays quarterly. And over the last year, STK didn't cut its distribution. Also, none of the distribution was designated as ROC. While ROC isn't automatically bad and can be a benefit in a taxable account. But as ROC mostly comes from unrealized gains, it can be hard to replicate consistently and can even go away.
Based on the average NAV of $29.97 and the $1.85 STK paid in distributions over the last 12 months, I calculate the yield on NAV to be 6.17%. Using the peak NAV of $34.30 instead, I get a yield on NAV of 5.41%. Both of these numbers are considerably below the total return on NAV of 66.71%. I thus conclude that for the last 12 months, the distribution was well covered. I might even go so far as to say it is too well-covered. But let's look at longer periods before we reach that conclusion.
Long-Term Trends
While I have said it a lot, it bears repeating that a single year can be either atypically good or atypically bad. I can point to 2020 as an example of such. For many, it was atypically bad (particularly after March), and for some others, it was atypically good (many tech companies and tech-focused funds did very well, particularly in the second half of the year). So while looking at what a fund did last year will tell us things about it, I want a longer-term perspective as well.
So how did STK's portfolio do over the last 3 years?
Well, STK's portfolio had returns of 111.5%. That is very impressive. While the distribution was well supported last year, we need to look at how the NAV did to see if that good coverage was also in place prior to last year.
So, how did STK's NAV do over the last 3 years?
While on average NAV grew just over 17% a year, this is impacted by how fast NAV grew over the last year. Before the COVID crash, growth was more modest. Outside of a dip in late 2018, NAV looks to have been growing at a reasonable pace. Let's run the remaining numbers to determine distribution coverage.
Over the last 3 years, STK paid 12 regular distributions of $0.4625 and one special year-end distribution of $0.6521 at the end of 2018. None of these distributions were designated as ROC. Most were either long or short gains. Only a small portion of the distribution came from dividends, as is to be expected when investing in the tech sector.
Over the last 3 years, distributions total $6.2021. Using the average NAV of $23.75 that is a total yield on NAV of 26.11% or an average of 8.70% a year. With a total return on NAV of 111.7%, or a 3-year CAGR of 28.4%, the distribution was easily covered.
The chart above shows how NAV has performed over the last 10 years. And while NAV hasn't grown as fast longer term as it has over the last couple of years, NAV hasn't been flat. And modest growth in NAV is all that is needed to support the distribution.
The distribution from STK doesn't exhibit a pattern of regular growth, which is what I like best. However, it is consistent. While the tech sector can provide some big, even huge gains, it isn't often seen as a reliable income generator. STK has offered both exposure to the tech sector and reliable income.
Future Distribution Coverage
As an income investor, I am looking for investments that will pay me a reliable income. And while it is great that a fund has covered its distribution in the past, it is that future distribution and whether it will be covered that is most important to me. And what a fund has done in the past is but a guide to help me predict that future.
Since STK has done a good job of covering its distribution, I look to see if there are any indicators that it can't continue to do so. Basically, I look for red flags. I think it is much easier to continue a successful process than it is to muck it up. But I also use diversification and position sizing to manage risk because it is not unknown for funds to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory.
Source: CEFData
I like that STK holds several of the FAANG stocks as I think they will continue to grow. Lam Research is a smaller company that makes tools for producing computer chips, which should do well given the big shortage of computer chips. I see no red flags here. I expect growth in the tech sector to moderate over the next few years, but I also expect some increase in volatility. Since STK writes covered calls to boost its income, the increase in volatility should help offset slower share price growth.
Source: CEFData
I also like that STK is near the top of its peer group. Another company I like, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) is also at the top of this peer group. I wrote about BST here. Both are good funds, and I have owned both. I currently own just STK as it has slightly better recent performance.
Conclusion
STK has done very well this year. It has both covered its distribution and grown NAV quite dramatically. It has also covered the distribution over the longer term.
Currently, the price is at a modest discount to NAV and a better valuation than the 5-year average. With a yield of about 5.5%, good distribution coverage, and a good valuation, I think it is a good fund for income investors looking for tech sector exposure.
High Dividend Opportunities Asks, Are You Feeling Lucky?
You don't need luck to see success, but being part of the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees vastly improves your chances. Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing simple, straightforward, and less stressful!
Invest with the Best! Join us for instant access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!
This article was written by
Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.
My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.
I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page
I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I don't currently own BST, but may buy it again as the valuation and yield again look attractive.