Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

There exist many REITs on the market today. But all of them come with different types of appeal. Some focus on particular geographical regions, some focus on a particular type of asset, and some focus on a mixture of the two. One interesting example of a concentrated REIT is a company called Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX). This firm is dedicated to the real estate market in Hawaii, owning a sizable portion of real estate there. While that may seem attractive, financial performance in recent years has suffered. However, the company appears to be stabilizing this year and if current trends continue, then the future for it might be bright. Even so, this does not mean that shares make for an attractive purchase. Factoring in the uncertainty of a company like this, shares look quite pricey and investors should tread with caution.

A niche REIT

Alexander & Baldwin is dedicated to the real estate market in Hawaii. According to management, the company has ownership and over 86 properties. Of these, 22 fall under the retail space, 10 fall under the industrial category, and 4 are office spaces. It also has ground leases on over 50 different properties spanning 149 acres of space. Of its retail category of assets, 15 our grocery or drug store anchored assets totaling 2.2 million square feet of the 2.5 million square feet of total retail assets the company has. In these assets, the company has a 92.3% occupancy rate. In the retail market, for Hawaii at least, the company claims to have a 22% market share. Its 10 industrial assets, meanwhile, total 1.2 million square feet and boasted an occupancy rate of 97.8% in the latest quarter. Though the square footage is nothing to scoff at, it does imply an industrial market share in Hawaii of just 2%.

*Taken from Alexander & Baldwin

In all, Alexander & Baldwin owns 3.9 million square feet of space. Of the space, 94% is currently leased. What's more, 89% of its retail annualized base rent comes from anchored properties. However, these retail and industrial assets are not all the company has. 33% of its annualized base rent comes from the ground leases in his portfolio. These are situations where the company owns the land that other assets are sitting on. They are leasing them out and, upon default of the tenant or expiration of the lease, all assets on the land will revert back to the business.

*Taken from Alexander & Baldwin

In addition to these assets, the company also owns some other properties. Under its Materials and Construction segment, the company owns and operates various properties, such as a rock quarry and processing plant. It also has a segment called Land Operations that is responsible for its legacy assets and for the land that it holds. But of course, the largest segment is that dedicated to its commercial real estate. This segment does involve the acquisition, construction, and development of its properties. And since 2013, the company has invested around $1 billion to growing these properties.

Over the past three years, financial performance for Alexander & Baldwin has been anything but great. Revenue decreased from $644.4 million in 2018 to $305.3 million last year. It is worth noting, however, that its actual commercial real estate category saw revenue come in at a fairly narrow range. In 2018, for instance, it totaled $140.3 million. This increased to $160.6 million in 2019 before dipping to $150 million in 2020. All of the decline, then, came from its other two segments. In fact, in some ways, this decline in revenue proved to be a positive for the business. The company went from generating and that loss of $72 million in 2018 to seeing a net profit of $5.6 million in 2020. However, other profitability metrics were not so encouraging. Operating cash flow fell consistently, declining from $309.9 million to $63.1 million. And EBITDA dropped from $248.3 million to $84.8 million.

Fortunately for investors, this year is looking up. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $170.3 million. That compares to the $154.7 million achieved the same time last year. The company is not income went from $1.5 million to $22.7 million, while operating cash flow more than doubled from $28.2 million to $59.6 million. EBITDA also rose, but more modestly from $49.9 million to $55.9 million. FFO, or funds from operations, increased from $26.9 million to $34 million, while the adjusted equivalent increased from $31.4 million to $33.9 million.

Shares look pricey

For the current fiscal year, midpoint guidance for the company is for adjusted FFO of nearly $61 million (based on its current share count since FFO is quoted on a per-share basis). If this holds true, it will represent an increase of 10.5% compared to the $55.2 million achieved last year. If we assume that this turnaround holds true with other profitability metrics, then shares are trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 12.6 compared to the 26.6 that we would see if we use the 2020 figures. Its price to FFO multiple, on an adjusted basis, would be 27.6 compared to the 37.3 seen last year. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company would come in at 23.8 compared to the 2020 figures of 26.6.

*Taken from Alexander & Baldwin

As part of my analysis, I then compared the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies range from a low of 9.7 to a high of 23. Using the 2021 figures, only one prospect was cheaper than our target. While the 2020 figures showed that ours was the most expensive of the group. I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA multiple, ending up with a range of 12.2 to 27.8. In both the 2021 and 2020 scenarios, Alexander & Baldwin was more expensive than all but one prospect.

Takeaway

Attractive REITs can make for attractive returns. And if investors can buy into a turnaround at the right time, then upside potential could be significant. Having said that, however, shares of this particular firm look very pricey when you consider that performance this year could actually be a blip on the radar. Even in the best case, it is hard to justify shares warranting the price that the company is trading at today. Because of this, I would make the case that there are better prospects on the market for investors to consider.