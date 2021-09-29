Lockheed Vs. General Dynamics: What Dividend Investors Need To Know
Summary
- In this overvalued market, solid blue-chip opportunities are still available if you know where to look.
- Lockheed and General Dynamics are two of the world's highest quality and most dependable defense contractors.
- Lockheed's superior safety, quality, profitability, risk management, and valuation mean analysts expect very strong returns in the short term, though long-term growth expectations are modest.
- General Dynamics' slightly superior credit ratings and growth potential that's about 2X that of LMT makes it the better choice for long-term income investors who are worried about the DoD budget.
- Ultimately, I expect LMT's long-term growth to clock in at 6% to 9% resulting in 9% to 12% CAGR returns compared to 10% to 13% CAGR for GD. Both represent classic Buffett-style "wonderful companies at fair prices" and are worth considering if you're seeking generous, safe, and rising income in all economic and market conditions.
When it comes to defensive (recession-resistant) dividend investing Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are two beloved companies and for good reason.
Lockheed has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and hasn't cut it in 21 years, achieving the Ben Graham standard of quality (20 years without a cut). Analysts expect it will become a dividend aristocrat in 2028.
General Dynamics with a 30-year dividend growth streak is already a dividend aristocrat.
Both companies are industry titans that have helped income investors achieve strong returns, dependable income, and comfortable or even rich retirements over the decades.
Lockheed And General Dynamics Total Returns Since 1986
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
Both companies have delivered very consistent market and aristocrat beating returns over time, and today both represent potentially reasonable or even attractive long-term investment opportunities.
So to help you decide which of these defense juggernauts is worth entrusting with your hard-earned savings, let's take a look at both companies' safety, quality, valuations, growth outlooks, and total return potentials.
Quality: Both Are World-Class Companies But Lockheed Wins This Round
The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 207-point model that includes
dividend safety
balance sheet strength
short and long-term bankruptcy risk
accounting and corporate fraud risk
profitability and business model
growth consensus estimates
cost of capital
long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv and Just Capital
management quality
dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
analyst consensus long-term return potential
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
- credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model
- dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 77% of the DK safety and quality model
Our focus on safety and risk management is why during the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 6 blue-chip dividend cuts on the Phoenix list.
There were five, meaning we predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
A company's quality rating determines how large a margin of safety is required for it to be considered a potentially good buy and its risk cap recommendation in your portfolio.
Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Scoring System
|Quality Score
|Meaning
|Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation
|Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy
|Strong Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|
Ultra-Value Buy
|3
|Atrocious, Very High Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|4
|Terrible, High Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|5
|Very Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|6
|Poor (very speculative)
|0.5%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|75%
|7
|Below-Average, Fallen Angels (speculative)
|1.0%
|40%
|50%
|60%
|70%
|8
|Average (Relative to S&P 500)
|2.5% (unless speculative then 1.0%)
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|50% to 55%
|
60% to 65%
|9
|Above-Average
|5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|45% to 50%
|
55% to 60%
|10
|Blue-Chip
|7.5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|
50% to 55%
|11
|SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip)
|10% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|
45% to 50%
|12
|Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips)
|15% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|10% to 15%
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|
40% to 45%
|13
|Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist)
|20% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|5% to 10%
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|
35% to 40%
How do Lockheed and General Dynamics score?
Lockheed Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (120 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|LMT
|92%
|0.5%
|1.4%
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|18% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|19% to 57%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|58% (58% to 67% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|68% to 77%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|78% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|LMT
|78%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
Overall Quality
|LMT
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|93%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3 wide moat
|Dependability
|79%
|5/5 exceptional dependability
|Total
|87%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
Lockheed is as close to a perfect quality dividend growth company as exists on Wall Street.
General Dynamics Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (120 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|GD
|89%
|0.5%
|1.6%
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|18% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|19% to 57%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|58% (58% to 67% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|68% to 77%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|78% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|GD
|75%
|Very Dependable
|4/5
Overall Quality
|GD
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|89%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|70%
|3/3 wide moat
|Dependability
|75%
|4/5 very dependable
|Total
|82%
|12/13 Super SWAN - Aristocrat
And here's how both companies compare in the DK 500 Master List, which includes the world's highest quality companies:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
- 39 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)
|Company
|Quality Score
|Quality Rating
|DK 500 Masterlist Percentile
|
Similar In Quality To
|Lockheed
|86%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|82%
|
MMM, PII, NKE, HRL, BNS, PM
|General Dynamics
|82%
|12/13 Super SWAN
|70%
|
ED, AMGN, ENB, RY, EPD
Both companies are incredibly high quality. In fact, even among the world's most elite firms, GD is higher quality than 70% of them, and LMT is higher quality than 82% of them.
What makes these companies so safe and dependable for income investors?
Lockheed Credit Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|A- stable outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Fitch
|A- stable outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Moody's
|A3 (A- equivalent) stable outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Consensus
|A- stable outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
General Dynamics Credit Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|A- stable outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Moody's
|A2 (A equivalent) negative outlook
|0.66%
|151.5
|Consensus
|A- stable outlook
|1.58%
|63.3
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
Both companies have a very low fundamental risk of losing all your money over the next 30 years according to the major credit rating agencies.
However, when it comes to long-term risk management Lockheed also wins, and this time by a more impressive amount.
Long-Term Risk Management: Lockheed Is An Industry Leader
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
LMT And GD's Risk Profile Includes
- political risk (specifically pertaining to DOD spending cycles)
- M&A execution risk
- project execution risk (cost-overruns could hurt future margins)
- talent retention risk
- currency risk (mild)
- supply chain disruption risk
- GD has mild COVID ongoing pandemic risk pertaining to its commercial aerospace business
How do you measure and track any company's complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
- 4 Things You Need To Know To Profit From ESG Investing
- What Investors Need To Know About Company Long-Term Risk Management (Video)
Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.
- ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"
- it's total long-term risk management analysis
ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar
S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.
If you want to know about how political, regulatory, or any complex risk (such as headlines that move stock prices in the short-term) affect a company's long-term business prospects, that's where ESG risk scores are useful.
General Dynamics Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI
|65.0%
|BBB Average
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics
|58.0%
|
36.7/100 High Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv
|77.3%
|Good
|S&P
|20.0%
|Poor
|Just Capital
|61.1%
|Above-Average
|Consensus
|56.3%
|Average
|FactSet Qualitative Assessment
|Average
|Stable Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters', S&P, Just Capital, FactSet Research)
(Source: Reuters'/Refinitiv) -500 metric model
General Dynamics is doing an average job compared to its peers of managing its numerous risk factors.
But Lockheed is an industry leader that is navigating its risks like a chess master in a world where its peers are playing checkers.
Lockheed Martin Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI
|81.0%
|
A, Above-Average
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics
|86.4%
|
28.6/100 Medium Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv
|81.4%
|Good
|S&P
|74.0%
|Good
|Just Capital
|94.4%
|Excellent
|Consensus
|83.5%
|Very Good
|FactSet Qualitative Assessment
|Below-Average
|Negative Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, Reuters', S&P, Just Capital, FactSet Research)
(Source: Just Capital) -19 metric model
Just Capital's risk management scores are based on
- weightings determined by an annual survey of 110,000 Americans
- asking what they consider most important for company risk management
- and then using publicly available data to generate risk management scores for nearly 1,000 large US companies
While GD does a decent job managing its risks, according to Just Capital's risk management model LMT is the best in the industry.
- #1 in risk management among 18 defense contractors
- 96th percentile among major US companies
- the industry leader for the last 2 years
- and top 100 among US corporations in both 2020 and 2021
Profitability: Both Wide Moat Companies But Lockheed Is Slightly Better
On Wall Street profitability is one of the favorite proxies for quality and moatiness.
General Dynamics Historical Profitability Vs Peers
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Lockheed Historical Profitability Vs Peers
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
General Dynamics Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Defense Contractors More Profitable Than LMT (Out Of 258)
|Operating Margin
|73.73
|68
|Net Margin
|69.53
|79
|Return On Equity
|90.25
|25
|Return On Assets
|77.01
|59
|Return On Capital
|95.35
|12
|Average
|81.17
|49
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Lockheed Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Defense Contractors More Profitable Than LMT (Out Of 258)
|Operating Margin
|77.65
|58
|Net Margin
|74.61
|66
|Return On Equity
|99.58
|1
|Return On Assets
|91.57
|22
|Return On Capital
|96.51
|9
|Average
|87.98
|31
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Both LMT and GD are stable wide-moat businesses but LMT's profitability slightly surpasses GD's.
Valuation: Both Are Wonderful Companies At Fair Values But Lockheed Is A Potentially Strong Buy
Lockheed 2021 Fair Value: $417.42
Lockheed 2022 Fair Value: $426.49
Lockheed 12-Month Forward Blended Fair Value: $423.87
Current Price: $341.88
Discount To Fair Value: 19%
DK Rating: Potential Strong Buy
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For 13/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies
|2021 Price
|2022 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$417.42
|$426.49
|$423.87
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$396.55
|$405.17
|$402.68
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$354.81
|$362.52
|$360.29
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$297.41
|$319.87
|$317.90
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$271.32
|$277.22
|$275.52
|Currently
|$341.88
|18.10%
|19.84%
|19.34%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|22.10%
|24.75%
|23.98%
LMT's short-term upside is about 27% including dividends, should it return to its historical fair value within the next year and grow as expected.
The 19% margin of safety combined with its Ultra SWAN quality makes it a potentially good buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile and currently modest growth forecast.
General Dynamics 2021 Fair Value: $194.63
General Dynamics 2022 Fair Value: $204.63
General Dynamics 12-Month Forward Blended Fair Value: $201.75
Current Price: $194.22
Discount To Fair Value: 4%
DK Rating: Potentially reasonable buy
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For 12/13 Ultra SWAN Quality Companies
|2021 Price
|2022 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$194.63
|$204.63
|$201.75
|Potentially Good Buy
|10%
|$175.17
|$184.17
|$181.58
|Potentially Strong Buy
|20%
|$155.70
|$163.70
|$161.40
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|30%
|$122.62
|$143.24
|$141.23
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|40%
|$116.78
|$122.78
|$121.05
|Currently
|$194.22
|0.21%
|5.09%
|3.73%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|0.21%
|5.36%
|3.88%
GD's modest 4% discount to historical fair value means it has less upside in the short-term, but a faster growth consensus means that it could deliver superior long-term income and total returns compared to LMT.
Total Return Potential: General Dynamics Is The Winner For Now
In the short term luck is 17X as powerful as fundamentals, which is why bear markets and bubbles happen.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|1 Day
|0.02%
|1 month
|0.5%
|3 month
|1.5%
|6 months
|3%
|1
|6%
|2
|17%
|3
|25%
|4
|34%
|5
|42%
|6
|50%
|7
|59%
|8
|67%
|9
|76%
|10
|84%
|11+
|90% to 91%
(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)
- over 12 months luck is 17X as powerful as fundamentals
- over 11+ years fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck
Over 30+ year periods just two factors tend to determine long-term returns, starting yield and long-term growth.
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
At first glance, it might appear as if General Dynamics is the clear growth potential winner. And based on the median consensus from all analysts that cover both companies that's indeed the case.
Just remember that growth forecasts are cyclical and from 2017 through 2019 LMT and GD spent most of the time with very similar growth outlooks.
I fully expect that LMT will grow significantly faster than the current 3% to 7% growth consensus range.
GD's growth consensus range is 7% to 10% CAGR, which is in line with the company's historical growth rates.
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Historically LMT is a much faster-growing company than GD, and I wouldn't be surprised if LMT ends up growing at the lower end of its historical range, about 6% to 9% CAGR over time.
However, currently, analysts expect GD to be the superior long-term investment.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|
LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|High-Yield
|2.8%
|11.2%
|14.0%
|Value
|2.1%
|11.9%
|14.0%
|Dividend Aristocrats + Growth
|1.4%
|12.3%
|13.7%
|Value + Growth
|1.3%
|11.4%
|12.7%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|General Dynamics
|2.4%
|9.6%
|12.0%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.5%
|10.8%
|11.3%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.3%
|8.9%
|11.2%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|REITs
|3.0%
|6.9%
|9.9%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|Lockheed Martin
|3.0%
|4.5%
|7.5%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.8%
|5.1%
|6.9%
(Source: Morningstar)
LMT 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
GD 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
In the short-term LMT's superior valuation is expected to result in potentially 3X the returns of GD. But both companies are potentially going to significantly outperform the 26% overvalued S&P 500.
For context, here's the return potential of the S&P 500 which according to JPMorgan is 26% historically overvalued.
S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
Here's how the consensus long-term return potential looks for both LMT and GD.
LMT Vs. GD Vs. S&P 500 Vs. Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|5.5% CAGR LMT Consensus
|10% CAGR GD Consensus
|5
|$1,462.54
|$1,552.79
|$1,306.96
|$1,925.41
|10
|$2,139.02
|$2,411.16
|$1,708.14
|$3,707.22
|15
|$3,128.40
|$3,744.03
|$2,232.48
|$7,137.94
|20
|$4,575.40
|$5,813.70
|$2,917.76
|$13,743.49
|25
|$6,691.69
|$9,027.47
|$3,813.39
|$26,461.92
|30
|$9,786.86
|$14,017.78
|$4,983.95
|$50,950.16
|35
|$14,313.66
|$21,766.69
|$6,513.83
|$98,100.18
|40
|$20,934.27
|$33,799.13
|$8,513.31
|$188,883.51
|45
|$30,617.17
|$52,483.01
|$11,126.55
|$363,679.07
|50
|$44,778.78
|$81,495.18
|$14,541.96
|$700,232.99
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats To S&P Consensus
|Ratio LMT Vs S&P
|
Ratio GD Consensus/S&P
|5
|1.06
|0.89
|1.32
|10
|1.13
|0.80
|1.73
|15
|1.20
|0.71
|2.28
|20
|1.27
|0.64
|3.00
|25
|1.35
|0.57
|3.95
|30
|1.43
|0.51
|5.21
|35
|1.52
|0.46
|6.85
|40
|1.61
|0.41
|9.02
|45
|1.71
|0.36
|11.88
|50
|1.82
|0.32
|15.64
If LMT and GD grow as analysts currently expect then over the coming decades GD might outperform LMT by as much as 48X.
For long-term income investors, such superior growth would likely more than offset the slightly lower safety, quality, and profitability.
Investment Decision Score: General Dynamics Wins By A Modest Amount
Lockheed Martin: A Potentially Satisfactory Investment Idea
|Ticker
|LMT
|DK Quality Rating
|13
|86%
|Investment Grade
|B
|Sector
|Industrial
|Safety
|5
|92%
|Investment Score
|84%
|Industry
|Aerospace & Defense
|Dependability
|5
|78%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|19.78%
|Sub-Industry
|Aerospace & Defense
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.31%
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|LMT's 19.14% discount to fair value earns it a -of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|LMT's credit rating of A- implies a 2.5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|LMT's 19.78% vs. the S&P's 9.14% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|9
|Excellent
|LMT's 7.31% vs. the S&P's 3.78% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 9-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|26
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|84%
|
Satisfactory
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|B
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
General Dynamics: A Potentially Good Investment Idea
|Ticker
|GD
|DK Quality Rating
|12
|82%
|Investment Grade
|B+
|Sector
|Industrial
|Safety
|5
|89%
|Investment Score
|87%
|Industry
|Aerospace & Defense
|Dependability
|4
|78%
|5-Year Dividend Return
|16.97%
|Sub-Industry
|Aerospace & Defense
|Business Model
|3
|Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|6.40%
|Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|3
|Reasonable Buy
|GD's 3.69% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|GD's credit rating of A implies a 0.66% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|9
|Excellent
|GD's 16.97% vs. the S&P's 9.14% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 9-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|8
|Very Good
|GD's 6.40% vs. the S&P's 3.78% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it an 8-of-10 Return on Capital score
|Total Score
|27
|Max score of 31
|S&P's Score
|Investment Score
|87%
|
Good
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
|Investment Letter Grade
|B+
(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)
LMT's slightly higher yield and superior valuations mean that it's expected to deliver slightly higher risk-adjusted expected returns compared to GD over the next five years.
Compared to the S&P 500 both companies are potentially reasonable and prudent long-term investors, though GD is a slightly better choice due to its stronger current growth outlook.
Bottom Line: Lockheed Is The Higher Quality Defense Contractor Though General Dynamics Might Deliver Superior Long-Term Returns
I happily own both Lockheed and General Dynamics in my retirement portfolio and sleep very well at night knowing my fundamental risk of losing all my money is 2.5% or less.
How worried should LMT investors be about the short-term deterioration in the growth outlook for Lockheed?
Defense primes are implicitly a play on the defense budget, which we think is ultimately a function of both a nation's wealth and a nation's perception of danger. The fiscal stimulus used to support the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically increased the U.S. debt and higher debt levels are usually a forward indicator of fiscal austerity.
We expect a flattening, rather than declining, budgetary environment as we think that heightened geopolitical tensions between great powers are likely to buoy spending despite a higher debt burden.
We think that contractors will be able to continue growing despite a slowing macro environment due to sizable backlogs and the national defense strategy's increased focus on modernization, and we think that defense budget growth is likely to return to its long-term trend. We note that one of the most common budgetary compromises of the previous decade has been more non-defense spending for more defense spending." - Morningstar
Morningstar expects 4.6% sales growth through 2025 for LMT with modestly improving margins that should drive 5% to 6% operating income growth.
Combined with 1% to 3% annual buybacks, LMT could very well achieve 6% to 9% CAGR growth over time. Combined with its very safe 3% yield that means 9% to 12% CAGR long-term returns are probably more likely than the 7.5% CAGR analysts are currently forecasting.
General Dynamics does have the growth winds at its back, courtesy of its non-defensive businesses.
General Dynamic's Gulfstream Is Benefitting From a Private Jet Replacement Cycle
General Dynamics is about three-fourths defense prime contractor and one-fourth business jet manufacturer.
Defense primes rely on defense spending for revenue, and we favor companies with tangible growth profiles through a steady stream of contract wins, ideally to contracts that are fulfilled over decades. General Dynamic's crown jewel of long-cycle contracts, the Columbia-class submarine, exemplifies this with planned procurement through 2042.
Regulated margins, mature markets, customer-paid research and development, and long-term revenue visibility allow the defense primes to deliver a lot of cash to shareholders, which we view positively because we don't see substantial growth in this industry...
General Dynamics' business jet segment mostly produces long-range wide-cabin business jets. This market is low volume, at roughly 200 global deliveries each year and many repeat customers.
New, quality, product drives demand in this segment, so the company must continuously convince customers that it has built a better aircraft. Gulfstream dominates volume in this segment, with roughly 50% market share, which leads to superior margins due to progression along the learning curve. We anticipate that the introduction of the G700 in 2022 will be a major sales driver." - Morningstar
Morningstar also expects 4.6% sales growth from GD in the coming years, meaning it believes the 9.6% CAGR growth consensus from analysts is likely a tad bullish.
At the end of the day, I expect GD to grow at the 7% to 10% range analysts anticipate and Lockheed to deliver closer to 6% to 9% CAGR.
In other words, GD is likely to deliver 9.5% to 13.5% CAGR long-term total returns and LMT about 9% to 12% CAGR, nearly identical long-term returns.
LMT Vs. GD: The Final Tally
|Metric
|LMT
|GD
|Winner
|Safety
|92%
|89%
|LMT
|Dependability
|79%
|75%
|LMT
|Quality
|86%
|82%
|LMT
|Credit Rating Consensus
|A- stable (2.5% bankruptcy risk)
|A- stable (1.7% bankruptcy risk)
|GD (just barely)
|Long-Term Risk Management Consensus (Industry Percentile)
|84%
|56%
|LMT
|Profitability (Industry Percentile)
|88%
|81%
|LMT
|Yield
|3.0%
|2.4%
|LMT
|Long-Term Growth Consensus
|4.5%
|9.6%
|GD
|Long-Term Total Return Potential Consensus
|7.5%
|12.0%
|GD
|Discount To Fair Value
|19%
|4%
|LMT
|DK Rating
|Potentially Strong Buy
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|LMT
|Investment Decision Score
|84%
|87%
|GD
Ultimately the decision about which of these defense stalwarts to buy depends on your specific goals, time horizon, and risk profile.
If your primary goal is safe income, then it's hard to go wrong with either Lockheed or General Dynamics, both of which can be counted on to provide dependably growing income while letting you sleep well at night no matter what the economy or stock market are doing.
