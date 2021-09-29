ShchiGOL/iStock via Getty Images

Valuations are stretched for many stocks these days, but with the continuation of the Fed still pumping in billions of dollars into the system each month even while tapering, upside seems to remain. Although valuations are stretched in many cases, there is still opportunity that can be had. Right now, we are trying to look at where we are going to be into 2022. Our thesis is that the COVID-19 Delta variant fears will wind down. In fact, cases appear that they are starting to roll over when we look at the data. Further, vaccinations are increasing daily. Over 213 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 184 million are fully vaccinated. We are not here to debate the vaccine or the effectiveness or any political items around it. The data is pretty clear. Yes, you can still get sick, but the infection is far less severe in vaccinated vs those unvaccinated. This quells fears of any lockdowns in the United States.

As such, we believe that stocks that are reopening in nature are set to start catching bids. The case data suggests we are heading into rolling over, meaning new cases should be declining soon:

The rate of increase seen from June to the beginning of August has slowed immensely in the last two weeks. We suspected the chart flattened out in September and starts to roll over, and that is coming to pass. Now, a lot of reopening names have been hit in recent weeks. One name that has held up somewhat well, and one stock that we believe offers sizable upside from now into 2022 is Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The stock has pulled back a bit since reporting earnings last month and it is a BAD BEAT opportunity.

This is a gaming and entertainment name folks. Two things that are big for reopening the company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming.

The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, including restaurants, bars, and taverns, as well as convenience, liquor, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana. The segment also is involved in the ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area. As of March 11, 2021, it had approximately 16,000 slots in approximately 1,000 locations.

Take a look at the chart, in recent weeks growth has stalled a bit and we see it is a buying opportunity.

The original play

Target entry 1: $44-$46 (40% of position)

Target entry 2: $40.00 (60% of position)

Stop loss $36

Target exit $53

Put selling may be a good strategy for entry definition.

Updated play

Target entry 1: $48-$49 (20% of position)

Target entry 2: $47.00 (30% of position)

Target entry 3: $44.00 (30% of position)

Stop loss $38

Target exit $57

Discussion

The company has emerged quite strong from the pandemic, and there is much more to come. This strong performance continued in the second quarter with record revenue of $292 million and record EBITDA of $91 million. Second quarter EBITDA was over 50% higher than its previous record EBITDA achieved in the first quarter, and over 80% higher than Q1 of 2019. This is the kind of growth we love to see. These results were driven by significant growth across the entire portfolio from the Las Vegas Strip asset to the local taverns in other locations.

Because of lockdowns, comps with a year ago make little sense. This is because there was no revenue given the shutdowns during last April and May. So, the performance comparisons Q2 2020 are not really relevant. Thus, looking at pre-pandemic 2019 makes sense.

In Q2, the flagship property the STRAT generated its highest ever quarterly EBITDA, which was over double what was seen in Q1 and up 45% from Q2 of 2019. This was achieved at occupancy levels of just 70% for the quarter compared to the property of historical occupancy of about 90%. So, there is a lot more room for growth. Let us repeat, they did this at just 70% occupancy.

Weekend occupancy and rates were about the same in comparable periods in 2019 and midweek business is improving as well.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the company's $110 million investment completed in January of 2020 is helping the business capture more of their guest's wallet spending and the business is also earning a significantly higher ROI than expected.

Management anticipates "the property's performance will improve as midweek business increases with the return of citywide conventions and international visitors." That is huge.

Their two Las Vegas locals casinos also continued to outperform historical results with Q2 EBITDA increasing 124% compared to Q2 of 2019. The EBITDA margin at these properties improved over 2,300 basis points to 55% for the quarter continuing margin expansion since reopening. Management said something on the call that we really liked:

"Even with the strength of our two locals properties, we are still missing some of our rated players who we expect to return this year. We are also seeing continued increases in out-of-state enrollments for our players club, which reinforces long-term Las Vegas population growth as an ongoing driver of the locals market."

That is very bullish.

Over at their Laughlin property, EBITDA improved by 47% compared to Q2 of 2019 with margins over 50%. Here is something to keep in mind with reopening. Their 12,000-feet outdoor Laughlin Event Center is a major driver of visitation, but it wasn't even open in Q2 given the restrictions that were still in place. However, Golden now has six concerts currently scheduled in the fall that are expected to drive additional traffic to the Laughlin properties.

Over in the Pahrump casinos, EBITDA improved more than 100% compared to Q2 of 2019 while margin expanded by 1,900 basis points. Overall, they operate with an EBITDA margin over 50% in Pahrump.

And in Maryland, the Rocky Gap casino improved EBITDA by 55% from Q2 of 2019, while expanding margin by over 1,000 basis points to 39%.

When we take a view at all of the casinos in total, EBITDA was up 64% compared to Q2 of 2019 and EBITDA margin improved by almost 1,600 basis points to 46%.

So, the physical properties are doing quite well. Over in the distributed gaming operations things are also on the mend. In Nevada, EBITDA improved over 86% from Q2 of 2019 and margins were up 650 basis points. All of their distributed locations from gas stations to supermarkets demonstrated strong performance in line with the casino operations. One message from management stood out again on the call:

Our 66 wholly-owned taverns really outperformed, reflecting the benefit of our streamlined cost structure combined with meaningful revenue increases.

That is very bullish, and reopening is just underway really. Keep in mind BAD BEAT readers, the state of Nevada and its casinos and dining and venues only went to 100% capacity on June 1, so we haven't yet seen the full potential for the taverns, or the casinos really.

Another bullish message from management:

"So this was really a quarter with absolutely no weakness in any of our operations and that strength continued in July."

If only all management teams were this forthcoming.

Now, I know what you are thinking. It is too good to be true. Well, it's not. And it gets better. The balance sheet is looking good. In Q2, management repaid over $50 million of debt including $47 million of its outstanding term loan borrowings. They ended the quarter with plenty of liquidity with $153 million of cash on hand and no borrowings against the $200 million revolver.

Further, just in July liquidity improved further after Golden saw a $60 million cash payment from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) related to Caesars purchase of Golden's sports wagering partner William Hill.

The company is not without debt, but it is pretty healthy leverage. Currently total debt outstanding consists primarily of $725 million of term loans and $375 million of unsecured notes. Including the cash received from Caesars, the pro forma cash balance is $213 million. Overall, we think the company has the financial flexibility to explore share repurchases and dividends. We will say it now. We predict we see repurchase and dividend announcements by 2022.

What about valuation? Well, the metrics look pretty good.

Source: Author calculations

Overall, the stock, if you can get it at 45 or below, it would be exceptional value.

Take home

Let this stock come down some before getting a good-sized position. Ok to start with a little now but we would really love a down day or two to get in. However, shares are down about 10% from recent highs, so the price is still attractive. But leave dry powder in case the market hiccups further. The company is delivering. Invest with them.