Charter: Sector Fears Misplaced; 12% Fall Means Potential 18% Annualized Return

Introduction

We review our investment case on Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) after its share price corrected 12% since early September, following negative news at its peers Comcast (CMCSA) and Altice USA (ATUS).

We initiated our Buy rating on Charter in January 2020, and have reiterated it regularly since. Despite its recent fall, CHTR stock has gained 42.4% in the 20 months since our initiation, including 10.0% year-to-date:

Charter Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (2021 YTD) Source: Yahoo Finance (28-Sep-21).

We believe Charter is one of the best multi-year compounder stocks, and the correction presents an attractive entry point. Our forecasts show a total return of 71% (18.0% annualised) in less than 3 years.

Charter Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Charter has been based on its Free Cash Flow Per Share ("FCF/Share") growing at a high-teens CAGR, driven by its stable U.S. Cable business and leveraged capital structure, including:

Internet revenues growing from both customer numbers and Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU), from a combination of new household formation, network "edge out" expansion, structurally-growing demand, pricing power, superior infrastructure, and limited local competition

Video customer losses have little impact on profits, as they are offset by falling Programming Costs, and Video revenues were already low-margin

Overall revenues are growing at low-single-digits; margin is rising from mix and stable service costs, so EBITDA is growing at high-single-digits

Financial leverage and stable CapEx turn a high-single-digit EBITDA growth into a low-teens total FCF growth

Buybacks, financed by FCF and new borrowings in line with a rising EBITDA (at a 4.0-4.5x leverage target), drive FCF/Share growth to high teens

The nascent Mobile business produces only limited cash losses in the short term and represents a large potential upside in the long run

The valuation at a low-single-digit FCF Yield will remain stable

The need for Internet connectivity at home during COVID-19 has been positive for Charter, giving it EBITDA growth of 8.9% in 2020 (excluding Mobile, else 9.9%), after approx. 6.5% in 2018 and 2019:

Charter Cable Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2014) NB. 2016 figures are pro forma TWC acquisition completed in Oct-16; excludes Mobile. Source: Charter company filings.

While there have been new developments in 2021 that can be connected to the bear case, we believe the key drivers in our investment case are intact.

Charter Bear Case

The bear case for Charter (and for U.S. Cable in general) is that new competition will erode its customer base and reduce its revenues. Specifically, investor concerns have focused on two developments this year:

AT&T Fiber Expansion Plans

AT&T (T), when it announced the Warner Media spin-off in May, also announced a goal to double its fiber coverage to 30m locations by 2025:

AT&T 5G and Fiber Targets (Post-Deal) Source: AT&T & Discovery investor presentation (May-21).

And AT&T's CEO has indicated that the 30m target is likely to be raised again, for example when he appeared at an investor conference in September:

"Do I think there's a magic number of 30? No, I don't... And I'd probably be coming back to you and say the 30 isn't the right number." John Stankey, AT&T CEO (Goldman Sachs conference, 21-Sep-21)

AT&T has historically been losing market share to U.S. Cable, partly due to the low quality of its network. At present, it has only upgraded 15m out of its approx. 60m homes passed to fiber; it actually lost (19k) consumer broadband consumers during 2020. Some investors are worried that an acceleration in AT&T's fiber upgrade will be negative for U.S. Cable.

Verizon New C-Band & Fixed Wireless

Verizon (VZ), in the FCC auction in March 2021, spent $52.9bn on new C-band spectrum, increasing its existing mid-band spectrum holdings by 120%. It has announced several initiatives to utilise this spectrum (as well as the capacity improvement from 5G), including expanding fixed wireless coverage to 50m households by 2025 year-end, compared to 15m at 2021 year-end:

Verizon Fixed Wireless Household Coverage Targets (2021-25) Source: Verizon investor day infographic (Mar-21).

As U.S. Cable has historically faced limited local alternatives, some investors fear that fixed wireless may worsen competitive dynamics materially.

Investor concerns on these two bear case arguments have been raised during September, after negative comments by Comcast and ATUS.

Disappointing Q3 Net Adds at Peers

Both Comcast and ATUS had executives reduced their Q3 2021 broadband net add expectations during appearances at investor conferences:

Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh stated on September 14 that the company now expects Q3 broadband net adds to be lower than that in 2019. Q2 and Q3 combined net adds are still expected to be 10% above 2019 levels, and full-year net adds are expected to be "ahead" of 2019 levels (compared to "increase mid-teens" as of Q2 results).

Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei stated on September 23 that the company now expects to lose 10-15k broadband customers in Q3, more than offsetting the 12k organic net adds in H1, though he was "hopeful" that Q4 will see positive net adds again.

Charter had not given Q3 guidance previously, and its CFO Chris Winfrey reaffirmed its full-year outlook on September 13:

“We remain confident in our goal of being able to match or exceed the amount of Internet net additions that we had in 2019 for the full year this year. So nothing has really changed” Chris Winfrey, Charter CFO (BofA conference, 13-Sep-21)

Charter had 1.41m of Internet net adds in 2019, and H1 2021 Internet net adds of 755k were 69k ahead of their 2019 equivalent:

Charter Cable Customer Net Adds by Category (Since 2018) NB. Include customers on COVID support programs. Source: Charter company filings.

The negative news at Comcast and ATUS have not changed our views.

Why Q3 Bad News Mean Little for Charter

We believe the bad news on Q3 mean little for Charter, because Comcast's issue is just one of forecasting, AT&T and Verizon efforts are still early-stage, and ATUS issues are company-specific and due to bad management.

Forecasting is Hard, Especially This Year

The difficulties in making quarterly forecasts, especially during a pandemic year, was part of the reason behind the Q3 net add misses.

ATUS management, in explaining their Q3 net loss, referred to this, a weaker-than-expected "back to school" season and other one-off factors.

Charter CEO Tom Rutledge made similar comments at a conference:

“The pandemic had created a very unusual operating environment for us. We had a hard time forecasting what 2021 would be, in terms of what the opportunities in the marketplace would be... We are going to grow about the same as we grew in 2019. That has been our expectation. We actually thought we were going to get there a lot differently than we did, or are.” (Goldman Sachs conference, 23-Sep-21)

Comcast's issue was just one of forecasting in our view. Its broadband customer count grew 2.7% (or 815k) during H1 (compared to 2.2% or 585k in H1 2019), and full-year net adds are still expected to exceed 2019 levels.

AT&T and Verizon Efforts Still Early Stage

AT&T's and Verizon's efforts are still too early-stage to have caused the bad news on Q3 net adds, or to have much impact this year.

AT&T will not be able to accelerate its fiber build until the Warner Media spin-off is completed, which is expected in mid-2022. It has recently had to reduce its 2021 target from 3.0m homes passed to 2.5m, due to fiber shortages. This means the pace of its fiber build has been similar to that since 2018:

AT&T Fiber Homes Passed & Penetration (2018-20) Source: AT&T investor day (Mar-21); edited by Librarian Capital.

Similarly, Verizon is only now starting to get access to the new C-band spectrum, and much of its 2021 fixed wireless roll-out has been using 4G, using the limited capacity previously available and/or freed up by mmWave.

Altice USA Issues Were Company-Specific

ATUS issues are company-specific and due to bad management in our view.

While Q3 figures may not be representative, ATUS net adds have been consistently lower (relative to its base) than peers, even before COVID-19:

U.S. Cable Residential Broadband Net Adds NB. Residential only (excludes SMBs) and organic only. Source: Company filings.

ATUS also announced its capital allocation is being "re-evaluated" and it will "clearly" be increasing its CapEx; buybacks were already "slowed down" in Q3. These indicate that management sees the problem real and deep-rooted.

We also believe ATUS has been badly managed (but they will be able to turn around). Ultimately, cable broadband is a great business when managed well - we believe it is managed well at Charter (and Comcast), but not at ATUS.

Our View on Cable Competitiveness

We believe cable broadband is a great business. While connectivity is a commodity, commodity businesses can be differentiated and defensible by:

Providing the highest quality and lowest price on the core product

Differentiating on softer factors such as service quality

Bundling adjacent products to increase switching costs

Gaining the scale to achieve the lowest unit costs and the best prices

Consolidating the market to reduce competition

U.S. cable operators already have strong advantages in costs (due to their existing networks and existing customer bases), and all 3 networks are entirely or close to entirely 1 Gbps.Charter and Comcast in particular followed the list above. This month's conferences provided more details on their advantages:

In broadband speed, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge described how cable operators can upgrade broadband speeds quickly at little cost. The key is that they "can do essentially an electronic upgrade of our network without having to rearchitect or reconstruct the physical part of it". Upgrading the Charter network to 1 Gbps with DOCSIS 3.1 took just $450m (or $9 per home passed), and he believed a similar "inexpensive" upgrade to symmetric Gig-speed and multiple-Gig downstream speeds can be done "rapidly". By contrast, ATUS's strategy is focused on using Fiber-to-The-Home ("FTTH").

In mobile, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts described how the Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreement with Verizon is "perpetual in length" and gives "competitive parity" with any new Verizon product or innovation, including 5G. We believe Charter's agreement contains similar terms, given both originated from a Verizon spectrum purchase from cable companies in 2011. ATUS's agreement with T-Mobile (TMUS) is unlikely to have such terms, and T-Mobile is also a lower-quality network.

ATUS CEO Dexter Goei mentioned multiple operational problems, including how their FTTH products take 3 times as long to install as standard cable products and cannot handle triple-play (broadband, video and voice) without "kinks". We also know that, unlike Charter and Comcast, ATUS cannot offer customer self-install and has only limited growth in mobile.

Is Charter Stock Overvalued?

At $727.49, relative to 2020, Charter stock is trading at a 47.8x P/E and a 4.4% FCF Yield (5.0% excluding Mobile losses). Relative to last-twelve-month financials, the P/E is 39.6x and the FCF Yield is 4.8% (5.6% ex-Mobile):

Charter Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2017-20) Source: Charter company filings.

We continue to believe Charter shares should trade at a 4.0% FCF Yield.

Charter Stock Forecast

We keep our assumptions unchanged from our August update:

2021 FCF growth of 15.0%

2022 FCF to grow by 11.5% pre-tax, but reduced 25% by tax

2023 FCF to grow by 11.5%

2024 FCF to grow by 11.5% + $500m

2021 share count of 206.0m

From 2022, share count to be reduced by 6.0% each year

Exit valuation of a 4.0% FCF Yield on FCF

Our 2024 FCF/Share forecast is unchanged at $49.88, 55% higher than 2020:

Illustrative Charter Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $727.49, we expect an exit price of $1,247 and a total return of 71% (18.0% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just over 3 years.

Is Charter Stock A Buy?

We reiterate our Buy rating on Charter.