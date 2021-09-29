damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK). STK invests in the technology sector and uses a call option strategy to boost cash flow. STK uses a covered call strategy to boost cash flow. I think we are likely to see more volatility but slower share price growth in the tech sector over the next few years, so I expect that the options income will help offset the lower capital gains. The distribution is well-covered, and I expect that to continue. I like STK for providing reliable income from the tech sector.

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I see the fund’s NAV as the muscle that it uses to generate cash.

I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

I want a fund that can support the distributions it pays out to shareholders. I start my evaluation of that by looking first at the returns from the fund's portfolio. So what kind of returns did STK get over the last 12 months?

Returns of 66.7% are very impressive, even considering the rebound from COVID lows. But since even very good gains can be squandered by too generous of a distribution, how did NAV do over the last 12 months?

The tech sector, which is where STK makes its investments did very well over the last year, but even so NAV growth of just over 56% is quite good. And is a good sign that over the last year STK didn't overpay its distribution. Let's take a look at those distributions.

While I like monthly paying CEFs better, there is nothing particularly wrong with a fund that pays quarterly. And over the last year, STK didn't cut its distribution. Also, none of the distribution was designated as ROC. While ROC isn't automatically bad and can be a benefit in a taxable account. But as ROC mostly comes from unrealized gains, it can be hard to replicate consistently and can even go away.

Based on the average NAV of $29.97 and the $1.85 STK paid in distributions over the last 12 months, I calculate the yield on NAV to be 6.17%. Using the peak NAV of $34.30 instead, I get a yield on NAV of 5.41%. Both of these numbers are considerably below the total return on NAV of 66.71%. I thus conclude that for the last 12 months, the distribution was well covered. I might even go so far as to say it is too well-covered. But let's look at longer periods before we reach that conclusion.

Long-Term Trends

While I have said it a lot, it bears repeating that a single year can be either atypically good or atypically bad. I can point to 2020 as an example of such. For many, it was atypically bad (particularly after March), and for some others, it was atypically good (many tech companies and tech-focused funds did very well, particularly in the second half of the year). So while looking at what a fund did last year will tell us things about it, I want a longer-term perspective as well.

So how did STK's portfolio do over the last 3 years?

Well, STK's portfolio had returns of 111.5%. That is very impressive. While the distribution was well supported last year, we need to look at how the NAV did to see if that good coverage was also in place prior to last year.

So, how did STK's NAV do over the last 3 years?

While on average NAV grew just over 17% a year, this is impacted by how fast NAV grew over the last year. Before the COVID crash, growth was more modest. Outside of a dip in late 2018, NAV looks to have been growing at a reasonable pace. Let's run the remaining numbers to determine distribution coverage.

Over the last 3 years, STK paid 12 regular distributions of $0.4625 and one special year-end distribution of $0.6521 at the end of 2018. None of these distributions were designated as ROC. Most were either long or short gains. Only a small portion of the distribution came from dividends, as is to be expected when investing in the tech sector.

Over the last 3 years, distributions total $6.2021. Using the average NAV of $23.75 that is a total yield on NAV of 26.11% or an average of 8.70% a year. With a total return on NAV of 111.7%, or a 3-year CAGR of 28.4%, the distribution was easily covered.

The chart above shows how NAV has performed over the last 10 years. And while NAV hasn't grown as fast longer term as it has over the last couple of years, NAV hasn't been flat. And modest growth in NAV is all that is needed to support the distribution.

The distribution from STK doesn't exhibit a pattern of regular growth, which is what I like best. However, it is consistent. While the tech sector can provide some big, even huge gains, it isn't often seen as a reliable income generator. STK has offered both exposure to the tech sector and reliable income.

Future Distribution Coverage

As an income investor, I am looking for investments that will pay me a reliable income. And while it is great that a fund has covered its distribution in the past, it is that future distribution and whether it will be covered that is most important to me. And what a fund has done in the past is but a guide to help me predict that future.

Since STK has done a good job of covering its distribution, I look to see if there are any indicators that it can't continue to do so. Basically, I look for red flags. I think it is much easier to continue a successful process than it is to muck it up. But I also use diversification and position sizing to manage risk because it is not unknown for funds to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory.

I like that STK holds several of the FAANG stocks as I think they will continue to grow. Lam Research is a smaller company that makes tools for producing computer chips, which should do well given the big shortage of computer chips. I see no red flags here. I expect growth in the tech sector to moderate over the next few years, but I also expect some increase in volatility. Since STK writes covered calls to boost its income, the increase in volatility should help offset slower share price growth.

I also like that STK is near the top of its peer group. Another company I like, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) is also at the top of this peer group. I wrote about BST here. Both are good funds, and I have owned both. I currently own just STK as it has slightly better recent performance.

Conclusion

STK has done very well this year. It has both covered its distribution and grown NAV quite dramatically. It has also covered the distribution over the longer term.

Currently, the price is at a modest discount to NAV and a better valuation than the 5-year average. With a yield of about 5.5%, good distribution coverage, and a good valuation, I think it is a good fund for income investors looking for tech sector exposure.