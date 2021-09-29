Best Dividend Aristocrats For October 2021

2021 Review

Through month-end August, the Dividend Aristocrats were having an excellent year in 2021. The best known dividend aristocrat fund, NOBL, was on pace to have its best return this calendar year. Through August, the fund has a total return of 19.16% placing it 362 basis points ahead of its best 8 month return in 2019. As we near the end of September, NOBL looks to have lost its lead on 2019. Through September 24th, NOBL is down 3.61% for the month and if this return will remain unchanged till month end, the ETF will slide down to 464 basis points behind the 9 month return in 2019.

There are many individual dividend aristocrats that are still having an excellent year. Here are the best performing aristocrats through month end August.

Nucor (NUE) +123.06%

Albermarle (ALB) +61.23%

West Pharma (WST) +59.66%

T. Rowe Price (TROW) +51.93%

Pentair (PNR) +46.73%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) +45.73%

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) +42.82%

Target (TGT) +41.34%

Essex Property Trust (ESS) +41.30%

There are still 3 months to go in the year plus a few days left in September. NOBL would need to have a total return of 10.53% between now and the end of the year to beat its return in 2019. This is exactly 2% more than it was about the same time a month ago. It's still within reach but the recent market dip is not helping the ETF.

The S&P 500 total return through month end August is 21.58%, so while the aristocrats are enjoying a great year, they are trailing the broad US market by a little over 2%. September looks to increase this divide as the S&P is not down as much as NOBL during the month. The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 5 out of the last 6 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 1.75% per year between 1990 and 2020. A significant portion of this long term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 6 years, long term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 65 companies in the dividend aristocrat index but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance. I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning companies and outperform the dividend aristocrat index.

Valuation

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation and more specifically to target the most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this would be a long-term strategy since it may take a while for undervalued stocks to return to fair valuation. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long term trailing dividend yield.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy and hold investing approach can lead to long term outperformance when the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I would predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

The 10 chosen aristocrats for this strategy in August were: Atmos Energy (ATO), Franklin Resources (BEN), Clorox (CLX), Chevron (CVX), ConEd (ED), General Dynamics (GD), Hormel (HRL), AT&T (T), Walgreens (WBA) and Exxon (XOM). These 10 stocks finished the month with an average return of 0.49%, underperforming NOBL by 1.38% as expected.

There was one change to the chosen most undervalued dividend aristocrats for September, Ben Franklin was replaced by Cardinal Health (CAH). Through September 24th the average return for the strategy is -1.98% that is 1.62% better than the return for NOBL. There are still 4 trading days left in the month and this lead can shrink, but I think it is safe to assume the most undervalued strategy is close to its first monthly win.

The 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats for October include three changes from the September selections. Cardinal Health, General Dynamics and Exxon are replaced by AbbVie (ABBV), 3M (MMM) and V.F. Corporation (VFC). The table below shows potential undervaluation (column O/U) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for October. The data is from September 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Expected Growth

Strategy number 2 is to focus on dividend aristocrats that are expected to have the highest expected growth rates. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use five year EPS growth forecasts combined with current valuation to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the fastest growth.

The chosen companies for August were: Albemarle (ALB), Caterpillar (CAT), Chubb (CB), IBM (IBM), Lowe's (LOW), McDonald's (MCD), Nucor (NUE), People's United (PBCT), Sysco (SYY) and V.F. Corporation (VFC). These 10 aristocrats finished the month with a combined return of 5.12% that was almost 3 times the return for NOBL, 1.87%. While it'll take more than one great month to prove this approach has merit, it's a promising start.

There were no changes to the chosen aristocrats for the month of September. Through September 24th these 10 chosen aristocrats have a return of -3.02% that is better than the return for NOBL but not quite as good as the most undervalued strategy.

The 10 aristocrats poised for the fastest expected growth based on this strategy include two changes for the month of October. Albermarle and People's United (PBCT) are replaced by Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). The table below shows the forecasted growth rate in the far right column for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for October. The data is from September 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Undervaluation and Growth

Strategy 3 is a blend of the two strategies above with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best companies between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

The chosen companies for the month of August were: Atmos Energy, Ben Franklin, General Dynamics, Hormel, IBM, 3M, People's United, Sysco, Walgreens and Exxon. These 10 aristocrats finished the month with a combined return of 2.64% that wasn't quite as nice as the return for strategy number 2, but it was better than the return for NOBL.

There were no changes to the chosen aristocrats for the month of September. Through September 24th these 10 aristocrats have a return of -2.29% that is better than the return for NOBL but a little worse than the most undervalued strategy.

The 10 aristocrats poised for the highest expected growth that are also undervalued for October include four changes from September. Ben Franklin, IBM, People's United and Exxon are replaced by A.O. Smith (AOS), Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Becton Dickinson (BDX) and VF Corporation. The table below shows the potential undervaluation in column O/U and the forecasted growth rate in the far right column for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats for October. The data is from September 24th so the current dividend yield may differ slightly from the stated yield.

Final Thoughts

I personally believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above theoretically can beat the dividend aristocrat index over a longer period of time. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund is having a stellar year and has an annualized rate of return of 12.86% since inception.