koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Thus far, 2021 has been a rough year for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) thanks to the company being blindsided by NUPLAZID’s CRL for treat hallucinations and delusions linked with dementia-related psychosis “DRP”. In addition, COVID-19 has created some nasty headwinds on in-person patient office visits, which has caught up in commercial growth. The negative headlines and disappointing earnings have cut the share price and crushed investor sentiment. For me, I am getting flashbacks to 2018, when Acadia was under attack after the media launched stories about NUPLAZID having potential links to patient deaths. I found the stories to be based on a lot of conjecture and was willing to establish a position during the steep sell-off. That position became one of my best performing position trades and has become one of my textbook examples for investing in small-to-mid-cap healthcare stocks. I see a similar play forming at these prices, and as a result, I am willing to refund a previous winner in anticipation the market will recognize the company’s intrinsic value in the coming years.

I intend to discuss the company’s Q2 earnings and point out some bullish highlights for investors. In addition, I discuss the company’s DRP program and other pipeline candidates. Finally, I reveal why I am looking to buy at these prices and how I plan on managing a position while we wait for the FDA to make their decision.

Q2 Earnings

During the earnings call, we heard a review of the company’s commercial performance, along with some significant company updates. For Q2, NUPLAZID achieved $115.2M in net sales, which was only a 5% increase year-over-year. The pandemic has hit Acadia hard, with Parkinson's patient office visits down 20% from pre-pandemic levels. Acadia reported that long-term care facility occupancy rates are down ~15% from pre-pandemic levels and new admissions are down ~17%. The decrease of office visits and reduction in occupancy in long-term care is significant because many physicians are cautious to put a patient on a new therapy without diagnosing and seeing the patient in person. So, while Acadia still reported growth from new patient starts in Q2, the rate of growth was significantly impacted. As a result, Acadia had to update their guidance and is now projecting net sales for 2021 to be in the range of $480M-$515M, which is down from their previous guidance of $510M to $550M. In terms of cash, Acadia finished the quarter with a $556.9M cash balance, which is down from $632M at the end of 2020.

Figure 1: Acadia Guidance 2021 (Source: ACAD Presentation)

My Thoughts on the Quarter

Despite the abysmal growth, I think investors should be encouraged by NUPLAZID's growth in COVID-19 headwinds. According to Acadia, NUPLAZID’s growth outperformed other Parkinson's medications, including Carbidopa-Levodopa. This shows that NUPLAZID has strong brand support and should perform well once the headwinds subside. As long as we see sequential volume growth in new patient starts, investors should be feeling bullish about NUPLAZID’s long-term outlook. Keep in mind, that less than half of PDP patients receive treatment for their symptoms, so NUPLAZID is far from hitting peak penetration and sales.

DRP Program

Back in March of this year, Acadia received a CRL for an sNDA for NUPLAZID in DRP. I am not going to get into depth regarding the reasons for the CRL because Out of Ignorance has covered the CRL extensively in a few of their ACAD articles. In general, the company’s HARMONY study results (Figure 2) revealed that in the open-label portion of the study, NUPLAZID undoubtedly confirmed a significant reduction of the symptoms of psychosis. In addition, significantly decreased the possibility of relapse of psychosis by nearly 3 times. What is more, NUPLAZID was not linked with a deterioration in cognition or motor symptoms and was well tolerated.

Figure 2: HARMONY Study Results (Source: ACAD Presentation)

For me, the data above appeared to be sufficient but perhaps the FDA needed more details to get a broader label that encompasses numerous subtypes. My biggest issue with the CRL is the fact the company claimed that the FDA didn’t raise any of these concerns in terms of trial structure or the data throughout the regulatory path. As a result, the company was basically blindsided and left wondering why the FDA didn’t discuss this any earlier. This seems to be a reoccurring issue with FDA and it has hurt several other companies in recent times. Unfortunately, there isn’t much the company can do about getting the CRL, however, the company can meet with the FDA and find a pathway forward to addressing the CRL. So far, the company has completed a Type A end-of-review meeting with the FDA, who reiterated their position that NUPLAZID should be studied by individual subgroups of dementia and recommended the company conduct an extra clinical study in each of the subgroups. Acadia was prepared and emphasized the efficacy observed in the DRP population and in individual dementia subtypes. Acadia analyzed the psychosis rating scales and performed a cluster analysis between different subtypes. They compared the data on patients before treatment, in the course of the treatment, as well as after withdrawal and found clinically significant responses among different subtypes who had been treated with NUPLAZID. As a result, the FDA expressed that are willing to deliberate the additional analyses from HARMONY and the 019 study that might support a possible resubmission without a supplementary study. Acadia is planning to discuss the additional analyses with the FDA later this year.

If all goes well, the FDA could concede that the company’s existing data supports a broad DRP label and the company can refile with a refined packet. Another possibility is to resubmit without additional clinical work but it is constructed upon data from one or more separate subtypes. On the other hand, the FDA could stick to their position and require the company to perform additional clinical work and submit on individual subtypes to get the broader label.

Pipeline Programs

Acadia has several other pipeline programs rolling along and is moving closer to some critical milestones. First, is the company’s trofinetide program for Rett syndrome, which recently completed enrollment for its Phase III trial and is expected to deliver top-line results by year-end. The company’s Phase III program for NUPLAZID in schizophrenia continues to enroll well.

Figure 3: Acadia Pipeline (Source: ACAD Presentation)

Acadia also has a Phase II study assessing ACP-044 for postoperative pain associated with bunionectomy and expects top-line data later in the year. Acadia also has an ongoing Phase II study for ACP-044 for osteoarthritis pain.

The company’s ACP-319, M1 PAM program for the potential treatment of schizophrenia and cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's disease. The company is completing some additional non-clinical work and will be progressing into a Phase I program in Q4 of this year.

Figure 4: Acadia Pipeline Timelines (Source: ACAD Presentation)

The company’s pipeline is going to be the key to long-term growth and the company is moving closer to revealing if some of these other compounds and programs have the prospects to contribute in the future. Most notably, the company’s Phase III study of trofinetide in Rett Syndrome in Q4 could tell us if the company might have another drug on the market in a couple of years. In addition, the top-line results from the company’s Phase II study of ACP-044 in postoperative pain in Q4 could validate the company’s efforts into pain management. Basically, we could have a good idea if Acadia is going to continue to be the “NUPLAZID company,” or if Acadia is going to be a wide-ranging neuroscience company.

Why Return?

One of the reasons I'm looking to reestablish a position in Acadia pharmaceuticals is because I believe the market has taken the selling below its intrinsic value and potential growth. Indeed, it looks as if the company might have to run another clinical trial to get that label expansion, which could push back that added revenue stream a couple of years and increase expenses. What is more, it appears as if the pandemic isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which could choke revenue growth for a prolonged period of time. Yes, I am certain these downside risks are likely to prevent an immediate turnaround, but I believe the market has already priced this in. In fact, I consider ACAD to be almost undervalued for its current label and revenue estimates.

The company is expecting revenue to come in around $500M, which is where most Street analysts have their revenue estimates (Figure 5).

Figure 5: ACAD Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Notice that the estimated 2021 annual revenue of ~$500M would be a forward price-to-sales of roughly 5x, which is in line with the industry standard. So, we can say that ACAD is currently trading a fair value for its projected 2021 annual revenue. However, one could argue that ACAD is undervalued for its expected growth in the coming years. Looking at the figure above, we can see that Street analysts expect Acadia to report roughly $1B in 2024, which would be a forward price-to-sales of ~2.67x. In addition, the Street expects Acadia to finally start reporting a positive EPS in 2024 (Figure 6).

Figure 6: ACAD EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

For me, double-digit revenue growth and the potential for breakeven in three years is worthy of a speculative buy at these reasonable prices. Add in the company’s current cash position, along with potential value from other pipeline programs and one could argue that ACAD’s ~$2.5B-$2.7B market cap is undervalued at this point in time.

My Plan

I am looking to enter a position in the immediate term due to the charts showing some indication of a potential reversal that these prices. Looking at the Daily chart (Figure 7), we can see that the share price has broken a near-term downtrend and has created a bullish divergence on the daily RSI.

Figure 7: ACAD Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

Typically, this is an indication of a short-term bottom and could lead to a reversal if the sector and overall market provide some support. Indeed, it is possible the share price continues to grind lower, however, I trust this is a good place to start a position.

It is important to note that I am going to take an active or nimble approach with ACAD because of the unknown timeline for the sNDA resubmission and normalization of office visits. We could see the FDA accept the deeper analysis and the COVID-19 fears subside in 2022. On the other hand, we could see the FDA require the company to perform another Phase III and COVID-19 continue to hurt in-person physician visits. Indeed, there are numerous variations to these scenarios and the market's interpretation could be perplexing. Perhaps the take-home message for investors is they should expect ACAD to be an extremely volatile ticker over the next year or two. Consequently, it would be wise to have a game plan that can take advantage of the volatility or at least mitigate the risks. Personally, I am looking to look for technical reversals in the share price to buy and sell portions of my position in order to generate profit and obtain a "house money" position. This would essentially eliminate my downside and allow me to maintain a position through the expected volatility for a long-term investment. I expect to be involved in ACAD for at least 3 years in anticipation the company is going to expand NUPLAZID’s label and return to reporting strong double-digit growth. Once the company has returned to its projected growth trajectory and has crossed into profitability, I will graduate ACAD into my growth portfolio.

Thank you for reading my research on Acadia Pharmaceuticals, if you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please stand by because I am launching On The Pulse Analytics, a subscription marketplace service on Seeking Alpha in the near future and the initial wave of subscribers will be offered a lifetime discount. Further details are around the corner, so please keep an eye out and reading my research.