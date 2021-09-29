da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: What is Certara?

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) is a leading global biosimulation company developing software to inform and improve drug discovery and development for biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Certara primarily focusing on mathematically modeling how medicines and diseases behave in the body with over 20+ years of experience. The value-add for customers within Certara's end-to-end platform is in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access primarily resulting in reduced cost, accelerated speed to market, and ensuring safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2008, Certara operates with 875 employees globally with a market cap of $5.57B (Sep. 2021). Certara has a diverse portfolio of strong and promising new software that aims to improve the efficiency of the biotechnology/pharmaceutical drug development market. It has great notable customer relationships and a low-risk profile. There is a price-action upside for investors, but the firm isn't poised to be the highest growth company nor compare with traditional biotechnology returns. The following report will aim to concisely present what Certara is and why it remains a buy/hold in 2021.

Products/Pipeline

Certara's primary value stems from its end-to-end platform that offers 25 different virtual patient populations and numerous mathematical models for 10 organs. They offer a suite of other niche software developed or acquired that covers the entire clinical development and submission process. This encompasses everything from trial management to massive databases used by researchers across the development spectrum leading to regulatory submission tools. In 2020, CERT was the global leader in biosimulation by revenue terms servicing over 1,650 biopharma companies and academic institutions across 61 countries. This list includes all top 10 biopharma companies in the U.S., Europe, and Japan by R&D spend with a 10+ year average tenure for their top 30 customers. Certara's customer list includes notable pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca (AZN), Pfizer (PFE), GSK (GSK), Merck (MRK), Biogen (BIIB), Abbott (ABT), and more. The list also includes 17 global regulatory agencies that license Certara's biosimulation software including the US's FDA, EU's EMA, Canada's Health Canada, Japan's PMDA, and China's NMPA.

The list of software Certara operates include examples such as SimCyp, a leading mechanistic biosimulation platform for predicting how drugs work without human or animal studies; Phoenix, a leading software for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic, toxico-kinetic, and non-compartmental analyses (often required for regulatory submissions); CD360, an integrated informatics platform to help manage discovery projects; CODEx, a meta-analysis data access tool that has 45+ proprietary databases used for analyzing a new drug’s safety and efficacy relative to other products; and GlobalSubmit/BaseCase, two Cloud-based platforms used for managing regulator submissions and market access communication. Each product has been subsequently developed or acquired throughout Certara's operating history generating ~$524M in goodwill or 41% of total assets as of June 2021.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product line and use-case examples, please see the most recent Investor Presentation or the most recent 10Q (Aug. 2021).

Management

Certara has been led by Dr. William F. Feehery, Ph.D., MBA, and CEO since 2019. He joined Certara from DuPont (DD) where he has presided as president of their Industrial Biosciences arm, a $2.2B biotechnology business. Under his leadership, the Industrial Biosciences arm witnessed strong growth and profitability. He also managed an extensive team of 3k people covering R&D, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales. Before that, he worked in VC and as a consultant at BCG. Dr. Feehery also sits on the board of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), a manufacturer of packing components and delivery systems for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. He got his Ph.D. in chemical engineering and his MBA from MIT where he specialized in software for mathematical modeling and complex systems analysis.

Financial position

Certara offers investors a compelling growth story with stability, an uncommon pairing. Growth is the first compelling factor with revenues in 2020 amounting to $243.5M (+17% y/y) and future CAGR expectations by Wall Street analysts for the period 2020-2024 averaging out to +19% y/y. This is expected to set a revenue target by 2024 of $489.9M, doubling in only 4 years. Guidance as of Aug. 2021 for the FY 2021 from Certara has outlined revenues reaching up to $285M (+17% y/y) with a transition towards profitability.

Profitability is another compelling factor new this year with the following analysts setting EPS targets for 2021 ranging from $0.21/share to $0.24/share showcasing a strong optimism for first-term profitability. Earnings per share are expected to double by 2024 reaching a target of $0.59/share. In terms of short-term solvency, Certara does carry a high-debt load of $299M as of the quarter ended June 2021, but the bulk of the repayment ($288M) isn't due until 2026 highlighting no serious short-term risk. Cash remains strong at $268M with TTM net loss of only -$55M and net positive cash flow from operations less CAPEX of +$47M. This showcases the strength and low risk of the financial position of Certara.

Risk discussion

Certara could certainly be classified as a lower-risk biotechnology exposed investment due to its longstanding operating history and critical client relationships. Additionally, the financial position holds minimal risk until 2026 when the debt must be repaid or rolled over. On an earnings and revenue growth front, analysts do expect large growth and a profitability transition in the near term (aligned with Certara's FY 21' guidance), thus any faltering on either front could affect the stock price negatively. Additionally, any industry-wide reduction in R&D spend by pharmaceutical or academic clients could cause a retraction of revenues, which should be monitored.

Wall Street price target

Wall-street analysts on average have set an overall bullish outlook on Certara with a near-term price target of $37.75/share (+6% upside). This upside figure isn't outstandingly high but takes into consideration the stable position Certara is in and its subsequent transition to profitability. Both are likely in the near term as they remain aligned with CERT's guidance issued recently (Aug. 2021).

Valuation - Is CERT overvalued?

Certara represents a sound business model with strong growth, though does present itself with a premium price. Analysts still do expect an average CAGR until 2024 of +19% y/y, which may assuage the downside pressure of CERT's price and thus premium (EV/Sales FWD: 19.87x vs sector: 6.98x). When priced on an expected earnings basis, there doesn't exist a discount for investors. The growth, if met, may play out to increase the multiples afforded to the enterprise now, but with a 162.9x P/E ratio, CERT only affords 1-10% upside in 2021 within the analyst expectations.

Moving forward, by 2023, CERT may reach up to +29% upside due to its impressive business model and customer relationships, but it still only returns market standard rates and thus doesn't impress too highly. Investors will most likely not be blown away by the upside potential that a premium biosimulation/CRO presents, but it certainly doesn't make Certara a bad investment. It remains as a buy/hold playing a critical lower-risk differentiation factor in a higher-risk biotechnology portfolio.

Conclusion/Investment thesis

Certara, Inc. is a very interesting contract research organization presenting itself as a biosimulation enterprise. It has a great business model and longstanding customer relationships that are diverse enough to lower its risk profile. From a financial perspective, the balance sheet is strong and the growth dynamics are realistic, both helping to compensate for the premium pricing. The firm doesn't appear to garner any excess optimism but is still a sound investment for a risk-averse biotech investor.

In summary, the author projects Certara, Inc. as a "buy/hold" at a 2-year price target of $41/share (+15% upside).