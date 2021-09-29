VTT Studio/iStock via Getty Images

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) somehow has huge growth, is very profitable, and still trades at a very low valuation - usually, companies only fulfill two of these criteria. I believe a big part of the mispricing of the company comes from many investors not understanding the current digital advertising industry and PUBM's business model and therefore don't want to invest. Below I want to first show that the business is not that complicated, and later explain why this company might become a 10x.

Industry overview

Market opportunity

The global digital advertising market is huge. It was estimated to have a size of around $325B in 2020. As the world becomes more and more digital and more people use more devices, the market is also expected to grow with a CAGR of 10%.

Digital marketing also becomes more and more complex with an increasing number of players in this space, new technologies, new regulations, and so on. This leads to the emergence of more automatized advertising. Today around 50% of the total digital advertising market is automatized by algorithms (PUBM’s market), and this share is going to increase even further in the next couple of years (11-17% CAGR).

Most important players

In the simplest possible world, only two players would exist:

Advertisers: someone who wants to bring more attention to its products or services via advertising (e.g. Nike, P&G, BMW)

Publishers: someone who has space for an advertisement and wants to earn money from it (e.g. CNN, Reddit, Angry Birds App)

In such a world, a publisher would work directly with the advertiser. As it can be quite time-consuming to find the right publish/advertiser, and the pricing situation not being very transparent, both publishers and advertisers have the option to outsource finding the right partner and price negotiation to advertising agencies.

However, even for the advertising agencies, this task might be too complicated, especially for bigger clients who want to do global marketing in different countries and use different channels. Agencies who work for an advertiser would need to talk to hundreds of possible publishers/agencies of publishers around the world, figure out how fitting their marketing space is for their client, and negotiate a price. On the other side, agencies who work for a publisher would need to contact hundreds of potential advertisers, convince them to use their space, and negotiate a price.

In the past, it was done like that, but as this got more and more time-consuming, two new groups of companies were established, Demand Side Platforms (DSP) and Sell Side Platforms (SSP).

Demand Side Platforms have a long list of publishers (or SSPs) that it works together with and summarizes the most important KPIs, prices, etc. in order to provide a transparent overview for advertisers. As a result, Advertisers only need to talk to one or a few DSP instead of working with hundreds of different publishers. Via algorithms, the DSP ensures the best possible advertising effect (clicks, impressions, etc.) for the lowest possible cost. The biggest independent player in this market is Trade Desk (TTD); however, also divisions from Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) occupy a big market share and there are still many smaller players.

Sell-Side Platforms do the same thing but instead, they do it for the publishers. They summarize their long list of advertisers (or DSPs) and offer a transparent view to the publishers. The most important players are Magnite (MGNI) and PubMatic (PubMatic actually comes from publisher & automatic), but also here Google occupies a big market share and there are many smaller players. SSPs make sure that the publishers earn the highest possible return from their provided advertisement space.

Nowadays a lot of advertisements and spaces are being connected by only having the algorithms of DSPs and SSPs communicate with each other and bid for the best price in real-time (= highest price for publisher or lowest price for the advertiser). There are no humans involved in this step.

PUBM's position

So as an SSP, PubMatic needs to serve publishers on the one side and advertisers or DSPs on the other side. It is the publishers who pay PubMatic for its services of finding the best advertisers and earn as much money from them as possible. The most important publishers that PUBM currently serves you can see below:

The company can increase its revenues by finding more publishers that want to use PUBM, or by having the current customers give PUBM a bigger share of their advertisement space.

On the demand side, the company is working together with big DSPs (Trade Desk and Google are the two most important ones for PubMatic) and tries to get the best deals for its clients.

PubMatic’s biggest competitor is Magnite, which is almost double the size of PubMatic, Google, and some smaller SSPs. PubMatic focuses more on lower quality advertisement space while Magnite serves more premium customers.

Size increasingly matters in this industry, and it, therefore, becomes more and more difficult for new or smaller SSPs. As a result, the industry is still consolidating at a very fast pace (Magnite was most active at executing acquisitions).

PubMatic’s competitive advantages

PubMatic has the majority of its technical staff in India and therefore has a huge cost advantage over companies with engineering staff in the US.

On top of that, the staff in India is doing a great job at continuously improving its IT infrastructure. While some competitors conduct their business using public cloud providers, PUBM set up its own processing infrastructure. In this way, the company is in control of the software and the hardware and can therefore optimize both together. In just 24 months the PUBM was able to reduce the costs of revenue per impression by 45%.

The high profitability is proof of the company’s low-cost base:

Furthermore, the company is also able to grow within its existing customer base and constantly add new customers. Over the past trailing twelve months, the company was able to grow by an astonishing 71% - far above the industry average. As a result, the company is one of the bigger players in this industry, even though MGNI is almost double the size of PUBM.

By being one of the bigger players and by having a very low-cost basis, the company has a good chance to keep playing an important role in this industry.

Low Valuation

What makes PUBM even more interesting is that it has a great balance sheet ($120M net cash) and a reasonable valuation. Its PE ratio is only around 29. Compared to its peers, the company is currently trading at a discount:

If PUBM is valued with the same EV/Sales multiple, the stock would be worth $50.

Many growing tech companies have higher EV/Sales multiples while growing slower and being far away from posting profits. Therefore PUBM seems really cheap in comparison. Even more so, when we consider the small market cap of $1.35B, showing there is still a big potential to grow.

Risks

No investment is without its risks. In my opinion, PubMatic’s business faces three main risks.

Firstly, even though right now the company seems highly competitive, it is not a given, that it will stay this way. It is likely that eventually, a few big players will dominate the market, so if PubMatic can’t grow fast enough (organic or inorganic), it might eventually not be big enough to survive in the market.

Furthermore, technology and regulations change quickly. Policy changes of companies like Google could seriously disrupt PUBM's business. Any technological change could give new chances to other players, and PUBM must keep making sure to stay on top of all these changes.

Finally, like most industries also the advertising industry is highly cyclical. Therefore, if the world economy goes through a recession, PubMatic will lose a big share of its revenues as fewer companies will spend money on advertising.

Bottom Line

Most companies fulfill two out of three requirements of growing quickly, being profitable, and being cheap. Somehow PUBM fulfills all three criteria, making it a great investment for both, growth investors and value investors. In the medium term, this company can easily catch up with MGNI’s valuation multiples and hit $50, and in the long term, this company seems like a great candidate to become a ten-bagger if they can continue to grow.