At the moment, there are dozens of stocks like Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in the market: de-SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) mergers which trade well below their $10 offering price. The question for UP stock, as with nearly all of these names, is whether the decline is due to short-term trading dynamics or a correction in the market's long-term assessment of the business.

For most SPACs, the answer is likely to be the latter. It's obvious at this point that there was a bubble in SPACs in late 2020 and the early part of this year. And while the bubble has burst, that doesn't mean the selling has ended for the group or, in particular, for individual names.

After all, SPAC sponsors argue that the structure allows individual investors the same ability as institutions and high-net worth individuals to invest in innovative startups. Even setting aside the self-serving nature of that optimistic argument (those sponsors usually are receiving eight- and even nine-figure paydays), the claim itself highlights the core risk: most innovative startups fail.

Indeed, that's the nature of the institutional venture capital model: own a portfolio of many companies, with the few investments that 5x or 10x making up for the larger number that are written off. Even assuming SPACs are precisely what its proponents claim, a high number of 2020-2021 de-SPAC mergers are going to end up worthless. Buying those stocks at $5 or $7 instead of $10.50 or $13 still will result in a 100% long-term loss.

For Wheels Up stock, a zero still is on the table. There's enough evidence in the numbers so far, and enough questions about the nature of the industry, to believe that there's at least a chance that the business simply can't work long-term. That aside, it's also possible that a still-hefty valuation (Wheels Up has a fully diluted market cap above $2 billion, even below $7) overvalues what may only be a niche offering in a smaller-than-hoped industry.

But there's also a potentially attractive story here — and substantial long-term upside if Wheels Up can achieve even a portion of its claimed potential. That's a huge 'if', and one that's likely in the eye of the beholder. From this vantage point, the stock at the least looks intriguing at these levels.

The Wheels Up SPAC Sounds The Same

In its own way, a single slide from Wheels Up' merger presentation earlier this year highlights the bull/bear divide over Wheels Up stock:

source: Wheels Up merger presentation, February 2021

The long-term goal for Wheels Up Experience, as its chief financial officer put it in April, is "to become the Uber (UBER), if you will, for private aviation." Wheels Up began with a first-party / owned & operated model, but over time will move toward a marketplace that will tie in smaller operators and utilize mostly-dormant and individually-owned aircraft, much as Uber and rival Lyft (LYFT) have done with automobiles.

But the slide is also part of a very real sense over this year that Wheels Up sounds an awful lot like other SPACs who are promising the moon. For all the marketplace talk, ~65% of hours flown so far in 2021 have been on planes owned or leased by Wheels Up, per the Q2 conference call. So far, Wheels Up executives have compared their company to not only Uber, but Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Airbnb (ABNB), Morgan Stanley (MS) unit E*Trade and Charles Schwab (SCHW) subsidiary Ameritrade, and ticket broker StubHub. A board member likened its $18.2 million purchase of flight management software provider Avianis to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) buying DoubleClick in 2007, one of the better acquisitions of all-time.

There's a lot of talk about "flywheels" and "TAM," or total addressable market. In fact, Wheels Up claims that the private aviation TAM will expand from a current $31 billion to $80 billion in 2025 mostly because of its plan to "democratize" the industry. This plan comes largely from efforts to target potential flyers with a net worth between $1 million and $10 million. A McKinsey study cited by Wheels Up claims that 90% of individuals with the means to fly private do not do so; Wheels Up sees a huge opportunity to bring those customers into the market.

And on the supply side, the case indeed is much like that of Uber. The average private plane sits on a runway 97% of the time, according to the company. Well over 90% of operators have fleets of less than 10 aircraft, and lack the capability to market to new customers or even serve those outside of a relatively narrow geographic area.

As with so many SPACs, the story from the company is that there's a massive, untapped opportunity that only Wheels Up can truly serve. But recent trading shows that investors are not buying very many of those stories right now, and certainly not the one that Wheels Up is telling.

The Case Against Wheels Up Stock

Aside from a general bias against promises made by SPACs (which exist largely because they can get around the ban on projections that covers initial public offerings), there are plenty of reasons for skepticism here.

Qualitatively, the core problem is that the model is massively more complex for Wheels Up than it is for Uber. An Uber driver is matched with a rider, she starts the car, she goes. Quite obviously, private jets do not work the same way. Pilots and crews are required. Maintenance is more constant and more time-consuming.

CFO Eric Jacobs perhaps inadvertently highlighted the problem at the company's Analyst Day in April. He pointed to an opportunity to increase utilization of the company's owned fleet of King Air propeller planes. In 2020, the fleet operated at less than 30 hours of utility; Jacobs said the planes could get to "well north of 45 hours per month."

The claim that private planes sit parked 97% of the time, one made by founder and chief executive officer Kenny Dichter during the "NetRoadshow" the day the merger was announced, is true. But in the context of the Wheels Up opportunity, it's also somewhat misleading. Whether the Wheels Up marketplace exists or not, private planes are not going to be whipping around the country from point to point. The planes in the network — whether owned by Wheels Up or by third parties — simply aren't capable of having the utilization of automobiles. The incremental costs to getting those planes up in the air are far higher than for an automobile.

The "Uber for X" model was hot a few years back; many, if not, most of the startups following that path wound up failing. The Uber model is not something that can be easily replicated in other industries, and private aviation would appear to be an especially difficult case.

Wheels Up's fundamentals seem to support the qualitative skepticism. In the first half of 2021, gross margins were less than 6%. Guidance given after Q2 is for an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $40 million to $50 million. That's an improvement from 2020's $52.4 million loss on the same basis, but margins are going to be roughly flat to 2018's -4.4%. Marketplace businesses (and even a business that's only ~one-third marketplace) should post strong incremental margins; Wheels Up's incremental EBITDA margins are barely if at all positive, depending on the time period used. (They reach about 4% using the 2020/2021 comparison and assuming the company hits the better end of the guidance range.) At least so far, the business isn't coming anywhere close to the proverbial hype, and there are reasons to have concern that it won't be able to do so in the future.

Valuation and UP Stock

The 5%-plus gross margins also color the valuation assigned UP stock, even below $7. Per the Q2 presentation from last month, the fully diluted share count is 290.6 million, implying a market capitalization of $1.99 billion. Pro forma net cash, according to the same presentation, was $575 million at June 30, though it appears that number likely will come down by the end of the third quarter owing to deferred revenue changes.

(A quick note: the fully diluted share count might be a bit high, as the 290.6 million figure includes 29.1 million so-called "profit interests" with a reference price of $10. It's not clear how many of those interests were converted after close. Another 16.3 million options have a weighted average exercise price of $3.31 at Mar. 30, per the S-4.)

All told, Wheels Up has an enterprise value of about $1.4 billion. Revenue is guided to $1.05-$1.1 billion in 2021, which suggests a seemingly attractive EV/revenue multiple in the 1.3x range. That multiple shows an obvious discount to the 'peer' group Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle, the SPAC that merged with Wheels Up, used in determining the merger valuation:

source: Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle/Wheels Up S-4/A, June 2021, p. 123

But, again, this is a business with gross margins under 6% through the first half. That's due in part to the fact that nearly all Wheels Up revenue is recognized on a gross basis, and thus essentially is equivalent to the "bookings" figure for Uber or other marketplace companies. (The S-4 says revenue is recognized on a gross basis except for ticketing sales for partner and shareholder Delta Air Lines (DAL), along with flights by managed services customers that fly their own plane.)

Wheels Up stock thus is likely trading above 30x 2021 gross profit — which is not at all a cheap multiple. Uber is in the 10x range annualizing Q2 numbers (obviously there is a great deal of variability in its last four quarters). The EV/revenue figure of ~1.3x should be compared to EV/bookings, a multiple which for UBER is ~1x. Lyft no longer discloses bookings, but the last year it did (2018), revenue was 26% of bookings, which suggests its EV/bookings multiple probably is in the range of that applied to UP, and perhaps slightly higher.

Certainly, there are a number of factors at play in the 2021 numbers, ranging from the pandemic's disparate impact on demand (a plus in the sense that private travel is safer, a negative in the sense that discretionary travel remains somewhat limited) to the impacts of cost and labor inflation across the fleet. Wheels Up still is integrating a number of acquisitions and investing behind the business. What that business looks like in 2021 is not what it will look like in 2025.

Still, an investor absolutely cannot look at a ~1.3x EV/revenue multiple for a 'tech' play and see UP stock as a value stock after the sell-off. This remains an unprofitable business valued in the range of $1.4 billion, and a stock trading at 30x gross profit or more. Top-line growth might be enough to argue that Wheels Up can grow into that valuation and that multiple, but there's still quite a bit of growth and, of course, margin expansion priced in below $7.

Finally, The Bull Case

Nearly 1900 words in, readers may well be wondering why this article isn't entitled "Wheels Up Stock Is The Greatest Short In The History of the Stock Market." Certainly, there are concerns, and they're worth detailing even for investors considering a long position.

But the bull case here also doesn't require nearly as much detail, but rather simply a different perspective. Because the bull case for UP stock is based at least in part on the same factors that underpin the bear case.

For instance, the comparisons to Airbnb and Uber and other marketplaces do elicit some eye-rolling at this point. But they're not 100% off base. There is no marketplace in private aviation. There's not even a way to know which planes in the U.S. are available when and for how long, a capability Wheels Up is in the process of building out. And while Wheels Up is not profitable, the company has gone from zero to $1 billion in revenue in eight years. Gross revenue or not, that's an achievement.

It's tempting in that context to see Wheels Up as a pandemic winner, but that doesn't appear correct when looking at market share figures. By hours, Wheels Up last year moved from 11th to 3rd among U.S. private jet operators, behind only Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) unit NetJets and Directional Aviation's FlexJet. Even though the pandemic no doubt did help, it also allowed the company to acquire customers who aren't necessarily going to be lost once normalcy finally and mercifully returns; among spenders above $25,000 annually, Wheels Up historically has seen ~90% retention, and management said after Q2 that figure is holding up so far in 2021.

The complexity of the industry is a negative in the sense that it's possible a true marketplace may not be feasible, or at least valuable enough to support the current ~$2 billion market cap. But it's a positive in the sense that in the better scenarios Wheels Up almost certainly will have the opportunity to itself. Net Jets and so-called "jet card" operators will take their share, but developing a pure-play marketplace is so complex that it's not only difficult to achieve but likely impossible to replicate.

The commentary from chief operating officer Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeron, USAF (Ret.) at the Analyst Day highlights all of the considerations that must go into even considering the use of third-party operators, let alone getting the platform to something close to "plug and play." Issues including piloting, maintenance, cleaning, crewing, and billing are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. What Wheels Up is attempting is a massively complex undertaking, and the company's executives have said since the SPAC merger was announced, it's one that will take years to complete.

And yet already Wheels Up is doing $1 billion-plus in bookings/revenue and generating EBITDA margins of -4% or so in the middle of a pandemic while facing significant inflationary pressures. This is not some pie-in-the-sky startup claiming that it will transform its industry ten years from now. To at least some extent, Wheels Up already has done so.

Meanwhile, there is a massive runway (pardon the pun) for the business to improve. The tech will get better, and there's far less competition on that front. As the company's chief information officer noted at the Analyst Day, there's no central tech hub in the private space like Sabre (SABR) or Amadeus (OTCPK:AMADY) on the commercial side of the business.

Access to more planes will drive significant efficiency improvements, since jets won't necessarily have to return to Point A after reaching Point B. (Wheels Up currently offers significantly discounting "repositioning" flights, as they're known, but over time those discounts can narrow or even reverse.) Maintenance is coming in-house, which should improve margins. Pricing will improve. More members will allow for more shared-flight offerings.

There's room to expand geographically, with China, Japan, and the Middle East part of the long-term plan. Adjacent markets — executives have mentioned yachts and high-end villas — can provide new revenue streams. A partnership with Textron (TXT) unit Bell Textron adds some exposure to eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft).

Eight years after its founding in 2009, Uber essentially was a household name. At that point, the ridesharing part of the business, at least, for the most part was filled out. But, again, the private aviation industry is vastly different than automobile ridesharing. And while that entails some negatives, there's a hugely positive aspect as well: it's going to take Wheels Up much, much longer to get to maturity as a business than it did Uber (or Airbnb or StubHub). The fact that the company is growing at the rate it is (second half guidance still implies organic revenue will increase in the high teens against difficult compares) despite the difficulty of its growth curve might well be good news.

Taking the broad view, below $7 an investor doesn't necessarily have to buy the entirety of the Wheels Up story to buy Wheels Up stock. There's one data point that highlights that fact: the aforementioned claim by McKinsey that only 10% of flyers with the means to fly private actually do so.

From one vantage point, that claim is close to meaningless. The reason a good chunk of those individuals have seven-figure net worths is precisely because they don't spend money on private jets or 40-year-old whiskey or Super Bowl tickets. Indeed, there is no shortage of individuals and families with even greater financial resources who eschew that kind of big-ticket spending.

But bear in mind how little movement is required to materially change the case for Wheels Up. The company has said there are 18.9 million individuals with net worth between $1 million and $10 million (admittedly, 17.9 million are in the $1M-$5M range). Get 1% of that cohort to spend $25,000 annually and that's an incremental $4.7 billion in revenue. Maybe that math is too simplistic (both 1% and $25K are bigger figures than they sound), but if Wheels Up is even a little bit right in its view of its addressable market, there's long-term upside to the top line. Combine that with the ability to steadily improve operations for years to come, and this is a business that should be able to get to consistent profitability and beyond.

Admittedly, valuation remains a concern. At a $2 billion market capitalization, blue-sky upside may not be quite enough to take on very real risk; it's tough to make the case that this is, say, a $25 billion business down the line. But the options market, whether through sold puts or covered calls, provides surprising liquidity and some ability to manage price, and there's still a back-of-the-envelope path to a $5 billion-plus valuation over time (think $5 billion at 8% EBITDA margins and a low-teen multiple).

At the very least, Wheels Up shouldn't be written off as just as another de-SPAC that took advantage of the bubble. There's a real business, a real opportunity, and real potential. That might be enough.