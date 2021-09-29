Johnny Greig/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When investors think about conglomerates, they often imagine large multinational companies with significant market capitalizations in the hundreds of billions of dollars. However, there are other companies that could be classified as conglomerates that are much smaller in size. These are firms with diverse revenue streams that have the end goal of using those to create shareholder value and reduce volatility.

One interesting company in this space is Arcosa (NYSE:ACA). It operates along three main segments and revenue growth leading up to and including 2020 was generally positive. In some respects, shares of the business are trading at cheap levels, and in other respects the stock looks pricey. This confusing enterprise could offer investors some nice upside potential, but only for investors who are willing to buy into a company that has some uncertainty baked into it.

Understanding Arcosa

At present, there are three major segments that comprise Arcosa. One of these is the Construction segment the company owns. Through this, the company provides natural and recycled aggregates, specialty materials, and construction site support. Another segment is called Engineered Structures and it includes the manufacture and sale of utility structures, wind towers, and storage tanks.

Finally, the company also has its Transportation segment. This includes the manufacture and sale of barges and related components. Based on the data provided, the Construction segment the company has accounts for about 52% of its EBITDA. This compares to 33% for Engineered Structures and 15% for Transportation.

*Taken from Arcosa

After spinning off from Trinity Industries (TRN), Arcosa has fought to reinvent itself. This included engaging in multiple transactions. Since October of 2018, for instance, the company has made five large acquisitions plus other bolt on acquisitions. This included the most recent Southwest Rock Products purchase the company made for $150 million in August of this year. That particular purchase will add $36 million in revenue and $14 million in EBITDA to the company as a result of the 5 million tons of aggregates that it produces and sells every year across six operating locations. In all, the company has allocated $1.3 billion to various acquisitions.

Over the past five years, the financial performance for Arcosa has been rather mixed. Between 2016 and 2018, for instance, revenue declined from $1.70 billion to $1.46 billion. But after that, it began rising, eventually climbing to $1.94 billion in 2020. For the current fiscal year, revenue has come in a bit on the soft side. In the first half of the year it has totaled $955.5 million. This compares to the $986.7 million generated the same time a year earlier. That said, management does expect for sales to pick up in the second half of the year. For the full 2021 fiscal year, they expect revenue of between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion.

*Created by Author

When it comes to profitability, we have seen a similar trajectory, as the chart above illustrates. Revenue dropped from 2016 to 2018 before climbing to $113.3 million in 2019. In 2020, however, profits came in a bit lower at $106.6 million. Operating cash flow followed suit. Its high point was in 2019 when the company reported $358.8 million. But then it declined to $259.9 million in 2020. Perhaps the only metric on the bottom line that has been on the rise consistently since 2018 is EBITDA. This peaked at $293.4 million after previously totaling $253.3 million a year earlier.

So far this year, however, profitability has been somewhat disappointing. Net income decreased from $64.9 million in the first half of 2020 to $36.7 million the first half this year. Operating cash flow plunged from $120.3 million to $51.1 million, though if you adjust for changes in working capital, it declined from $127.2 million to $103.4 million. And EBITDA declined from $156.4 million to $131 million. Management has not provided a great deal of guidance for the current fiscal year. But they have said that EBITDA should be between $270 million and $290 million. That would place it slightly lower than what the company achieved in 2020.

*Created by Author

Valuing Arcosa is a tricky endeavor

When it comes to valuing the business, the process can be a bit tricky. For instance, should we use estimates from 2021 or actual data from 2020? If we use the data from 2020, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 9.3. This increases to 11.5 if we use the 2021 figures. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the business should be 10.1 if we use the 2020 figures or 10.6 if we extrapolate for 2021 data.

Both of these approaches yield results that are encouraging for investors who are looking for a cheap business to buy into. However, earnings are also important. And no matter how you stack it, Arcosa is lofty from this perspective. Using the 2020 figures, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 22.7. This jumps to 40.1 if we extrapolate for the rest of the current fiscal year based on the first half of the year so far.

Another thing that we should take into consideration is that the company has recently seen a material decline in its backlog. Back in 2019, at the end of the year, the company reported backlog for two of its three segments totaling $979.9 million. By the end of 2020 this had fallen to $525.1 million. Today, that figure is even lower at $518.2 million, down from the $626.4 million reported at the end of the second quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. Declining backlog can be a sign that the future will not be as appealing as the past has been. So because of this, investors should keep a close eye on this metric moving forward if they do decide to buy stock in the enterprise.

Takeaway

At this moment, I am very torn on Arcosa. If you base it on cash flows and EBITDA, shares of the business look to be trading at cheap levels. However, the price to earnings multiple of the company is awfully high and the backlog figures reported by management are discouraging. Because of this, it is difficult to be bullish about the company, but if the enterprise does start to see a significant improvement from a profitability perspective and if backlog begins to grow, then shares might have very strong upside potential.