It’s been just shy of eight months since I wrote my cautious piece on Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), and in that time, the shares are up ~11%, against a gain of ~13% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d look in on the name again to see if the improvements we’ve seen in the business now justify a “buy” at current levels. As is frequently the case, I’ll make that determination by looking at the updated financial history here, as well as the stock as a thing quite distinct from the underlying business. In addition, I’ll try to come up with what I consider to be a reasonable price for the business, which will then inform my actions in the options market.

You’re a busy crowd, dear readers, and today at least, I’m busier than usual, so I’ll come right to the point. The financial picture here has improved dramatically since I last looked in on this name. Management continues to treat owners very well, and the dividend is very well covered. I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it, but the capital structure is even more rock-solid now than it was when last I looked at this business. The problem is the price. The market has gotten way ahead of itself here, and I strongly recommend investors avoid the stock until it drops to a more reasonable level. That said, I can’t just sit around doing nothing, so I recommend selling some puts in order to generate some kind of returns. The details of the specific trade are outlined below.

Financial Snapshot

I think the first 26 weeks of 2021 have been very good for the company. For example, revenue, operating income, and net income were ~63%, 161%, and 160% higher, respectively. This is obviously a dramatic improvement over the same period in 2020. In spite of the fact that the company spent slightly less on dividend payments for the first 26 weeks of 2021, the dividends per share increased just over 13.5%. This was as a result of another reduction in share count. Specifically, there were ~104,000 fewer shares outstanding in 2021 than the same period in 2020.

Before you accuse me of making comparisons to a terrible 2020, allow me to write briefly about 2021 relative to the same point in 2019. Sales for the first 26 weeks of 2021 were about 38% higher than the same period in 2019. Additionally, net income in 2021 was ~36% higher than the first 26 weeks of 2019. Finally, the company has dramatically increased the dividend from 2019 to 2021, suggesting that management has a fairly shareholder-friendly outlook.

This improved performance was really a function of topline growth. Purchased transportation, commission to agents, SG&A, and Depreciation, among others were all higher in 2021 relative to the same period in both 2020 and 2019. Specifically, in 2021, these expenses were 40%, 28%, 21%, and 8.5% higher relative to 2019.

In addition, the capital structure looks quite good here. Long-term debt, for instance, is down ~17%, or ~$16.7 million from the same period a year ago. What has me even happier is the fact that the company has just under 3x more cash than long term debt outstanding.

Given all of the above, I think the company’s dividends, and special dividends are well-covered, and therefore I’d be willing to buy it if the price is reasonable.

The Stock

We now come to what I refer to as the “Debbie Downer” section of the article, where the anxious, judgmental, much less fun aspect of my personality comes to the fore, and reminds everyone willing to listen (and many not willing to listen), that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. The broader point I want to make here is that the same company can be either a “good” or a “bad” investment, depending upon the price paid. For instance, the people who purchased Landstar in early September are now down ~5.8%. Meanwhile, the people who purchased shares exactly one month earlier are up about 4%. I don’t think anything fundamentally changed with the business over that month. The divergent results are entirely a function of “overpaying” versus “not overpaying.”

I obviously try to avoid overpaying, and I use a few tools to determine whether or not shares are currently reasonably priced or not. The first of these involves looking at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, sales, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history.

Although the shares are not particularly expensive on a price to earnings basis, we need to remember that dividends are paid with cash, and not accruals. For that reason, I want to look at the cash flow situation at Landstar, and on that basis, the shares are trading within a whisper of a multi-year high. This isn’t optimal, obviously.

Although valuations aren’t as egregious when considering price to book, it seems that shares are trading on the high side there, too. This is particularly troublesome in light of the growing worries about a slowing economy.

In addition to looking at simple ratios, I try to unpack what the overall market is “thinking” about a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephan Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work through what the market must be thinking about the long term growth rate of a given business. Applying this approach to Landstar suggests that the market is forecasting a long term growth rate of ~6.5% here. In my view, this is more evidence of excessive optimism, so I must continue to recommend avoiding these shares.

Options As Alternative

Way back in October 2019, I recommended investors sell the April 2020 puts with a strike of $100. I received $4.40 for these, I was exercised as the market crumbled in early 2020, but the trade worked out well in the end. The fact that the shares I was exercised on outperformed the shares I simply purchased in October of 2019 reveals, yet again, the risk reducing, return enhancing potential of short puts. I like to try to repeat success when I can, so in this missive, I’m going to recommend investors sell puts at this strike price again. Specifically, I like the April 2022 Landstar puts with a strike of $100. These are currently bid at $.35. Obviously the returns on these aren’t as juicy as those I sold in October of 2019, but it’s the strike price that I’m willing to be exercised at.

My regular readers know that I consider this trade to be a “win-win.” If the shares remain above $100 over the next seven months, I’ll simply pocket the premium, which is never a hardship. In addition, I’ll be happy to be exercised at $100 on this wonderful business. Holding all else constant, at that price, the ratio of price to free cash flow drops to 33, price to book drops to 4.7. Additionally, at that price, the market would be assuming a perpetual growth rate of ~3.5%, which is far less optimistic a forecast than what we see at the moment obviously.

Now that you're hopefully all “stoked” about the prospect of a "win-win" trade, it's time for me to spoil the mood by writing about risk. The fact of the matter is that everything in life comes with some risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this ponderously long discussion of risk by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Landstar shares remain above $100 over the next seven months, I'll simply pocket premia again. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy at a price ~40% lower than the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." Yes. I know. A long winded discussion about the risk mitigating impact of short puts is a very strange way to end a discussion of risk. As I’ve written before, this is not the first time I've been eccentric, and if history's any guide, it won't be the last.

Conclusion

I continue to think Landstar is a very fine business. I think management treats investors very well, and I think the business is growing nicely. I like that they’re doing much better than both 2020 (not a high hurdle), and 2019. At the same time, the capital structure is even more rock solid now than it was when last I looked at this company. In short, management is doing everything they can do for shareholders. The problem is the market.

The market recognises that this is a great business, and has bid shares to ludicrous levels as a result. If history is any guide, this party won’t end well. For that reason, I can’t recommend investors buy at current prices. Just because I don’t want to buy at current levels doesn’t mean I’m not interested in buying at more attractive prices. This is where put options come in. I’d be very happy to collect some premia while obliging to buy this great business at a reasonably good price.

If an investor is comfortable with options, I recommend they pursue this approach. If they’re not, I recommend simply waiting for the price to drop before buying. I think “price” and “value” are quite different, and they can remain unmoored for some time. In this case, I think sooner or later, price will fall to match value. When that happens, I’ll (forgive the pun) back up the truck on this name.